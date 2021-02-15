20 Australian rappers blowing up in 2020

Over the past few years, Australian hip-hop has transformed. A new generation of artists have broken through, bringing with them politically-conscious rhymes that tackle race, home and heritage in vital ways. Now, our homegrown scene is more diverse than ever, influenced by sounds from drill to dancehall and led by artists who call everywhere from Sydney’s Mount Druitt to the East Kimberley in Western Australia home.

So just who are the names leading the charge in 2020? In previous editorials, we’ve already shouted out the established acts running things right now: Sampa the Great, Manu Crook$, Baker Boy, B Wise, Jesswar, Tkay Maidza and more. But with so much bubbling up around the country, today we’re turning our attention to the fast-risers who’ve just broken through -- or are about to.

Some of them are a few years into the game, others just dropped their first single. They’re all incredibly talented and each bring something fresh and exciting to the scene. Dive in to get to know rappers and R&B prodigies who’ll be turning heads in 2020 and beyond.

Genesis Owusu

Hometown : Canberra

Why they’re important: To really understand the immense talent of Genesis Owusu, you’ve got to see him on stage. The 21-year-old doesn’t just rap; he sings, dances and puts on the best-looking live show around.

In one set you’ll get to watch him firing through the rhymes on ‘Void’, joined by his “goon squad” of backup dancers decked out in ski masks and head-to-toe red ‘fits, before he swaggers through the honey-dipped vocals of ‘Wit Da Team’, flicking his hair as he moves across the stage like it’s his birthright. Normally it’s cliché to describe an artist as being the whole package but with Genesis, it’s an objective truth. The coolest of the cool. -- KC

The essential watch: 2019’s infectious ‘WUTD’.

ChillinIt

Hometown : Sydney

Why they’re important : Without any major label or mainstream media support, ChillinIt has become one of the biggest things in Australian hip-hop.

The self-made success of Hurstville’s Blake James Turnell has been incredible to watch: his video for ‘Overdrive’, filmed as he walks down Sydney’s Enmore Road rapping and dodging pedestrians unaware they’re about to be immortalised on YouTube, has amassed over 3 million views. His debut album Women, Weed and Wordplay infiltrated the ARIA nominations and his new LP, The Octagon, climbed to #2 on the local album charts earlier this year.

As one representative YouTube comment reads: “This kid has changed the game in Aussie rap”. -- KC

The essential watch: ‘Overdrive’, to see how undeniable his flow is.

Sophiya

Hometown : Melbourne

Why they’re important: Sophiya’s first track of 2020 was originally recorded as a one-take freestyle -- that’s the kind of talent she has. The majority of that original flow made it to the final version of ‘Rosie’, a song that drips with raw confidence and don’t-mess-with-me attitude.

“At the time, I felt like the people close to me didn't believe in me the way I needed them to,” the Melbourne-based rapper told us. “A lot of the lyrics are cryptic, but that's the underlying essence of the song.” Remarkably, it’s only Sophiya’s second official release, following ‘White Ivory’ in 2018. When an artist drops a track this good, this early in their career, you know they’re poised for big things. -- KC

The essential watch : Sophiya's powerful contribution to Red Bull TV's 64 Bars series.

Carmouflage Rose

Hometown : Brisbane

Why they’re important: Carmouflage Rose is on a hot streak that’s been burning three years long. With his early singles -- ‘Late Nights’, ‘Wildflowers’, ‘Let Me Down’ -- the Zimbabwe-born, Brisbane-based rapper established a sound that blends dancehall, R&B and Mike WiLL Made-It-esque late-night beats. Then, last year, he returned with the one-two punch of ‘Sele’ and ‘Million Styles’, two swaggering tracks born out of studio sessions at home in Zimbabwe that made it clear he’s only getting better. Bring on the next EP. -- KC

The essential watch: 'Late Nights', his big breakthrough single.

Tasman Keith

Hometown : Bowraville

Why they’re important : As a kid, Tasman Keith crowded into the lone music studio of Bowraville, NSW, population 1122. The soundproofing was a bunch of old carpet that “smelled like piss” but together with his cousins, he’d stay in there for hours recording rhymes and posting them to SoundCloud.

The dedication paid off: today, Tasman is a formidable voice in hip-hop, packing the triple threat of raw talent, clever lyricism and puffed-chest bravado. But no matter how big things get, Tasman will always hold it down for the people of his hometown: “If I can’t relay these messages to my own people, who it’s about and inspired from, then I’ve failed,” he told us earlier this year . “I’m always gonna write for them, regardless of how big it gets.” -- KC

The essential watch: Tasman's blistering 64 Bars for Red Bull TV.

