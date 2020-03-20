Artists to watch: That Boy Roby
In this series, journalist Amit Gurbaxani, with inputs from organisers of house gigs across India, writes about one independent music act to watch out for from each of the country’s major cities.
On Record with That Boy Roby
City: Chandigarh
Act: That Boy Roby
Fast-rising trio That Boy Roby – comprising guitarist Sangram ‘Roby’ Malik, drummer Paarth Koser and bassist Ishan Sharma – calls themselves an “experimental rock” band. They chose the description because it frees the group from any self-imposed sonic boundaries.
“We’re still figuring out our genre,” said Koser about the act whose trippy songs travel through multiple styles from post rock ('Lost In Shimla') and psychedelic rock ('T') to blues ('25') and drum and bass ('Mountain People').
Over the past three years, That Boy Roby – which was started by Malik in 2017 as a solo bedroom project – has evolved into a solid three-piece whose distinctive sound has made them a favourite in the Indian independent music festival circuit. Thus far they’ve played the 2018 edition of Control Alt Delete in Mumbai and the 2019 instalments of the NH7 Weekender in Meghalaya, the Orange Festival in Dambuk, and the Ziro Festival of Music.
Their tunes often include excerpts of seemingly random audio clips, such as an old interview of Punjabi poet Shiv Kumar Batalvi and a recording of a friend’s unique take on the story of the thirsty crow. They’re among a few things that make That Boy Roby one of the most individualistic acts to have emerged in recent times. The trio’s music videos – which are pieced together with breathtakingly panoramic shots of the Himalayas or collages of meme-ish scenes from Bollywood films – are closer to video art.
Another distinguishing feature is the availability of their album on vinyl, a format Malik chose because he wanted “the best [sound] quality that we can afford”. That debut record Four Pairs of Jeans, released in December 2018, was entirely composed by him. The follow-up, which they’re currently in the process of writing and recording and plan to issue on cassette as well, will be a group effort with tracks based around a “guitar, bass or drum part”, said Koser.
The set will incorporate elements of north Indian folk music. “We owe it to ourselves to represent not just the culture we belong to but also the culture that’s not represented in the mainstream [like music from] parts of the country people [rarely] see,” Koser said. To this end, they’ve been travelling to Sharma’s home village in Himachal Pradesh to document local musicians and performances at religious festivals.
At home in Chandigarh, they’re part of the small but growing community building an independent scene in and around the Punjabi pop capital.
The city’s scenesters include the folks behind their management company Gaah, which regularly stages gigs at the Upstairs Club in Panchkula, as well as progressive rock guitarist Sutej Singh and singer-songwriter Shubhank Sharma, with whom Koser and Sharma frequently perform. They occasionally share instruments and equipment. “We make it a point to keep nurturing and motivating each other,” said Malik who is possibly the only Indian indie musician who does not possess a mobile phone.