Max Verstappen + Alex Albon = double podium joy in Bahrain
© Getty Images
Aston Martin Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen came home second at the Bahrain Grand Prix and was joined on the podium by team-mate Alex Albon in the incident-packed desert race.
For the 15th time during the 2020 season, Formula One drivers lined up to do battle for the first of two races at the Bahrain International Circuit and following a lengthy race stoppage after one of the most spectacular first-lap accidents seen in decades of racing, both Aston Martin Red Bull Racing drivers ended up with well-earned podium finishes.
Max Verstappen drew every ounce of performance out of his Honda-powered Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 to take second place at the flag and he was followed home by team-mate Alex Albon, who sealed his second career podium.
Albon looked to be heading for a hard fought fourth place until long-time third place man, Sergio Pérez, suffered a flaming engine failure in the dying stages of the race to hand the podium place to the Thai-British driver.
Under the floodlights, on the opening lap of the 57–lap race, a frightening, fiery accident for the Haas of Romain Grosjean brought out a race-stopping red flag after just a few hundred metres of racing. This resulted in a postponement for over 80 minutes while the mangled crash barrier was replaced. Grosjean's Haas was split in half by the impact and the French driver was lucky to escape serious injury as his car pierced the metal armco and burst into flames.
At the restart, Verstappen started the race from second place on the grid, defending well from the Racing Point of Pérez under braking for the first corner to hold position until the Safety Car came out following a roll for Pérez's team-mate Lance Stroll.
When racing finally got under way on Lap 9, Verstappen set about catching race leader Lewis Hamilton, as team-mate Albon looked to swap his fourth place for third, following Pérez and pulling away from the McLaren of Lando Norris.
Deep into the race, with 10 laps remaining, Verstappen pitted for fresh tyres and remained in second place, while Albon remained in fourth. Everything changed with five laps remaining, tough, as Pérez's Mercedes engine expired spectacularly, allowing Albon to take third as the Safety Car appeared once more.
With insufficient time to remove Perez's smoking Racing Point and get the field in order, the race finished under the Safety Car, with Hamilton winning and Verstappen second and scoring an extra point for the fastest lap of the race. This was his first podium since his third place at the Portuguese Grand Prix. Albon secured his best-ever Formula One finish with a repeat of his maiden podium at the Tuscan Grand Prix.
Scuderia AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly also returned to a decent points paying position in the desert, with the French driver coming home in sixth after a strong race. Team-mate Daniil Kvyat battled back to 12th after an eventful race in which the Russian driver found himself involved in both the race defining incidents with Grosjean and Stroll, but fought back from a time penalty to finish just outside the points in 11th.