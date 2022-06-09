How B-Boy Wildchild cultivated his winning mentality to excel at breaking

B-Boy Wildchild started breaking 10 years ago.

He was introduced to the dance sport in 2012 when a friend showed him a video of the Red Bull BC World Finals.

In 2022, he has now been invited to compete among the top-16 B-Boys at the same global competition, which will be held in November in New York.

In his decade-long journey, he has faced a myriad of issues on the dancefloor and in personal life. And he has come out on top each time. He’s won most major national breaking titles. And he credits a very strong mentality for his success despite the odds.

Here, he gives us an insight into his mental approach to breaking, how he maintains his focus in the face of adversity, and how he keeps himself centered in breaking battles.

Wildchild at the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher 2021 © Little Shao | Red Bull Content Pool

Rugged determination

Wildchild comes from a humble background. His family was able to provide for basic needs but luxuries were few and far.

He recalls an incident in his early breaking years, when his mother had saved money to buy a new pair of Vans that he wanted. Unfortunately, he was practice breaking in those shoes and trained so hard that the shoes tore in a week.

“At first, I became extremely sad. Then I swore to my mom that there will be a day when I will own so many shoes that I’ll have a hard time deciding which one to wear,” he says. Four years later, in 2018, he received 17 brand-new pairs of shoes from Puma as part of a sponsorship deal; it was a moment of pride for him because he achieved exactly what he set out to.

Treat breaking with professionalism

Breaking has always been an escape for Wildchild. “It sets me free. I’m 23 years old now, but whenever I train, I turn into a carefree child,” he says.

But even if breaking helps him be free, he makes it a point to be check all his troubles at the door of the studio before a training session, so he is not distracted. “I have always been extremely professional with my training. I’ve never let my family issues or my love life affect my breaking,” he explains.

Wildchild competing at Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2021 © Ali Bharmal | Red Bull Content Pool

Making his family proud

Even after the tragic passing of his father in 2020, he didn’t lose focus. He had promised his dad that he would win all the big upcoming events and cement his breaking career. Soon after, he became the Red Bull BC One Cypher 2021 India Champion, and also won two other major competitions.

“I accept things as they are, knowing that I can’t change them. I move on and focus on my training,” he explains.

His recent invitation to perform as a finalist in the Red Bull BC One World Finals 2022 is further proof that the young breaker is going places — and nothing can stand in his way.

Head in the clouds, feet on the ground

Being down to earth is a non-negotiable for Wildchild. Out of the many values he has learnt from his mother, he places humility right at the top.

“When I started winning competitions, my mom told me I shouldn’t show attitude to beginners. Being a good person is more important than being a good breaker,” he says.

Wildchild at the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher 2021 © Little Shao | Red Bull Content Pool

Fostering a healthy breaking culture

Having faced many financial restraints in his career, he is eager to help out young breakers in similar situations.

“Back in the day, not having a studio of my own used to really bum me out. I used to practice in the park, so the monsoon months would render me helpless,” he recalls. Ever since he got his own studio in 2021, Wildchild has made it a point to support other B-Boys by inviting them to come train with him.

Additionally, he wants to play an active part in growing and improving the Indian breaking community. He’s working on organizing international events to give Indian B-Boys an opportunity to travel and see the world. “At the end of this year, I’ll be forming an Indian team with eight B-Boys to compete at the Battle of the Year in Japan,” he says.

Wildchild at the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher 2021 © Romina Amato | Red Bull Content Pool

Staying mentally calm and active in battle

There’s no doubt that breaking is extraordinarily challenging physically. But Wildchild finds that a calm mind helps him stay focused during a battle.

As a religious person, Wildchild likes to pray before stepping on the dance floor. He also has a self-hyping pre-battle ritual. “I tell myself to fight every battle like it’s my last battle. I remind myself of where I’ve come from and where I have to go,” he says.

Wildchild also advocates having an active mind during battles. “I don’t let my mind go blank. I keep strategizing about my next move and my next set, and how it can work in my favour,” he says.

Mind-set for his biggest stage yet

As he prepares to perform at the Red Bull BC One World Finals 2022, he talks about how he will approach the competition.

“I won’t consider my opponents to be weaker than me. If they have made it to the top-16, they must be good. But at the same time, I refuse to get intimidated by them either,” he says.