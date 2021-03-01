The 10 best weapons in Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Exploring Ancient Greece in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a dangerous task. There are bounty hunters out to kill you, deadly chickens that can peck you to death, and dastardly pirates patrolling the seas looking for a scrap. There is something that you can do to keep yourself safe, however. And that’s arm yourself toe to tip with an arsenal of legendary weapons.

That’s why we’ve taken the time to put together a quick, easy-to-follow guide on finding some of the game’s best weapons. Want to turn your lousy wooden bow in for an upgrade? Or make sure you have the best sword this side of Kephalonia that will make the other misthios jealous. We've got you covered.

The Fanged Bow

The fanged bow © Ubisoft

One of the earliest legendary bows you’ll come across in the game, the Fanged Bow is especially useful due to its engraving that turns normal arrows into poisonous ones. It’s an ability that comes in particularly handy during conquest battles and skirmishes at forts or military camps, and coupled with the multi-shot skill is an almost unstoppable combination.

You can find the bow in the Cave of Mt Zas on Naxos Island in a legendary chest.

Hades Bow

Hades bow © Ubisoft

Poisoning not your thing? Then the Hades Bow is a great alternative. It replaces the poison engraving with a fire one, letting you light up mercenaries and oil jugs from a safe distance. The only problem will be getting the darn thing as there is some RNG involved. To get it, you will need to raise your bounty level until a mercenary with the title "of the Ashen Wake” appears. When that happens, try to then focus your attacks on them, before looting their body after you’ve won.

Dagger of Kronus

Dagger Of Kronus © Ubisoft

Prefer a more personal approach? Then the Dagger of Kronus is an excellent choice. It gives a bonus of 15% to both warrior and dagger damage, but most importantly increases your damage from behind by a whopping 40%. This makes it the ideal weapon for stealthier players, who want to take down a fort with minimum fuss.

To get the dagger, you need to advance the story and complete the mission Ashes to Ashes.

Mallet of Everlasting Flame

Mallet of Everlasting Flame © Ubisoft

Much like the Hades Bow, you will need to defeat a high-level mercenary to unlock this weapon. This time the mercenary will have ‘The Smoldering’ in his name.

The Mallet of Everlasting Flame is great as it changes weapon damage to fire damage. This means you can strike an enemy once and still do damage to them over time. Coupled with the Hades Bow, it is excellent for those who want to take out their enemies in a blaze.

Hammer of Jason

Hammer Of Jason © Ubisoft

The Hammer of Jason is found in a legendary chest on the bottom floor of a building in Mycenae fort in Korinthia. Not only is it fun to wield, given its laughably large size in comparison to your character, but it’s fantastic for using alongside the shield break perk, as it deals 20% more damage.

Arachne’s Stinger

Arachne’s Stinger © Ubisoft

Again, this weapon requires you to defeat another high-ranking mercenary. This time with the suffix “The Weaver”. This is a difficult fight, because of the character’s poisonous bow shots and attacks, but completely worth the extra effort when you consider its effects. Arachne’s Stinger changes your weapon damage to poison damage, so you don’t need to pour skill points into the Venomous Attacks ability to give your enemies a poisoned debuff.

Minotaur’s Labrys

Minotaur's Labrys © Ubisoft

The Minotaur’s Labrys is useful for a number of reasons. The most significant of these is its perk that reduces the adrenaline cost of overpower attacks. But it also has an incredible increase to crit damage, stacking 20% more. So, if you’re planning on using heavy weapons, then the Minotaur’s Labrys is likely the best option.

To obtain the Labrys, you will need to complete the Minotaur quests, starting with Of Minotaurs and Men and finishing with He Waits. Both can be found in Messara.

Polyphemos Cyclops Bludgeon

Polyphemos Cyclops Bludgeon © Ubisoft

Much like the Minotaur’s Labrys, you will need to complete multiple quest lines before you can obtain this weapon. Start by travelling to Kythera Island at the far side of the map and do the mission God Among Men. Then go to the Cave of the Forgotten Isle and finish the Stairway to Olympus mission. You will receive the Polyphemos Cyclops Bludgeon as soon as you finish.

The best advantage of using the Bludgeon is its 25% damage boost on elite enemies and bosses. But it also adds 15% onto assassination damage, too.

Xiphos of Peleus

Xiphos of Peleus © Ubisoft

The Xiphos of Peleus is another sword that’s worth tracking down. It can be found in a legendary chest in Artemisia Fort in Kos, and increases the amount of damage you do with the Rush Assassinate ability. This makes it perfect for assassinating cultists or captains without alerting other guards.