Check out the biggest achievements of B-Boy Wildchild’s breaking journey

When B-Boy Wildchild (Eshwar Tiwari) first started breaking a decade ago, he had no idea where his journey would take him.

From winning his first title in 2014 to being invited to compete among the top-16 B-Boys at the biggest breaking stage in the world in 2022 — Red Bull BC One World Finals — he has come a long way.

As he prepares to represent India at the prestigious competition, which will be held in November in New York, we sat down with him to highlight some of the milestones in his breaking career.

Here he reflects on all the big moments from his 10-year-long journey that made him the breaker he is today.

01 2014: A series of 16 wins

When Wildchild failed his 10th grade exams in 2014, he realized he wasn’t meant to walk the conventional path. His mother supported his decision to become a professional B-Boy and encouraged him to work hard.

“I promised her I wouldn’t let her down. After one month of extensive training, I participated in 16 back-to-back events — and won them all,” Wildchild says.

He won his very first title at a college event called Beats. After that, there was no stopping him.

02 2017: First international crew battle

Wildchild participated in his first international competition, Keep on Dancing, in Korea in 2017. It was a three-on-three battle, for which he had travelled with his then-crew, Beast Mode. “I got to meet and learn from so many international breakers. One of them was B-Boy Ryoma from Japan, who is known for his expertise in the air chair move, which is also one of my favourites,” he recalls.

Wildchild competing at Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2021 © Ali Bharmal | Red Bull Content Pool

03

In 2018, four members of the Beast Mode crew were offered a sponsorship by Puma. Wildchild was one of them. “Before that, I used to struggle with purchasing new shoes for training. Because of the sponsorship, I started receiving two-three new sneakers every month. It was a huge help,” he says.

04 2019: Wildchild’s signature move goes viral internationally

Something extraordinary happened at Breezer Vivid Shuffle in 2019. A video of Wildchild’s signature move called Wild Spin was recorded and uploaded on the internet. “B-Boy Kid David was judging the event. When I performed the move, he got up from his seat and cheered. The crowd went crazy,” Wildchild recalls.

After that, pioneer B-Boys started thanking him for introducing the global community to his dynamic move and he began to gain worldwide recognition.

Wildchild at the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher 2021 © Little Shao | Red Bull Content Pool

05 December 2019: First international solo battle

The end of 2019 was an especially important moment as he gained the confidence to compete solo for the first time in an international battle. It was in Taiwan in December 2019. “I reached the top eight, out of 400 breakers,” he recalls. He was up against B-Girl Jilou in one of his rounds. His performance once again amazed the breaking community — both offline and online — and his global fame continued to grow.

Returning from Taiwan also marked a personal milestone; his father told him he was proud that his son was a breaker. “As a traditional man, my dad had always hoped I would choose a career that would help me make a living. So making him proud of me as a breaker was my biggest achievement,” Wildchild says.

2021: Winning three major breaking competitions in one year

B-Boy Wildchild at Red Bull BC One 2021 Cypher India © Ali Bharmal | Red Bull Content Pool

After his father passed away in 2020, Wildchild was determined to make good on his promise to his dad and win all the biggest breaking titles. In 2021, he won three major competitions — Red Bull BC One Cypher India, Breezer Vivid Shuffle, and WDSF Asian Games. “When I won Red Bull BC One Cypher India, many young B-Boys told me I had completed their dream. They had been waiting to see me win since 2015,” he says.

06 2021: Participating in his first Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher

Wildchild at the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher 2021 © Romina Amato | Red Bull Content Pool

His win at Red Bull BC One 2021 Cypher India got him an entry to compete at the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher, which was held in Poland that same year. “In that competition, I was ecstatic to see that the breakers I had grown up watching on my phone were coming to talk to me. They knew who I was!” he says.

07 2022: Becomes a Red Bull BC One Dancer

Wildchild conducting a workshop in Hyderabad © Focus Sports

Though Wildchild had worked with Red Bull India before, he was officially signed as a Red Bull BC One Dancer in 2022. “It enabled me to become financially strong. Because of the regular gigs that I do with Red Bull, I am able to support my family,” he says. Red Bull India has also rented a studio for his training. “Now that I have an indoor studio, I can practice come rain or shine,” he says.

08 2022: Invitation to perform at Red Bull BC One World Finals

This year, Wildchild had his greatest moment when he was officially invited to compete among the top-16 B-Boys at the Red Bull BC One World Finals in New York on a wildcard entry. “There’s no bigger platform. People dream about winning the Olympics but this is my dream,” he says.

“People who have been breaking for 20 years haven’t been able to make it to that stage. And me? I have come from nowhere. I want to show the youth of India that if I can do it, they can too,” he says.

09 What’s next?

Wildchild hopes to give back to the breaking community in India. To that effect, he is working on organizing a breaking competition, Oddly Dope, to celebrate his 10-year-anniversary. “I am working very hard to make it happen before November. I am in talks with international judges who will come down to India for the event,” he says.