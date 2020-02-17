Meet Scuderia AlphaTauri, F1’s most fashionable team
© Red Bull
Scuderia Toro Rosso becomes Scuderia AlphaTauri as the team enjoys an exciting new rebrand.
Scuderia Toro Rosso have been lighting up the F1 grid since the team launched at the Bahrain Grand Prix way back in 2006, winning their first points during an eventful debut season and offering the perfect platform for some of the most talented drivers ever to get to grips with F1 – Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen and Alex Albon included.
Much like many of their drivers, who went on to become true F1 greats, Toro Rosso are evolving, rebranding as Scuderia AlphaTauri in homage to a new partnership with Red Bull's premium fashion brand AlphaTauri. To celebrate the rebrand, the team will be introducing their latest car and new team colours alongside AlphaTauri’s latest SS20 and AW20/21 collections at Red Bull’s legendary Hangar-7 venue.
It’s a partnership made in heaven, with AlphaTauri looking to introduce fashion and function to the glamorous world of F1, and Scuderia AlphaTauri benefitting from the perfect blend of design and premium materials, with innovative teamwear for the 2020 season.
There may be a new look, fresh gear and a new name, but the driver lineup remains the same at Scuderia AlphaTauri, with the team continuing with highly rated Russian, Daniil Kvyat, and Frenchman Pierre Gasly. With finishes last year including an impressive second place for Gasly, the foundations have been laid for an exciting and successful 2020.
The launch will take place on February 14, with a star-studded event hosted by F1 veteran David Coulthard. Don’t worry – if you’re not one of the lucky few to get a seat ringside at Hangar-7, you’ll be able to watch the action right here on Red Bull TV:
Main event
Want to know more? Head over to Scuderia AlphaTauri.