Everything you've ever wanted to know about Breakletics

Breakletics is a functional training dance workout routine that combines breaking with fitness .

It was developed by Peter Sowinski aka Petair, a sports scientist and professional breaker.

Having been a breaker for 17 years, dance was an essential component of Petair’s life. He had also been closely involved with fitness and decided to merge his passions, thus creating a fitness routine centred around dance.

Ankit Mahal practices Breakletics in Delhi © Shubham Chauhan

Recognizing that one of the most important principles of breaking is creativity which helps breakers set themselves apart, he applied the same principle to Breakletics in order to make it unique. Thus Breakletics became an ever-evolving fitness routine based on creativity that was perfect for anyone bored with older formats of fitness.

In India, Ankit Mahal and Abhinav Tyagi are master Breakletics trainers who have been coached by Petair himself. Ankit Mahal answers a few common questions you may have about Breakletics and how you can get started.

What is Breakletics?

“To put it simply, Breakletics combines functional training with concepts from breaking,” says Ankit Mahal. It helps build strength, coordination, flexibility and body tension.

“Breakletics is different from other fitness programs. It is not boring or monotone but versatile and creative. It trains the body and spirit as a unit. This is the fundamental idea behind Breakletics,” says Ankit.

Who can practice it?

“It is meant for people who enjoy being active and want to experience a new, extremely motivating type of fitness programme,” says Ankit.

He says it is perfect for adolescents and adults, regardless of whether they are women or men. “The exercises have different variations and levels of difficulty that build upon each other. This way, participants are challenged in an optimal way according to their fitness level and as a plus point, they stay motivated for longer,” he says.

Breakletics © Red Bull Russia

Why should you take it up?

The highlight of Breakletics as a workout style is that you don’t need to have any prior knowledge about dancing or even acrobatics to get started.

It is perfect for you if you get bored with other workout styles that are based on repetitive movements of the same exercise. Frequent dynamic variations, different levels of difficulty, a large range of music to dance to and continuous motivation from trainers ensure that even experienced participants never get bored.

How is it different from other workout routines?

The moves and exercise routines are extremely creative and designed in a way that makes them exciting for fitness enthusiasts.

Breakletics exercises can be countless since all movement possibilities of the human body can be used to create the exercises. Additionally, trainers and masters across the globe are constantly adding exercises to the catalogue.

What are the movements like?

The exercises are designed on the movement concepts of breaking. Top rock, footworks, power moves and crunches are some types of Breakletics movements.

“Breakletics Footworks are inspired by the footwork in breakdance. These movements have hands and feet touching the floor simultaneously. The movements in Breakletics are structured in such a way that they are very easy to learn,” says Ankit.

Breakletics © Red Bull Russia

What is the best music for Breakletics?

The moves are practiced to the rhythm of hip-hop , funk, electro or break beats.

Where is the best place to practice?

Breakletics can be practiced anywhere – home or gym, indoors or outdoors – as long as you have a flat, clean surface.

How do you get started?

“You can start with a simple variation and start to work your way up or, depending on strength and prior experience, directly start with a slightly more difficult variation,” says Ankit.

He believes that every Breakletics exercise can be continuously developed and has countless variants, so start off easy and keep building up.

Which exercises should I start with?

1. Basic step squats: Start from the squat position – sitting back with knees bent, chest straight up, hands in front of chest. Stand up and shift your weight into your left leg while stepping forward and across your body with your right leg; simultaneously spread your arms. Go back into the squat and then repeat with the movement on the other side of your body.

2. Two step: Start with the high plank position. Move your left leg across your body to the 4 o’clock position. Now move your right foot behind your left knee and bend at your left knee so your body drops lower to the floor. Move back to the starting position and repeat, alternating the movement on both sides of your body.

3. Side-to-side crunches: Start with your lower back on the ground, your head off the ground, and your legs and arms extended upwards. Bend your right knee and drop your right foot behind your left leg while also grabbing the foot with both hands. Hold for a second and return to the starting position. Repeat while alternating on both sides of your body.

4. Box bounce: Start with the bear crawl position – arms and toes in contact with the floor while the rest of your body is off the ground. In one quick movement, twist your body to drop your left hip close to the ground while simultaneously tapping your left shoulder with your right hand. Quickly alternate so your right hip is low and left hand is tapping your right shoulder. Your knees should be at 90-degree angles while performing this movement.