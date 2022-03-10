“I want to be able to take in every moment up on Red Bull Off The Roof”

At a time when new singer-songwriters seem to be debuting every week, Anoushka Maskey has managed to stand out from the ever-burgeoning crowd thanks to her ethereal yet accessible sound as well as her poetic and pertinent lyrics.

Debut album Things I Saw In A Dream was informed by life during lockdown, EP C.E.A.S.E. by the damage we inflict on our planet every day. That pair of 2020 releases made both listeners and industry folk sit up and take notice – Maskey subsequently signed with artist management company Big Bad Wolf Entertainment and supported roster mate Prateek Kuhad on his nationwide winter tour at the end of 2021.

We interviewed the fast-rising vocalist-composer about her recent success, the advice she has for fellow up-and-comers and what she’s most looking forward to at her first performance on the Red Bull Off The Roof stage at Bacardi NH7 Weekender. Edited excerpts:

Anoushka Maskey © Anoushka Maskey

As both an artist and an audience member, what do you feel about the return of large-scale festivals like the Bacardi NH7 Weekender?

There was a point when experiencing life at festivals seemed like a very distant future. The future is finally here, and watching gigs and festival announcements slowly come back around has truly felt like lungs slowly coming up for air! I am so pumped to experience the energy at NH7 this year as I’m sure it will be ten-fold considering its long-awaited return.

Red Bull Off The Roof will be one of the largest stages you’ve played so far. What are you looking forward to at your performance?

Just like with any stage, I want to be able to truly take in every moment up on that bus. It becomes easy to get caught up in unimportant details when you’re on display. Playing Weekender is such a milestone for me, so the hope is that I am able to be fully present and take it all in. I also look forward to meeting musicians and artists I have only known virtually for so long! There have been so many wonderful connections made online and getting to finally meet them feels almost surreal. Also I’m beyond pumped that I get to share my music with a large, new audience. It’s going to be such a party!

You recently went on your first nationwide tour. What was it like returning to the stage after not having gigged for the better part of two years?

After over two years of no live gigs, I suddenly had less than a week before I left for a nationwide tour. While there was the initial chaos of excitement, disbelief and self-doubt, the short notice left me no time to swim in it. I was catapulted into the thick of it – the biggest audiences I had ever played for, playing full sets of only original music for the first time, surviving on two-to-three hours of sleep every day after morning flights and late night shows. And honestly, I wouldn’t have had it any other way. The tour that passed by in a blur left me feeling so empowered, and with so much hope for the future. Watching Prateek and the band night after night was immensely inspiring, to say the least. What a return to gigging live.

Anoushka Maskey © Ruksar Syed

Like many musicians you’ve drawn comparisons to other acts. What do you feel about your music being likened to that of Mazzy Star, for instance?

My roots lie in American folk music, (Bob) Dylan, (Tom) Waits and their contemporaries are who inspired my songwriting starting out. I think Mazzy Star is one that comes up often and I'm a great admirer of Hope Sandoval's vocal technique, so that’s always nice to hear, although I don't personally believe we have much in common. Ella Fitzgerald, Chet Baker, Frank Sinatra, [that’s] definitely an era that speaks to me.

Your songs are based both on your personal stories and your observations of the world. Could you take us through your writing process?

I was writing poetry for myself much before I started writing songs, so words and the way I place them always come first for me. I am never happy with a song if I'm not happy with the lyrics. Ironically, the writing almost never comes first in the process. A chord progression that speaks to me, the melody it awakens, lyrics inspired by a thought or the melody, in chronological order, is what a songwriting session typically looks like for me.

As one of the most successful new singer/songwriters to have emerged recently, what’s your advice for artists who are just starting to put out music?

I won’t lie, I did just enjoy reading “most successful new singer/songwriters to have emerged recently”. I think the answer to this remains constant no matter what point in your career you’re in. Staying consistent has time and time again proven that it is the only way you’re able to see what you want clearer and things start falling into place. When starting out, I think a lot of us waste too much time sitting on projects and second-guessing things. My goal, and advice to fellow artists starting out, is always to spend that time completing projects – they’re not always going to feel like your best work – making mistakes and working on one’s musicianship, instead. Everything else follows after.