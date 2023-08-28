What Ankur Tewari has learnt from his many roles in the music industry

Ankur Tewari is the epitome of the term ‘multi-hyphenate’.

The singer/songwriter and frontman of widely loved pop-rock band The Ghalat Family is also one of the country’s most well-known music supervisors, lauded for his work in films and web series by production house Tiger Baby such as Gully Boy and Made In Heaven .

He is a lyricist, film composer and director as well, and the co-founder of both creator collective Kommune and recently-launched label Tiger Baby Records.

In August 2023, Ankur went back to where it all started with the release of his new indie album Akela , which he wrote and recorded during the pandemic to help cope with the sense of isolation he grappled with at the time. The experience elicited a shift in his sound, which morphed from cosy guitar-driven sing-alongs to a more ambient, occasionally psychedelic, electronic music template.

Here, Ankur tells us what making the album taught him and the lessons he’s learned in his various roles in the Indian entertainment industry.

Ankur Tewari © Chintamani Ahire

As a songwriter

“I’ve learned that the best songs are [written] with total submission to oneself. I don’t have a memory of actually sitting down and writing because I get myself in a zone and express in a free flow and then it kind of makes sense later.

Over the years, I’ve realised that songwriting is almost like therapy for me. It’s therapeutic because there are so many aspects that trouble you, so many things that you’re feeling inside. Exactly [like] you would do in therapy, [you] speak [them] out [without fearing] that you’re going to be judged for what you want to say.

When the voices in your head ask you so many questions [and] say so many things, there are so many paradoxes that you’re living under, and you’re confused. Within your poetry, if you can find some kind of resolution, even if it’s momentary, it lets the moment pass and it doesn’t sit inside you heavily.

If somebody says something to you, and you come back and feel, ‘Oh, I should have replied’, but you don’t because you don’t want to get into it, you can write about it. Then you’ve said something to that person, that person doesn’t need to know about it and you’ve dealt with that moment.”

As a band leader

“I had made a documentary on KP Singh [the chairman and CEO of real estate development company] DLF Limited long back and I’d asked him to give me some business tips because I’m not good in business. The one thing [he said] that stayed with me was ‘Invest in people. Trust in people, have faith in people because you will have good times and bad times, but people will stand by you.’

Why it applies to leading a band is because even when we were forming the band, I wasn’t looking for ace musicians. I was pretty much looking for people who would have the same sense of humour and who would get along. A lot of times [when] we’ve met for rehearsal, we’ve just popped some beers and chilled. The idea was always about hanging with people, getting to know them, hearing them out. I’ve learned that relationships are something that help you deal with tough situations. If somewhere you f*ck up on stage, somebody holds you. If I’m singing and I blank out on a word, I know my band will play one more bar and give me the chance [to gather myself].”

Ankur Tewari © Prarthna Singh

As a live musician

“I like intimate gatherings. [Performing for] three or four people in a friend’s living room is the best. So I replicate that on stage.

I listen to music because I’m trying to find my story in other people’s stories. I’m trying to find an emotional connection to what [for example] Taylor Swift is writing. She’s not telling my story but I find my story in her song. I’ve been aware of that since I’ve been playing living rooms and I try to duplicate that and make the crowd part of my act.

If I’m singing for you and we’re all part of the experience together, and if we can create a magic moment, it’s going to be amazing and you’re going to remember it for life.

Music is about connection. If I’m talking to you and making you feel special, then you’ll excuse my bum note and celebrate my super-amazing note. But if there’s no connection, then what’s the point?”

As a music supervisor

“The main thing you learn as a music supervisor is to read the script and understand what it’s saying and not fall into cliches. Sometimes, it’s nice to play with the grain. But most of the time, it’s nice to play against the grain and put in a song you feel shouldn’t be there, because then it really shines and you really feel the impact.

If I say ‘love song’, you get a [certain] idea. But there are a hundred of those songs releasing, how will yours stand out? If you make something different, there have been instances where [those tracks] have been mega hits. For instance, Swanand [Kirkire]’s 'Bawara Mann' [from the 2005 Hindi movie Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi ]. It doesn’t sound like a film song. The Gully Boy album didn’t sound like a commercial Bollywood soundtrack. A lot of people said it isn’t going to move outside Bandra (suburb in Mumbai). [We were] making [a film based on] the story of people who are here in [Mumbai] city making music, so [we needed to] use their music.”

Ankur Tewari © Prarthna Singh

From making the album Akela

“Making the new album was a cathartic process. It was written during the pandemic and really, the first lockdown broke me down. My partner went through a complete spiral so I had to kind of stand up and be there. The second pandemic, there were so many people I lost. It was just a very bad time. I was plagued by loneliness in a very big way. Akela was, for me, dealing with that.

If I really think about it, I had forgotten how to be comfortable being on my own. I’m learning that. I’m consciously working towards it. I’m spending time alone, not doing anything, not looking at the phone, not reading, not watching, not listening. I wouldn’t say I’ve completely learned it. I’ve learned the importance of it; if anything. And I want to train myself better now.”