Deepak Tangri answers 19 questions from fans

Chennaiyin FC is one of the top football teams in India.

The team is currently participating in the 2020-21 season in Goa where matches are taking place from November 2020 to March 2021 behind closed doors.

While they continue to train hard and give it their all on the field, versatile defensive player Deepak Tangri has put in strong performances to help the team in his second season with the club. Deepak helped Chennaiyin keep two clean sheets in their first six matches.

The 21-year-old took some time to interact with football fans on social media. Here are his responses.

1. What’s your earliest memory of playing football?

My earliest memory is when I played for my school in fifth standard.

2. How has the training been for the on-going season?

Training has been going very well but we had very little time for training because of the pandemic. We are still giving our 100% in training though.

Chennaiyin FC in training © Chennaiyin FC

3. What is the one thing you miss the most about home when you are away for a game?

I miss my whole family and especially home cooked food prepared by my mom.

4. What is your daily fitness routine like?

I wake up in the morning and do a yoga session. In the evening I train with the team. When I was at home, I would train twice a day with my friends in the village.

5. Are you into video games? If yes, which is your favourite?

I’m not into video games but sometimes I play FIFA with my teammates.

6. What’s number 1 on your travel bucket list?

I want to travel around the whole world but at the top of the list is Maldives.

7. How do you cope with losing a game?

It doesn’t feel good to lose, but we can learn a lot from a loss. After a defeat, we can get ourselves ready for the next day and be more focussed for the next match.

8. Do you have a pre-game ritual?

Before I leave for a match, I speak with my family and ask for their blessings.

9. What is the best advice you’ve received so far?

I’ve received a lot of very good advice in my career till now. But the best advice I’ve received is from my father who told me to never give up, always give my 100% at whatever I do, and to remember that whatever effort I put in, sooner or later I will reap the benefits of it.

10. Who is your favourite footballer of all time?

My all-time favourite footballer is Sergio Ramos because he gives his everything when he is on the field.

11. What would you do if you knew you only had one hour to live?

If I had one hour to live, I would spend that time with my family because family is the most important thing in this world.

12. What is your favourite workout music/song?

I do all of my workouts to Punjabi music.

Assistant coach Admir Kozlic, with Deepak Tangri looking on © Chennaiyin FC

13. What was the last football equipment you bought yourself?

The last football equipment I bought for myself was in 2016 when I bought football shoes.

14. Name one match in football history that you wish you could play in.

I wish I was playing the final match of the 2015 season when Chennaiyin FC won their first league title against FC Goa.

15. What would you be if not a footballer?

If I was not a footballer, I don’t know what I would be. But I don’t even want to think about life without football because now I’m in a good position and want to do more as a footballer.

16. What do you love more? Scoring goals or saving goals?

For me, saving goals is the most important thing.

17. Who is an Indian player you look up to?

My favourite Indian footballer is Anas bhai [Edathodika] because he is a great player and I learnt a lot from him. He plays as a centre back. He played for India and many clubs in India.

18. What is the greatest lesson you learnt as a youth player in Chandigarh Football Academy/Indian Arrows?

I started my career in Chandigarh Football Academy and I learnt the basics of football. I took the first steps of my football career there. When I was in Indian Arrows, I was able to play against international players. We were youth players but we played I-League matches and got to explore football more. We would go abroad to play matches against foreign teams. I think I got a lot of exposure while playing for Indian Arrows thanks to the All India Football Federation.

19. What has been your favourite moment as a Chennaiyin FC player?