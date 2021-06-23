Beauden Barrett - Red Bull Fit 2019.
Fitness Training

Get fit with NZ rugby star Beauden Barrett

The NZ first five gives us an insight into the work it takes to be the world's best rugby player.
1. WARM-UP - TRIGGER POINTING AND STRETCHING EXERCISES

"It's important to loosen up those joints and muscles to make sure I'm in good condition to have range in my lifts and to perform well." - Beauden Barrett
Warm-up - Beauden Barrett - Red Bull Fit 2019.
Beaudy's favourite warm-up exercises breakdown:
  • Foam roller (1min)
  • Thera-band stretch (30 secs on each leg)
  • Lunge with T Spine rotation (5x each side)
  • Pigeon pose stretch (30 secs each leg)
  • Quad stretch (30 secs each leg)
  • Constant movement (5mins) - High knees, butt kickers, lunge with lateral rotation, straight leg kicks, crawls, open the gate, lateral lunge with T spine rotation
2. POWER EXERCISES

"It's important for me to remain powerful and fast for my position in rugby as a First Five. It requires a lot of quick movements, not necessarily the heaviest of weights, but it's all about moving the weight fast." - Beauden Barrett
Power Exercises - Beauden Barrett - Red Bull Fit 2019
Beaudy's favourite power exercises breakdown:
  • Resisted long jumps (6x reps, 3x sets)
  • Split stance dumbell push press (6x reps, 3x sets)
  • MB ball slam (3x reps, 3x sets)
  • High hurdle jumps (3x reps, 3x sets)
  • Weighted chin-ups (3x reps, 3x sets)
3. STRENGTH EXERCISES

"Strength work is all about targeting those big muscle groups, which is important for me to being functional on the field." - Beauden Barrett
Strength Exercises - Beauden Barrett - Red Bull Fit 2019
Beaudy's favourite strength exercises breakdown:
  • Resistance band squat (4x reps, 3x sets)
  • Dumbell row (8x reps, 3x sets)
  • Bench press (4x reps, 3x sets)
  • Hamstring curls / slides (10x reps, 3x sets)
4. CORE BULLETPROOFING EXERCISES

"Core bulletproofing is all about working on those little parts of the body that remain niggly or are your biggest work-ons to prevent injury. It's important to work on these to remain fit and to be able to playing week-in-week-out." - Beauden Barrett
Core Exercises - Beauden Barrett - Red Bull Fit 2019
Beaudy's favourite core bulletproofing exercises breakdown:
  • Woodchop with med ball (6x reps, 3x sets)
  • Heavy front bridge (30 secs, 3x sets)
  • Band rotations (6x reps each side, 3x sets)
