Aston Martin Red Bull Racing unveil RB16 ahead of 2020 Formula One season

On a charge in Aston Martin Red Bull Racing’s true colours, the RB16 broke cover in its full 2020 race livery. With stable technical regulations carried over from 2019, the car is very much a refinement and evolution of its predecessor. Team Principal, Christian Horner said “We had a great debut season with Honda and the partnership has gone from strength to strength. It’s been a really positive winter and the effort that’s gone in behind the scenes has been truly impressive. Further steps have been made on both the power unit and the chassis side, and the integration of the power unit fully into the car is a work of art. It’s nice to see the RB16 today in what is now an iconic livery.”