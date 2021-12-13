Everything you need to know about Call of Duty Mobile

Developed by Tencent Games (the same guys who bring you almost every half decent mobile game), COD Mobile takes Activision Blizzard’s beloved franchise and turned it into a bit of pew pew in your pocket (take that however you will). The game is reportedly already bragging 20 million downloads in 2 days with some Tencent representatives telling media that the game had 6 times more players on opening than PUBG Mobile (which was also developed by Tencent). Here’s everything you need to know about the new mobile must have:

Call of Duty Mobile © Activision

Cost

Call of Duty Mobile is free to play but, like any good mobile game, there are in game purchases that you blow really moola on, to make the dev some cash money. You’ll be able to spend money on the usual loot like custom skins. There are some options from your favourite games in the franchise including the option to unlock characters from Modern Warfare and Black Ops.

What phone do I need?

The game launched on Android and iOS. If you’re with the fruit brand, you’ll need to have a device that runs iOS 9.0 or later, so anything from an iPhone 6 should do the trick. For Android users, you’ll need at least 2GB of RAM and a phone running Android 5.1 or later. Despite launching with controller support, the game has since been updated and won’t allow controller link ups. So you’re going to be all thumbs with this one. Reportedly, controller support might come at a later date.

More than just a random shoot ‘em up

Call of Duty Mobile offers you a host of gameplay options including the favourites you may have jammed on the console or PC version. There’s Team Deathmatch, Domination, SND and a few other options available. There is also a Battle Royale type mode that has been added to the game, if that is your jam. Tencent have gone a step further and incorporated a social aspect to your gameplay: you’ll be able to link up with your friends on Facebook, form groups and go on missions together. Which is a nice addition.

Competitive play

South Africa has been one of the quickest regions to jump into competitive play with the new mobile game. Local platform ACGL has already announced their first casual Call of Duty Mobile tournament that will take place on 10 October. The online competition will be a SND battle and players can register online to play. No word yet on any other tournaments but no doubt they’ll drop soon.

The big servers question

When any game becomes available in South Africa our first question is always about whether or not there will be local servers. Recently Tencent Africa announced the deployment of servers for PUBG Mobile in the region, so of course the question around Call of Duty Mobile has arisen…. For now, Tencent Africa has remained mum on any news around servers for the game. However, no doubt PUBG Mobile’s potential success with local servers may just lead the way for games like COD Mobile to explore a similar option.