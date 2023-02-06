Ankit Panth lists five pump-up songs that form his pre-game playlist

Ankit Panth is one of the shining stars of the Indian esports scene.

He has an old connection with music having been a DJ before stepping wholeheartedly into the world of gaming.

"It was in 2006, when I learnt on Virtual DJ, that I started making playlists because of my interest in music. I've been listening to famous DJs like Armin van Buuren, Tiesto and Ferry Corsten from the beginning. Later on, I even started playing as a DJ in clubs. I was passionate about music from the beginning and if I wasn't a gamer, I would have tried my hand in music production. I have a complete DJ console set-up in my home," says Ankit.

Ankit recently appeared on Red Bull Game On as a contestant on the Good Game Show , where streamers, content creators and pro gamers went head-to-head in a unique game show format that saw them test their knowledge and quick-thinking skills. While on shoot for the game show, we picked Ankit’s brain for a bit.

Seen as a source of inspiration to youngsters in the Indian gaming industry, Ankit’s lifestyle choices and words of wisdom find many takers.

"My fans often tell me that I am their inspiration, but I would prefer if they get inspired by their parents. The truth is that when I see my mother smiling at home, it motivates me to work harder. I always try to keep the environment around myself positive," says Ankit.

Music is an important part of Ankit's life. His playlist includes songs of every mood. Here he shares five tracks from his pre-game playlist which help him get motivated before playing.

Ankit Panth © Critical x

‘Lakshya' sung by Shankar Mahadevan for the film Lakshya (2004)

When the song begins with the lyrics, “Haan yahi rasta hai tera,” it makes me imagine that I am participating in the final match of a tournament and there’s a trophy to be lifted after winning the match. This song pumps me up for bigger goals and it has been one of my favourites for a very long time.

‘Not Giving Up On Love’ by Armin van Buuren and Sophie Ellis-Bextor

The song talks about doing good things from a positive perspective and loving people wholeheartedly. This positivity will pave the way for people showering their affection towards you. I too lead my life with such thoughts and this song plays an important role in keeping my thinking positive.

‘Kar Har Maidaan Fateh’ sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Shreya Ghoshal for the film Sanju (2018)

The lyrics of this song are brilliant. They are about fighting through your struggles. This song gives me the courage to fight failures or negative things.

‘Helpless (Orosonic Euphoric Mix)’ by Headstrong feat Shelley Harland

I often listen to this track when I want to relax or calm down. I dedicate this song to life. No matter how much you struggle or how much life’s journey might feel unbearable, always remember there’s a way out. This life is a precious gift; we need to keep smiling and fighting the odds. If the feeling of rejection and frustration seeps in, just hug your parents and the magic of their warmth will boost your energies.

‘Don't You Worry Child’ by Swedish House Mafia feat John Martin

This song is very close to my heart. It motivates me to keep going and never give up. It was released a few months before my dad passed away in 2012. Whenever I listen to this track, it feels like my dad is telling me, “Don’t you worry, child. Heaven has got a plan for you.”