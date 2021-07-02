Arslan Ash has been playing locally in Pakistan for the last year or so, winning tournaments right, left and center, and staying busy with streaming.

For the first time since early 2020, he competed in an international invitational tournament, WePlay Ultimate Fighting League Season 1, which is one of the biggest esports tournaments in Ukraine with three games.

To no one’s surprise, the Lahore-based Tekken legend won. This marked his first international win in quite a while and Ash couldn’t be prouder.

It was great to play against international players once again. I was really excited about WePlay Ultimate Fighting League and it was a wonderfully managed and high-stakes competition. Arslan 'Ash' Siddique

Three Pakistani players were invited from Pakistan, Owais Honey, Bilal Jutt and Ash. The 16-player tournament had two brackets, which led to two Pakistani compatriots competing in the finals: Arslan Ash vs Owais Honey.

Ash said it was great to see two Pakistanis competing on a global stage and that he had defeated Honey before as well. The 2019 ESPN E-Player of the Year chose his go-to character Zafina while Honey went with Akuma in the finals of the WePlay Ultimate Fighting League.

“Owais is a good opponent. He’s the best when he plays with Puma,” said Ash. “Pakistan has always had great players. If it didn’t, I wouldn’t be here because if you are only playing on a low level, you would never get better. The only difference is now these players are playing on an international stage. And I’m glad to see Pakistan being represented on a wider scale.”

Ash’s recent victory is a milestone one as he said he played internationally after a long gap. He was grateful and excited to see how his win received such attention on social media. “I was ecstatic to see so much activity online. So many people liked, shared the posts on Instagram and Twitter and congratulated me.”

The four-day tournament culminated with a nail-biting finale. Ash was also looking forward to reigniting his old friendly rivalry with South Korea’s Jae-Min Bae aka ‘Knee’ but the latter couldn’t make it to the tournament. Another accomplished Tekken master from Korea, Kim ‘JDCR’ Hyunjin, made it and gained the third place in the tournament. Ash defeated JDCR as well.

Pakistan has always had great players. If it didn’t, I wouldn’t be here. Arslan 'Ash' Siddique “It was an exciting competition. There were an audience of 30,000 watching the live stream. It was insane. And I wanted to win so bad. One of the reasons is I wanted to win it for Red Bull, they have supported me a lot and I wanted to show everyone up and keep winning again.” He also thanked his family, saying, “If you have a supportive family, you can do well in esports. I am glad to have such a family, they are happy with me and I can focus on gaming.” He concluded by sharing his game has evolved since the last year as well, as he maintains his practice routine, improving his character matchup knowledge and exploring different techniques.