5 tips for Battlegrounds Mobile India gamers who are looking to go pro

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the spiritual successor of PUBG Mobile in India.

The game was released in July 2021 and fans of the predecessor highly-popular battle royale title have already made BGMI their own.

Several tournaments have also been conducted or announced in the new title, allowing more players the opportunity to become BGMI pro gamers.

Here Kratos and Kr of Team IND, a pro BGMI squad, list out tips for gamers ready to take the next step in their BGMI adventure with plans to go pro.

01 Tip 1: Try to understand zone patterns in the map

Upskill by learning zone patterns in the map © KRAFTON

A basic knowledge of the map is a must for every gamer. But for pros, the next level is to learn how to manoeuvre the map based on game time and gain got knowledge of the terrain so you can have the maximum advantage. Kratos and Kr suggest learning zone patterns and how the map gets enclosed as the game goes on. If you are able to learn this and factor in how different teams tend to move, you will be able to anticipate potential conflict zones in the map.

02 Tip 2: Anticipate opponents’ counters in a gunfight

Kratos and Kr say that keeping track of opponents’ movement patterns and how they tend to counter in a gunfight, can give you a huge advantage when you come across them. But also remember that just because your research of an opponent should a particular movement pattern, they may not always use that; if they want to throw you off, they may counter with a new pattern. So be ready to adapt so you aren’t disadvantaged in a gunfight.

03 Tip 3: Know your opponents’ weak points and plan your game accordingly

Keeping track of the movement of other players gives you an immense tactical advantage. It will help you predict what will happen next in the game and where your team should be positioned to ambush an opponent or avoid a gunfight. Playing on your opponents’ weaknesses will add maturity to your game, allow your IGL to plan effectively, and give you huge tactical advantages on map.

04 Tip 4: Use smoke grenades to provide cover for yourself and to smoke enemies out of cover

Use utilities well in gunfights © KRAFTON

Kratos and Kr remind that utilities are very important. Make sure to use throwables like smoke grenades and Molotov cocktails in gunfights and healing items to keep your health up. But very importantly, also track your utility usage. Keeping track of the number of utilities you have will also keep you informed of what advantage you hold going into a gunfight. And this is particular important in the later stages of the game when the map closes in and you are likely to have more close encounter gunfights when utilities will help.

05 Tip 5: Trust among the team is most important

Assign roles within your team and stick to them © KRAFTON

BGMI is a team-based title and getting a chicken dinner becomes easier when you do it as a team. Kratos and Kr suggest setting up effective ways of coordination among teammates and picking a playing style that is suitable for all the team members. If you are able to trust your teammate, you will be able to let them perform their role in the team rather than micromanage. Respect for each teammate’s role, allowing individuality to shine when needed, and letting gamers play to their strong skills is what will help teams win and keep harmony.