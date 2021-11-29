Why V3nom is super excited about Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Finals

Ankit ‘V3nom’ Panth is one of the most prominent personalities in the Indian gaming scene.

His successes and rise to the top of Indian esports have been inspiration to other young gamers.

Here he speaks about his experiences, what he thinks about the current scene, and how he feels about Red Bull M.E.O. in India.

01 You managed to grow at an unprecedented rate as a gamer and a streaming celebrity. What do you think helped you the most?

I think I am very focused in life and I know what I want and how I am going to get it. It's my “V3nom” mode which I switch on every day and work hard for my dreams without worrying about the results. My only job is to give 100 per cent effort in whatever I do. Today you see me competing, streaming, shooting videos, influencing people etc – all these things are self-taught. I have failed multiple times but I was never afraid to keep trying. My family, my fans, and brands like Red Bull, Alienware, Dell, Intel, Hyperice and others, have supported me throughout my journey. That support gave me the confidence that think that I was always on the right track. The competition has always been very tough but I have built my niche which I feel is respected everywhere.

Ankit 'V3nom' Panth © Vaqaas Mansuri

02 As the gaming industry has progressed, what areas do you think the Indian circuit can improve further?

I feel we still lack maturity, and that's one thing we as gamers should focus on. I know they say it comes with time but I feel if you make a valiant effort, you can get there quickly. I have done that myself and it has proven to be very useful. I would say in particular, the language we use and how we behave needs to improve. People are happy with what they are getting at the moment but what they don’t know is that they can multiply it by two or four if they make a slight effort to change for the better. Also, in terms of tournaments, I feel we need to have a set schedule for the entire year just like cricket. In cricket, it is well known when there is a Test series, when the big league tournaments will be, and when other international tournaments are conducted. If organisers can work together and give us that structure in esports, it would be really helpful to plan things out.

03 What are your hopes for yourself and the Indian gaming scene?

My hopes are high for both myself and the gaming scene. I still feel I have a lot more to learn and achieve. I always feels like I’ve just started my journey and I wake up every morning with the same motivation to improve. I want to learn and improve as a player. And I also want to help people understand that gaming is not bad and that it does not make you a bad human if you play games. As far as the gaming scene goes, it's growing and I am happy to see that. I am just hoping we have more overall consistency in the gaming scene.

V3nom on shoot for the Red Bull M.E.O. promo © Vaqaas Mansuri

04 BGMI’s entry into the Indian market has caused a major boom. What can BGMI pros learn from CS and Dota 2 old-timers?

Mobile gaming is very big in India right now. But from my experience, I can say that if you are not consistent, you will be forgotten. You have to perform, you have to stay motivated, and you have to engage with your fans consistently. When I started off in Counter-Strike, I had to do it on my own and I was also scared because I didn’t know if I was doing it right. But today, BGMI gamers have a chance to learn from whoever they want. Most of us have the internet today and we have great events like Red Bull M.E.O. which are platforms to prove our talent. Back then, we didn’t miss a single event – be it local cafe events or national events – so I think BGMI gamers could follow that idea and play as many events as they can because you learn a lot from these events.

05 What about the BGMI scene in India fascinates you the most?

The enthusiasm of mobile gamers fascinates me. It feels good to see how passionate they are and how hungry they are to prove themselves. This drive will take them places because gaming in India has only just begun.

06 What have been your expectations and takeaways for Red Bull M.E.O. as a tournament?

My expectations are always high as soon as I know it is something related to Red Bull. As I have said in my earlier interviews, there is a normal life and then there is the Red Bull life. The same goes for tournaments – there are normal events and then there are Red Bull tournaments. The passion the team puts into organising these events is amazing. As gamers, we always want an organiser to know what they are doing and for brands to do things which we don’t have the ability to do just as gamers. I think Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 will be the biggest season ever, and we at Red Bull have made sure of that. I know this because I had a chat with the team and the plans they have for the winners is something that has never happened before in Indian esports. Also the first promo for the tournament, which I was featured in, was received very well by fans. Nobody could believe that the production for an esports promo could have been so massive. I am really looking forward to seeing what happens in the national finals.

Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Finals

07 Could you explain the idea behind Red Bull M.E.O. and the mission behind it for you and the tournament?

The idea behind Red Bull M.E.O. is to give mobile gamers a platform to prove that they can be the next esports star. Back when I started gaming, I didn’t have such tournaments to show my parents my talent and prove to them it was possible to achieve what I wanted to do in life. But today things are different and there are a lot of opportunities to showcase your skills. When I was signed as a Red Bull athlete, I had a plan in mind that with the help of Red Bull, I would create something massive for the Indian gaming scene. I knew that with the help of Red Bull, I would be able to build something for the scene from the ground up and we would be able to get rid of some problems we face as gamers. I am so happy that the team at Red Bull understood my vision and we have successfully conducted events like Red Bull Flick, CS:GO Frag Out, Red Bull Campus Clutch, and now Red Bull M.E.O. I would say that Red Bull has created something for every type of gamer.

08 What would you hope for the Red Bull M.E.O. participants to get out of the tournament?

I hope the participants take advantage of the exposure this tournament will give them and also use this platform to showcase their skills.