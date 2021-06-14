8 tips to Become a Legend in PES 2019

In Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 , Become a Legend (BAL) sees you create or take an existing player through a multi-season career, with the goal of being crowned the world’s best. There are plenty of teams and competitions to conquer, and like the popular Master League mode , you can increase your chances of success in a variety of ways.

If you’re new to the concept, there are a few things that you’ll need to know. From training your player to calling for help from your teammates, we’ve identified some of the most important tips you’ll need to embark on a successful career.

1. Pick your ideal playing style

Take the time to analyse each style before you choose © Konami

When you first select your ideal position in BAL, you’ll be asked to choose a playing style. This can have a big effect on how you’re judged going forward, so pick wisely as you'll be expected to adhere to its requirements. A Creative Playmaker style, for example, will require you to spearhead attacks and contribute assists. The players around you, as well as your positioning indicator, will adapt accordingly, so keep this in mind.

2. Call for a pass with R2/RT

The big difference between playing as a team and as a player is the amount of control you’re afforded. You’ll need to rely heavily on your teammates to achieve success, and they won’t always be best placed to utilise you. Fortunately, you can double-tap the R2/RT button to call for a pass, helping to force the ball in your direction. Just remember to use it effectively, as asking for the ball at the wrong time can lead to a costly interception.

3. Stick to your position

The Blimp camera can assist in sticking to your position © Konami

Your success in BAL is reliant on achieving consistency on the pitch, and positioning is a big part of this. It’s indicated with a marker next to your player, and remaining in position as often as possible (especially in defence) should help you to contribute effectively to your team. If you’re finding it tough to adhere to this, try switching the camera – both the Blimp and Fan View cameras offer a wide display of the pitch, making it easier to analyse your position.

4. Watch the Manager’s Trust level

The biggest indicator of how successful you’re proving in BAL is the Manager’s Trust level. You’ll find it by navigating to the player menu screen, shown via a percentage meter. The easiest way to build trust is by performing well in games, and doing so will see your reputation increase with other clubs, too. Fail to impress on the pitch, however, and you might just be shown the door when your contract expires.

5. Don’t forget Skill Training

Quickly learn new skills by assigning more focus points to them © Konami

The training menu in BAL is very different to that of Master League, and features the ability to assign Focus Points to specific areas of your game. It’s also where you can change your ideal position via Position Training. Don't forget to focus on Skill Training, too – you can assign up to 10 skills for your player, with the likes of Rising Shots and Fighting Spirit boasting potentially game-changing effects in the long run.

6. Use teammate pressure when necessary

You can actually control your teammates in BAL by utilising the teammate pressure button. It’s activated by tapping or double-tapping and then holding the Square/X button, which forces one or multiple players to pressure the ball respectively. It’s a great way of regaining possession when pushing for a goal, but use it sparingly, as it tends to pull players out of position and create gaps for the opposition to exploit.

7. Hand in a transfer request

If successful, you can sign your new contract via the offers screen © Konami

When you first select your chosen league in BAL, you'll be assigned a team automatically. There isn't a way of choosing the team you want yourself (unless playing with an existing player), but submitting a transfer request can assist with this. This option can be found by navigating to the negotiations screen, but bear in mind that despite your requests, there is no guarantee that you’ll be able to force your dream move.

8. Export your BAL player data

The hard work that you’ve invested in your created player can be exported to additional modes in PES 2019. You can do this via the ‘save player data’ feature in the options menu, after which they’ll become accessible in both Master League and Online Team Play. That way, you can sign them for your team or show off in front of the world, but existing players don’t boast this luxury, so make sure you’re using a created BAL superstar.

For more gaming coverage, follow @RedBullGames on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook