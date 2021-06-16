You’ve thought about it, haven’t you, watching on with envy as professional-looking cyclists fly past you on mighty, bending country roads, wishing you yourself could get some of that action?

Whether you are new to the sport or just looking to get back in the saddle, this plan will carefully guide you through a dedicated training programme, building up your knowledge, fitness and confidence.

We’ve got a guide that can turn you into a top performer, regularly capable of 30-mile rides. The plan lasts for eight weeks, running from Monday through to Sunday and includes both riding days and rest days. Each week is also broken down into useful hints, tips and suggestions to help you get the most out of every session.

A well conceived cycling plan will get you fit and able to smash your rides © Chris Millman/ Red Bull Content Pool

The plan

You will notice that each ride on the training plan contains a Rate of Perceived Exertion (RPE). This is a numerical indication of how hard you should be working, ranging from RPE 1 (minimal effort) through to RPE 10 (maximum effort). For the majority of the sessions, you should be working at a pace comfortable enough to hold a light conversation, but at some points the plan will push you harder for short periods.

A structured exercise programme can be a shock to the system – if you have any worries about your fitness, consult a doctor before starting.

This beginner's cycling table will change your life © Adam Yare

Week 1

This first week is all about building confidence and comfort. On a flat, steady route away from heavy traffic, use each ride to check your bike's set-up. Make sure that you're happy with the way your body positioning feels when riding and make adjustments if necessary.

Week 2

Fix any issues that may have occurred in Week 1 and check your tyres for debris and potential punctures after every session.

Hydration is important on longer rides, so take a drink every 10-15 minutes. For an added energy boost, use sports drinks or water supplements containing electrolytes and carbohydrates.

Stay hydrated by drinking little but often © Aaron Rogosin

Week 3

Focus on your pedalling technique – you should be pushing down on the pedal with the ball of your foot, knees pointing straight ahead. Aim to pedal at a cadence of 80 revolutions per minute (RPM), changing down to an easy gear if you feel your tempo slowing.

Start to use one of your rest days to include a session of cross-training, such as swimming or running. And on your midweek ride, add a short 20-minute burst of effort (RPE 5-6) by increasing your pace or planning a route with inclines.

Hone that pedalling technique © Alex Broadway/Red Bull Content Pool

Week 4

As you reach the halfway point, a two-hour weekend ride should be achievable. Over this distance, you will need to take on food while riding. As with hydration, the key is to eat a little, often – attempt to refuel every 20-30 minutes using natural, high-carb foods like bananas, dried fruit or flapjack.

If riding for two hours is still a little daunting, try planning a cafe stop at the midway point. This will not only give you time to rest and refuel, but it will also split the ride into manageable sections.

Week 5

After four weeks of training, take some time to relax and recover. Continue to cross-train at least once a week, mixing up cardiovascular exercises with core strengthening activities like yoga or pilates.

Yoga can loosen tight muscles and strengthen your core © Mathilde Draeger

Week 6

Now the hard work really begins. Start to focus on attacking hill climbs, pacing yourself gradually to an effort of RPE 7-8 for short periods of time.

When riding up hills, it's important to stay relaxed, keeping a high cadence. Though you may see the professionals out of the saddle swaying from side-to-side, for now try to remain seated, only standing when an occasional burst of power is required.

Week 7

Use the first session of the week to concentrate on climbing again, pushing the pace carefully until you reach a maximum effort of RPE 8. Attempt to do three sets of these hills climbs, taking a five-minute break between each.

Check your technique when descending. Always keep your eyes on the road ahead and brake before entering a corner, never while you’re in it. Use handlebar drops if your bike has them – this will make braking easier and distribute your weight evenly, improving traction and control.

With only a week to go until your big ride, think about a bike service – check your brakes, gears and chain, replacing any stretched cables or worn pads.

Cornering on a descent requires nerves of steel © Aaron Rogosin/Red Bull Content Pool

Week 8

After seven weeks, all the preparation and hard work has led to this. If you've followed the training plan, you should be feeling fit, energised and raring to go.

Use the remaining midweek rides to prepare for Sunday. Light and short sessions will keep your legs ticking over, but stay away from any heavy cross-training.

On rest days, organise your kit and clothing; prepare any food you want to take, and plan a route. If you haven’t already, consider purchasing a bike computer or download a cycling app to help map and record your ride. Finally, remember to stick to what you have learnt throughout the training plan – and above all, enjoy the ride!

Whether training for fun, a sportive or a race, you should now be ready © Alex Broadway/Red Bull Content Pool