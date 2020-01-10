How scenic locales inspire post-rock band aswekeepsearching

In April 2019, post-rock band aswekeepsearching announced AWKS Gazers, their new fan club that would give fans exclusive access to music, behind-the-scenes material and more.

In September, the band’s frontman Uddipan Sarmah took about 11 fan club members with him to a village in Himachal Pradesh called Kalga, where he and guitarist-keyboardist Shubham Gurung had written part of their second album Zia in 2017.

Sarmah calls the experience – save for the fans ordering too many pancakes – a very “pure form of expressing your feedback, ideas, and what you think about the band or the music.” He adds, “If a guy is travelling from Chennai to Kalga just to be with us and share his time, that means a lot. It was a very humbling experience.”

aswekeepsearching in Kalga © Refractor Studios

Kalga became important to fans because of a song of the same name on Zia, one that stayed true to aswekeepsearching’s goosebumps-inducing, grand scale songwriting style. Sarmah says, “It was more about the emotional moment of leaving that place. We thought of staying for just two days but it became six days. That’s why ‘Kalga’ was a bit emotional.”

On their just-released third full-length album Rooh , there are a couple of place-inspired songs, ‘ Gangtey ’ (inspired by the valley in Bhutan) and ‘ A Night In Zottegem ’ (named after the city where the band performed at DUNK! Festival in 2018). Even previously, aswekeepsearching have gravitated towards writing about places, including the riff-fuelled ‘B-303’, which takes its name from the home studio in Ahmedabad where the band operated from and recorded their first album, Khwaab.

Subconscious decisions

Back when Sarmah moved to writing music for aswekeepsearching, away from Hindi rock, metal and even psychedelic material on other projects, he says he didn’t realise it was called post-rock until someone else told him. He says it’s the same with the band’s ability to write about places too – a subconscious decision. He says, “Until recently, I didn’t realise every album has something related to a place. That was the best part of it because it was genuinely true and it was subconscious. We just wanted to have a song for a place, so we made it that way.”

Save for ‘B-303’ it’s fairly easy to pinpoint the places where aswekeepsearching are at their most peaceful. “Even though we’ve spent most of our time headbanging and jumping around on stage, at the end of the day, when we’re done doing that or tired, we take off and are looking for a space that’s more green, open and perhaps mountainous.”

The song ‘There You Are’ too was written after their debut international run of shows in Russia in 2015. “We came back and had a chat on the flight back about how we’re going to miss the place. When we closed our eyes, we could see Russia covered in snow,” Sarmah adds.

Fans joined the band in Kalga for a first-listen of the album Rooh © Refractor Studios

The string section-aided, glowing yet gentle ‘A Night In Zottegem’ is trademark territory for aswekeepsearching, except they push even further into orchestral arrangements, with help from violinist-producer Ajay Jayanthi.

Sarmah may have joked before heading out on that 2018 Europe tour about how he’s going to places whose names he can’t even pronounce correctly, but they clearly stuck with him and the rest of the band. He recounts, “Zottegem was the place where no one from the band asked each other how the show was. We just looked at each other and smiled. We knew what the emotion was. Similarly, while making the song, we knew it had to be mellow, because that’s how we felt at the time.”

The album closer ‘Gangtey’ features that familiar radiance, but a sense of synth ambience and bell-like percussion that elevates the mood, along with guest vocalist Tanaya Sharma’s harmonies. Sarmah says every trip to a new location that involves “a fresh experience” sets off an inspirational temperament amongst the band. Capturing and adapting those feelings is apparently not so difficult. “Hopefully for us, it’s about ‘What do you recall the moment you close your eyes and think about that place?’ That’s what reflects in the songs,” Sarmah says.

Open areas, mountains and music

The remainder of the eight-track Rooh incorporates both, highly polished instrumental music and pure emotion-driven storytelling. Recorded by the band’s sound engineer Adhiraj Singh and New Delhi’s Ritwik De (from instrumental rock band Zokova), Rooh also mines the production and programming expertise of Guwahati-based bassist, producer and vocalist Amitabh Barooa.

Although the release comes within the two-year span that aswekeepsearching has maintained between albums, Rooh seemed much more laborious for Sarmah, Gurung, outgoing drummer Gautam Deb and bassist Bob Alex. Sarmah says, “For this band, what I’ve lately realised is that we want things to be open-ended in everything. We’ve always wanted it that way but never got to execute it that way. If I ask Bob what he likes, he would say, ‘I want to be in front of a mountain, without any end to the edges’ – that kind of landscape is always there in our heads.”

Sarmah’s admission is that the band may bring in a few cliched sonic elements, but it’s because they’ve got an overarching sound in mind. “It’s always about that grand vibe, even though we try too hard sometimes." Sarmah says there’s always room for self-criticism, which has led to cutting down on layers in the songwriting process.

“I think it’s because we as humans are at that stage in life where we don’t like closed rooms, we like open areas and mountains and the sky. We like everything that is in fact like a grand landscape. That’s reflecting in our music,” he adds.

Balancing between grandiosity and minimalism is a paradox that only aswekeepsearching are chasing right now – whether it’s in their music videos or album listening session tours and even Sarmah’s recent one-man shows, redoing the band’s earlier material.

Sarmah says that extending a hand to the listener (or even each other) is always at the centre of it. “We’re very personal – so more than any planning, it has to connect with us personally. Since we are all thinking exactly the same way in terms of aesthetics, it reflects collectively.”