The stories behind Ben Stokes' tattoos
England's inked-up all-rounder reveals the truth behind his famous tats.
There are a few things you can’t fail to notice about Ben Stokes. There’s the way the New Zealand-born, Cumbrian-raised all-rounder hits a cricket ball like it’s just insulted his mother. There’s his role as England’s ‘Death Bowler’, delivering balls that are as scary as that sounds. There’s his athleticism in the field. And then, there are his tattoos.
Stokes' arms are both crammed with tats, while he’s also got a three-lions-meets-Māori design on his back, which he created as a 16 year old to appease his parents after being told that he could get only get a tattoo if it had a meaning. There are also plans to add another design on his leg but, as Ben says, "I’m not quite sure where, or how, or what."
So what are the stories behind the sleeves? We asked Ben to get out his guns and give us the lowdown – just hover over the buttons on each design to see what he had to say…