OneFour

Hometown: Sydney

Why they’re important: How could we round up the most important names in rap without a mention of OneFour? The drill pioneers from Sydney’s Western suburbs aren’t just a success -- they’re a phenomenon that gives voice to an experience of life in Australia that’s all too often ignored. And while the path ahead in 2020 isn’t without hurdles, at this point, they’re too big to be silenced. -- KC

The essential watch: ‘In The Beginning’, which isn’t modest about their influence: “In the beginning, it was only me and the gang / Introduced this country to drillin' / All of a sudden they all wanna bang”.

Dallas Woods

Hometown : Wyndham via Perth

Why they’re important: “The Kimberley made me who I am,” Dallas Woods will tell you . The rapper, dancer and longtime Baker Boy collaborator grew up in Wyndham, a tiny town at the tip of Western Australia best known for its extreme temperatures and Big Croc statue. But in 2020, he’s based in Melbourne and fast becoming one of the biggest things in Australian hip-hop. His songs tackle the big stuff -- the justice system, racial stereotyping -- with skill, smarts and determination. -- KC

The essential watch: Dallas' This Is Home to see life in Wyndham looks like and hear his incredible flow.

Hoodzy

Hometown: Perth

Why they’re important: Hoodzy describes herself as "17, female, gay, brown skin and chasing the same dream even if the odds are already against me.” The Perth rapper came in strong with early joints ‘Young Girl Steez’ and ‘Nightmare’, immediately confirming her authority as an outsider MC. That confidence and poise impressed triple j presenter Hau Latukefu, who launched his new label Forever Ever with Hoodzy’s true breakout ‘The Land’. -- JT

The essential watch: From the beat to the bars, ‘The Land’ is Hoodzy’s hottest track so far.

No Money Enterprise

Hometown : Logan

Why they’re important : Just like OneFour are doing it for Western Sydney, newcomers No Money Enterprise are stepping up to rep Logan in Queensland. They’re only one single in, but ‘German’ was an immediate hit that clocked over ten million Spotify streams in a couple of months. Their fanbase is already huge, triple j are on board, and who the hell else is fusing drill with mariachi samples and Steve Irwin references? -- KC

The essential watch : ‘German’, of course.

A.Girl

Hometown : Sydney

Why they’re important : Admittedly A.Girl is more of a vocalist than a rapper, but we couldn't round up the best new names of 2020 without her. The artist born Hinenui-Terangi Tairua takes her cues from the likes of SZA, Jhené Aiko and Jorja Smith, gliding gracefully between hip-hop, pop and R&B.

Coming out of Western Sydney’s potent music scene, A.Girl announced her talents with a pair of 2019 releases: the achingly personal ‘2142’ and its slicker, polished follow-up ‘Play’. Her preferred beats are crisp, clean and trap-tinged -- nothing distracts from the command of her voice. -- JT

The essential watch : January's supremely smooth ‘All Over You’.

Lisi

Hometown : Goodna

Why they’re important : Lisi hails from Goodna, Queensland, a hometown you can’t miss in his music. Whether it’s the postcode of 4300 scrawled on his t-shirt in the video for ‘Got This’, the references to holding it down for his city in ‘The Come Up’ or the shots outside the local Leagues Club in the ‘Say Less’ clip, there’s no mistaking how proud Lisi is of where he’s from. And with his whip-fast flow and rhymes that are variously incisive and hilarious, Goodna should be mighty proud of him, too. -- KC

The essential watch : ‘Got This’, Lisi’s latest.

Agung Mango

Hometown : Melbourne

Why they’re important : Last month, Agung Mango stepped up last-minute to replace US hip-hop trio Injury Reserve at Victoria’s Golden Plains. He went on to deliver one of the weekend’s most raved-about sets. The underground striver from Melbourne is renowned for his raucous, punky onstage presence, which earned him a spot on the 2020 Laneway Festival. He’s also got bars for days, as heard on heaters like ‘Growing’, ‘WOKEUPINJAPAN’ and ‘TOUGHSKIN’. -- JT

The essential watch: 2020 joint ‘RODENT’ is the sound of Agung Mango at the peak of his powers.

Zheani

Hometown: Northern NSW

Why they’re important: For proof of how diverse Australia’s rap scene is in 2020, see Zheani. Metal, trap, pop and electronic elements all fuse together in her music, which she treats as pieces of art completed by visuals that are avant garde and sometimes extreme.

