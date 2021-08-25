Aiguille du Midi Skywalk – Step Into the Void © B. Delapierre

From the Rockies to the Alps, there is a growing demand for a new dimension in the way we take in the scenery.

Led by the Chinese, there are now glass platforms, walkways and bridges appearing in spectacular locations all around the world. These are some of the best ones out there.

Aiguille du Midi Skywalk – Step Into the Void

Type: Glass box

Location: Chamonix, France

Opened: December, 2013

At an altitude of 3,842m, this 12mm-thick triple-layered glass box claims to be the highest attraction in Europe and is the closest you can get to Mont Blanc without crampons. It looks down on the Bossons Glacier – and the souvenir selfie makes it look like you’re floating in air.

Zhangjiajie Glass Bridge

The Zhangijaje glass bridge in China © Getty Images

Type: Glass Bridge

Location: Zhangjiajie, Hunan, China

Opened: August, 2016

This terrifying 430m walkway sits 300m above a lush mountain valley and is currently the world's longest glass bridge. To prove its safety, a car was driven over it after one of the panels was smashed with a sledgehammer.

Glacier Skywalk

Glacier Skywalk in Canada's Jasper National Park © Getty Images

Type: Glass overhang

Location: Jasper National Park, Canada

Opened: April, 2014

This U-shaped walkway juts out 100ft from the rocks, giving visitors a chance to look straight down over a near-1,000ft drop at its outermost point. If you look up, you also get stunning views of the Canadian Rockies.

Tianmen Mountain

China's amazing cliff-hugging Tianmen Mountain © Getty Images

Type: Cliffside glass walkway

Location: Zhangjiajie, Hunan, China

Opened: November, 2011 (most recent path opened August, 2016)

Clinging to vertical cliffs at an altitude of 1.4km, this jaw-dropping walkway includes three incredible glass sections – including the 100m-long 'Coiled Dragon Cliff'. It can be found just 85km from the Zhangjiajie glass bridge.

Dachstein Skywalk

Dachstein Skywalk bridge to nowhere © Getty Images

Type: Glass overhang

Location: Salzburg, Austria

Opened: July, 2013

This aerial wonderland sits at 2,700m in the Alps and consists of a glass bottomed viewing platform, a suspension bridge and the 'Stairway to Nothingness' – an infeasible looking precipice of 14 steps offers a dramatic view over the Dachstein Glacier.

Ngong Ping 360

Hong Kong's Ngong Ping 360 cable car © Getty Images

Type: Glass bottom cable car

Location: Lantau Island, Hong Kong

Opened: September, 2006

This glass floor cable car gives an adrenalin rush as it climbs up over the harbour and the forested mountains on a 5.7km ride to the giant Tian Tan Buddha. But perhaps more scary is that one empty cabin fell off in a test back in 2007 – although the operators were changed after that incident...

House on the Rock Infinity Room

House on the Rock Infinity Room © House on the Rock

Type: Glass pane on a precipice

Location: Between Dodgevill and Spring Green, Wisconsin

Opened: 1985

The Infinity Room juts out 66m from the bizarre curiosity complex called House on the Rock. Envisioned by Alex Jordan in the 1940s, it has 3,264 windows and is counter balanced by 100m of concrete, with a glass section looking down 47m to the valley below.

Haohan Qiao Bridge

Visitors on the Haohan Qiao Bridge © Getty Images

Type: Glass Suspension Bridge

Location: Shiniuzhai National Geopark, Pingjiang county, Hunan, China

Opened: September, 2015

Some 180m above the valley floor, this 300m structure is named 'Brave Men's Bridge' and not for nothing. Originally constructed out of wood, it now has 24mm thick glass panes and can carry 800 visitors at a time.