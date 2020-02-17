Aston Martin Red Bull Racing unveil RB16 ahead of 2020 Formula One season
The Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 makes its track debut at the Silverstone Circuit in the UK, one week ahead of the start of pre-season testing in Barcelona.
Aston Martin Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen has successfully completed a series of planned runs in the RB16 without issue during an official filming day at Silverstone’s National Circuit. Watch the eight-time Formula One Grand Prix race winner put the team's new charger through its paces in the video above.
Pleased with the day’s running, Max commented: “The important thing today is getting the car running and discovering any minor issues so that everything is up to speed before we get to Barcelona. It’s been a while since I was in a Formula One car and I was really looking forward to this morning. Once you fire up, you’re straight back into it, but before then, there’s always a sense of anticipation about what the new car and engine will feel like. Today everything went smoothly and I’m looking forward to testing next week.”
01/06
Max Verstappen talks us through how his helmet's changed for 2020:
Max Verstappen's 2020 helmet reveal
Watching Verstappen from the garage in anticipation, team-mate Alex Albon was pleased to get 2020 underway. “We’ve had a good winter, lots of chilling out but also a lot of training and time in the simulator, so it’s good to finally see the end result here on track. It’s important to be here and get the initial feedback first-hand from Max and the rest of the Team. Everything seems to be looking good for Barcelona. Obviously, it’s a filming day but it’s still exciting.”
Check out Alex Albon's new helmet for 2020:
Alex Albon's 2020 helmet reveal
On a charge in Aston Martin Red Bull Racing’s true colours, the RB16 broke cover in its full 2020 race livery. With stable technical regulations carried over from 2019, the car is very much a refinement and evolution of its predecessor. Team Principal, Christian Horner said “We had a great debut season with Honda and the partnership has gone from strength to strength. It’s been a really positive winter and the effort that’s gone in behind the scenes has been truly impressive. Further steps have been made on both the power unit and the chassis side, and the integration of the power unit fully into the car is a work of art. It’s nice to see the RB16 today in what is now an iconic livery.”
Aston Martin Red Bull Racing now have a few days to prepare before the first of two three-day tests begin next Wednesday at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.