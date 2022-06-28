How aswekeepsearching are traversing a post-pandemic indie music scene

Hindi-post rock band aswekeepsearching have been pioneers in staging country-wide tours by Indian independent music acts.

They kicked it off back in 2015, with the 2Stroke series, which also featured other groups. Almost every year since, they have plotted and performed multi-city treks. The only exception was 2016 when they went to Russia for their first international sojourn. In 2018, they played 15 dates across Europe. This May, they completed their largest Indian circuit, performing in ten cities across the nation.

Along the way, they’ve innovated with ticket sales by giving fans the option to buy and wear an official band T-shirt to enter the album launch shows for Rooh in 2019. This time around, they offered a limited number of ‘buddy passes’ wherein attendees purchasing a pair of tickets could get them at a discount.

We interviewed the band, which now comprises founder and singer Uddipan Sarmah, bassist Robert ‘Bob’ Alex and drummer Sambit Chatterjee, about the ways the touring scene has changed over the last couple of years, how they balance other projects, and the challenges of being a band in 2022.

The trio, on a trip to Loktak lake in Manipur © Vishal Gore

Why did you choose to name the tour after your 2019 album track ‘Chasing Light’?

Uddipan: When we were planning the tour, it was never meant to promote a song or an EP or a release. It was more about lifting our spirits. After the pandemic, a major line-up change (guitarist Shubham Gurung left in November 2020) and seeing how live bands are almost dying and how difficult it is to play a show as a band, it is almost like [we’re] chasing light. That was the reason we chose [to name the tour after] that song because it went so well with the thoughts we were having.

What was it like getting back on the road after such a long break?

Sambit: I think nothing’s changed. It’s just that we’ve gotten more boosted. The pandemic has well rested not just us but everyone, the audience, the organisers, [manager and lights and visuals engineer] Vishal [Gore]. While touring, what happens is that by the seventh or eighth gig, you feel a little loose, because generally your body’s giving up. That didn’t happen on this tour. Every gig has felt as if it is our last gig. That’s helped us re-bond.

Uddipan: I feel, because of the pandemic, a lot of known faces have gone back to their hometowns and it’s a newer set of audiences that’s come [for our shows]. The organisers and the venues have been telling us that they hadn’t seen 80% of the crowd before.

Sambit: Again, because of the pandemic, a lot of people could only listen to music from an online store. So this time, we saw a lot more people singing our songs, in places like Calcutta, Imphal. People were singing them word for word. This is something we saw from those attending our gigs for the first time. There are all these new college graduates who heard about us from their seniors. They had the time to listen to all the songs. Streaming has helped us incredibly.

Uddipan: On our cab ride from Imphal to Kohima, the guy who was driving us asked us which band we were and then followed us on Spotify right there and then. Even the chaiwala in Senapati [in Manipur] immediately went to YouTube and subscribed to our channel.

Bob: We generally walk around with our cameras so he asked us whether we were bloggers. Then he asked if we have a YouTube channel. Within two minutes, there’s a notification that this guy has followed us. General interest has built up among audiences from all walks of life.

Aswekeepsearching performing at Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Bengaluru © Apolok Borthakur

Have aspects such as receiving payments on time improved?

Uddipan: For the past many years, we have had terms and conditions and contracts in place and we make sure that our payment terms come through in time before even getting started for the gig. We [take] 50% [advance payment] to confirm and announce [a show]. [We learned] all these things from experience. We have also made mistakes and we have been in that whole face down onto the floor kind of a situation also, but it was one or two times and then immediately we implemented [a policy where] even if it means not playing the show we [enforce it].

Bob: We have a model in place that essentially breaks down the payment into slabs [with] a certain portion coming before the event, a certain portion coming on the day of the event, maybe a certain portion coming after the event. That all changes depending on circumstances and who you’re working with.

Uddipan: I think it is more about how professional everyone is. [Many] musicians are not professional [in their approach and do things like] sending press kits with just two or three lines. That immediately projects the level of professionalism that the person is asking from the organisers, right? The smallest thing like the way you draft an email just creates the psychological effect in a promoter that ‘Okay, these guys are professionals’. If you just text them on WhatsApp, tomorrow your message might get lost because you have changed your phone. [In cases like that] the promoter might not pay attention to you the way they would to some other [more] professional band.

Frontman Uddipan Sarmah chills outside a local stall in Nongpoh, Meghalaya © Baibhav Konwar

What’s your response to criticism that aswekeepsearching is a band that will go out and play despite all external factors, such as for example, in 2018 when there were calls to boycott the Weekender festival owing to sexual harassment allegations against the organisers, or during the pandemic when health and safety was a concern?

Uddipan: We are the only band to have taken 20 fans to Kalga [in Himachal Pradesh], to a mountain to do a listening session . Our thinking process is completely different from other bands. We have a fan club where we interact with some 350 members. For us, our fans are more important than anything else. If we get a good response from them, we will go ahead. It also depends on what we have experienced. And we have seen.

The gravity of the situation is always kept in mind but it also depends on the shows that we have planned. If an eight to ten member crew has been constantly working with us for six months, that’s a situation of someone booking an event for us and letting go of other paid work. When it comes to a tour or an event, it has to be the majority that is looked out for, the well-being of our crew is priority.

Bob: At least during the pandemic, our plans were based around the government guidelines. As long as live events were legally allowed, it was only then that we would execute our plans.

Uddipan: We cancelled the second leg of our April 2021 tour the moment that cases increased. I remember calling the band saying, ‘I think this is going a little out of hand.’

The band at the closing gig of the tour at The Heritage, Kohima © Qhevika Swu

How has the band negotiated Uddipan launching a solo career in 2020?

Bob: All of us have our own projects. I play for a band called Lotus, Uddipan has a solo project, Sambit plays with several different projects. We know that aswekeepsearching is our priority. The moment we associate a certain part of our day to aswekeepsearching, it’s only to aswekeepsearching. We’ve come to that sort of a sync over the past couple of years.

Sambit: We are extremely supportive [of each other’s projects]. If Uddipan has a new song coming out, we are the first to hear it. He will send me the first mixes, and maybe I’ll tell him to add a little percussion or a little harmony. And Bob will be like, check this bass line out. We share that kind of relationship where aswekeepsearching is not a box to which we’ll be confined. For everything that Uddipan does or Bob does or I do, we three are very critical and very supportive. And that helps in the work of aswekeepsearching because there aren’t any barriers. We are catalysts to each other in our work.

Manager Vishal Gore, Sambit and Bob at an eatery in Nongpoh in Meghalaya © Baibhav Konwar

What are the challenges of being an Indian independent band, at a time when groups are struggling to find spots to play live and new bands are few and far between?

Uddipan: After the pandemic, everybody wants to earn [back the] money [they lost]. And it’s fair to give promoters and venues at least a couple of years [to do that]. If the [cost of] TBL (travel, boarding and lodging) is saved, and they can earn the same amount of money with a DJ and without having the expense of getting a band of six members or a seven member crew, I think we should allow them that. But in general, I see fewer bands who are active.

Bob: That could also be because of fewer avenues for upcoming bands. For example, the frequency of having shows that involve bands you never heard of was a lot more five to ten years ago, as opposed to today. An average kid would go to one of these shows, see a bunch of people who are like him on stage slugging it out, and that would inspire him to start. You don’t see that as much now.