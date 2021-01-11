FC Goa’s Princeton Rebello answers 16 questions from fans

FC Goa has been known to promote Goan football and players over the years.

One such player to emerge from their development team is Princeton Rebello .

Prior to joining FC Goa, Princeton had trials with English clubs Queens Park Rangers and Watford while his family was living in the United Kingdom.

With a dream to play for India’s senior football team, Princeton decided to turn down offers from the English clubs and instead returned to India with his family in the hopes of pursuing a professional football career in his home state.

He was signed up for FC Goa’s developmental squad in 2017 and made his league debut for the senior team in 2019. He has grown to become an important part of the team over the years.

Here he answers a few questions from Indian football fans.

What’s your earliest memory of playing football?

It’s from when I was really young. My family had gone out and I was alone at home. I was playing football in the house, kicked the ball on a pot and broke it. When my parents came back home and saw the broken pot, they smacked me very hard.

How have the training sessions been during the on-going season?

The training has been very intense. We are almost half-way through the season now and working really hard to give the fans something to cheer about. We have some important goals we want to achieve this year.

Princeton Rebello during a training session © FC Goa

Describe your relationship with your mother in one word.

My mother is my world. If I have to describe her in one word, that word would be, ‘Everything’.

If not football, would you want to play any other sport professionally?

To be really honest, I never thought of anything apart from football. But if I had to pick another sport, then it would be badminton.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve gotten for your football career?

One piece of advice I received from a relative is, “Don’t stop chasing your dreams. There will be people who will let you down but you have to believe in yourself, keep moving forward, and achieve what you have set out to achieve.”

What’s one fitness goal you want to achieve this year?

I don’t have any specific fitness goal as such. But if you look at me, you know that I need to gain some bodyweight [to help with my game]. I’m working on it according to the instructions of my teammates, family and coaches. But yeah, gaining some bodyweight is my focus.

Princeton Rebello during a training session © FC Goa

How do you cope with losing a game?

To be honest, it is very difficult for any athlete to lose a game. But we have to be ready for the next challenge, prepare for it and be focussed.

Do you have a pre-game ritual?

There is no pre-match ritual as such. But one thing I like to do is say a small prayer and speak with my family before a match.

How has your experience been playing with FC Goa so far?

I’ve been with the club for four years now. It has been very special. From the reserves to the first team, I’ve seen myself growing and getting better.

Who is your favourite footballer of all-time?

My favourite footballer of all-time is Cristiano Ronaldo. He is the man who has done it all and won it all.

How did it feel when you shifted back to India from England?

For me, it was my dream to play for the Indian national team. I came back to India to pursue my dream. But for my family, it was very difficult because we were already settled in England. So they had to come back to India, leaving everything that had worked for there.

What is your New Year’s resolution?

It’s simple. I want to play as many matches as possible and help the team to win the league trophy.

What is one thing you hope to achieve in your football career in 2021?

My 2021 goal is very simple. I want to keep improving myself through the year and become a mainstay in the FC Goa team.

What is one thing about Goan football that everyone should know?

Goa has a rich history in football. The state has produced many international football players like Clifford Miranda, Climax Lawrence and Micky Fernandes. I feel all Indian football fans should keep an eye on Goan football.

Princeton Rebello during a training session © FC Goa

Who has been your favourite coach to play for so far?

I would say there are two coaches. One is Eban Mesquita, who made me who I am today. The second one is Juan Ferrando , our current coach who has developed my talents; I really enjoy playing under him.

What has been your favourite moment on the football field till date?