Her 2019 EP, Satanic Prostitute, saw Zheani reclaim slurs , fight back against online trolls and protest censorship. It’s not for everyone, but it is raw, unfiltered, and unlike anything else out there right now. Because as she raps on ‘Whore of Babylon’: “I’d rather be hated and debated than hold the truth back”. -- KC

The essential watch: 2019’s ‘Lie And Look’ is a brain-bending introduction to what Zheani’s about.

Kobie Dee

Hometown : Sydney

Why they’re important : Kobie Dee’s music hits hard. Raised in the Sydney suburb of Maroubra, the young Gamilaroi artist writes from the heart, coming through with one impassioned release after the next. Following the layered wordplay on his breakout single ‘Right Now’, the rapper one-upped himself with 2019’s ‘This Life’, featuring Sydney vocalist Bea Moon. Then came ‘Jody’. Released on the esteemed Bad Apples Music, ‘Jody’ has clocked a massive 1.6 million Spotify plays. -- JT

The essential watch : Kobie Dee’s 2020 started with his strongest statement yet: the Liyah Knight-assisted ‘Still Standing’.

Sophiegrophy

Hometown : Melbourne

Why they’re important : Nigerian-born, New Zealand-raised and now Melbourne-based artist Sophiegrophy is having one hell of a year. Her just-released bop, ‘Evol’, is a welcome throwback to summer road-trips, with shimmering production and vocals that pull you close. ‘Evol’ is a new high for a talent that’s been steadily bubbling since 2016.

With the backing of Australia’s WVS imprint, Sophiegrophy came out strong with early cuts ‘Fa$t Life’ and ‘Bag’. 2019 then delivered the one-two punch of ‘Rolls Royce’ and ‘American Honey’. -- JT

The essential listen : The full-throttle 'Bag'.

Kwame

Hometown : Sydney

Why they’re important: Back in 2016, A$AP Ferg picked Kwame out of the crowd to freestyle. Needless to say, the newcomer from Western Sydney did not disappoint on the mic. Since that fateful encounter, Kwame keeps climbing. His first EP, 2017’s Lessons Learned, shot onto the radar of hip-hop tastemakers. Kwame’s clever, agile lyricism went up a level on the 2018 run of ‘WOW’, ‘CLOUDS.’ and ‘NO TIME’. Don’t sleep on his electrifying performance of Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Alright’ for triple j’s Like A Version. -- JT

The essential watch: Kwame’s recent standalone single ‘schleep.’ goes hard in just two minutes.

Hooligan Hefs

Hometown: Sydney

Why they’re important: A proud son of Doonside in Western Sydney, Hooligan Hef holds nothing back. His audacious mix of assaultive rap, drill production and hard dance music has earned a legion of fans. Hooligan Hef has stacked up millions of Spotify and YouTube plays from the all-out blitz of tracks like ‘The Party’, ‘No Effect’ and ‘IYKYK (They Know Who)’. He’s done it all as an independent artist too. -- JT

The essential watch: To get on Hooligan Hef’s 2020 vibe, fire up ‘F.A.M.E.’ featuring Masi Rooc, Hooliganskinny and Hooks. Enemies, you’ve been told.

Nerve

Hometown : Brisbane

Why they’re important: Nerve is the rare triple-threat of producer, rapper and songwriter. With a sound that mines both hip-hop and homegrown grime, the Brisbane native delivered a head-turning debut album, Sober, in 2018. While finessing beats for a who’s who of Australian rappers, Nerve’s still found time to go all-in for his own ‘Gone Stupid’ and the JK-47 team-up ‘Sunday Roast’. -- JT

The essential watch: This year’s ‘Hopscotch’ matches Nerve’s brainy bars with a beat you can’t resist.

Creed Tha Kid

Hometown : Brisbane

Why they’re important : Creed Tha Kid has a whole lot under his belt by the age of 17. The fast-rising teen featured on an official remix of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s ‘Mood Swings’ last year alongside fellow Aussie up-and-comers Youngn Lipz and Day1. Their flip now has 2.6 million plays on Spotify. The Brisbane-based rapper also hit big with ‘Vibes’, which paired his laidback flow with tropical production. -- JT

The essential listen : The instant classic of 'Vibes'.

Kymie

Hometown : Sydney

Why they’re important: It’s early days for Kymie, but already she’s on a roll. Following the soulful ‘NEEDS’ in 2018, the singer is unafraid to swerve between R&B, pop and rap. Hailing from South Africa and now settled in Sydney, Kymie brought the club-ready attitude on ‘Can’t Relate’, then followed it up with even more swagger on ‘Drop It Down’. This isn’t an artist who’ll be typecast doing just one thing. -- JT