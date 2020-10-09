Ben Stokes: “Very excited! Really looking forward to playing"

Ben Stokes is the player that all Rajasthan Royals fans have been waiting for eagerly.

The English all-rounder has been one of the most in-form players in the world for the better part of a year. (And it’s no secret why after everyone watched the incredible Tactical Training routine he goes through).

Ben Stokes' Tactical Training

While he was absent from the squad for a few weeks while visiting his family in New Zealand, Rajasthan Royals had mixed results in their matches. Now with Stokes emerging from a mandatory isolation period in UAE and joining his teammates in the nets, fans can expect the team’s performances to get much better with his proven performances with the bat and seam bowling.

On the last day of his isolation, he answered a few questions about what has impressed him the most about the tournament so far and how he has been preparing to play T20 cricket once again.

How much are you itching to get on the field and help Rajasthan Royals?

Yeah, very excited. I’ve got a few days of training before my first game, so I’m really looking forward to getting out, practicing on grass wickets, and seeing everybody. So yeah, exciting times. One more (day of isolation) left, so yeah, really looking forward to it.

What have you been doing in isolation to ready yourself for the season?

You can’t really emulate match fitness with training, but I’ve been doing everything that I can with what was available to me. I think my practice before that first game is going to be crucial with getting everything up to speed, not just from a physical point of view but also getting used to the heat. Because this place is absolutely hot. The first few days it was around 38-40 degrees. So a couple of days of training in the heat (will be helpful); my body should adjust to that.

Are there any particular areas of play you are hoping to step in and help the team?

I’ll have some discussions with the management for my role. I want to come in and make a difference. Hopefully I can play a role and impact the game in a positive way for Rajasthan Royals. Hopefully I can put in performances that can win us some games and get those two points on the board.

Have you trained on further perfecting any particular aspects of your game in the last few months?

The time I was in New Zealand – when I knew I was going to come here – I was able to just practice certain aspects of the T20 game.

When you spend time playing a lot of Test cricket, you can sort of lose that side of the white ball games. So I was able to practice T20 skills for two-three weeks which otherwise I don’t really have the time to do, to be honest. A lot of the time you go series-to-series; you might have two days of practice before a T20 game on a tour and you go into the game just hoping things come off.

Being able to have two-three weeks in New Zealand and practice T20 skills was really good. First few sessions were a bit rusty, not going to lie. But towards the back end of my training, everything sort of came together. I’ve got a few days of practice before my first game so hoping to take that out onto the field and be ready to go.

Steve Smith and Rahul Tewatia chat during a training session © Sajal Kapoor | Rajasthan Royals

From what you have seen of the tournament so far, what has impressed you the most with your own team and opposition teams?

I think the innings that Rahul Tewatia played against Punjab was just mind-blowing. Chasing down that total when we need 50 off three overs; credit to him because the way he played was just unbelievable. It completely changed the game and put the pressure straight back onto them. That’s the thing about T20 cricket really, one over can change the game. When he hit five sixes in that one over, it was just absolutely amazing and crucial in getting us over the line.