How Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers excelled in their first hockey league season

At the 2024 Hockey India League (HIL) auction, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers landed a coup when they signed two talented penalty corner specialists in Rupinder Pal Singh and Jugraj Singh.

The former drag flicker was a part of the Indian team that took bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Jugraj is his successor of sorts, a silver medallist at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 and a key member of the current India hockey squad.

It was the perfect representation of the past and present of Indian hockey coming together to light up the turf in a league that was resurrected since it’s last edition in 2017. Even before the season got underway, Rupinder was clear on what he expected of his younger teammate.

“I remember him telling me – winning or losing is in your hands,” Jugraj recalls. “Though Rupinder is also a drag flicker, he asked me to step up for every penalty corner. And if I missed the first time, he would simply ask me to focus on the next one. Rupinder handed me plenty of opportunities and I finished as the top scorer of the 2024-25 season all thanks to him.”

Jugraj Singh and Pardeep Singh Sandhu © Deepak Nayak

A stunning hat-trick in the final took Jugraj’s tally to 12 goals and helped Bengal Tigers to the league title as they edged 4-3 past Hyderabad Toofans. Rupinder finished with five goals while another teammate, Sukhjeet Singh, was declared Player of the Tournament.

On the other hand, the women’s team of Bengal Tigers experienced contrasting fortunes. It featured the league’s most expensive signing, Udita Duhan, besides the experienced heads of Lalremsiami Hmar Zote and Vandana Katariya. A slow start to their campaign meant they missed out on the final, but Udita believes there were plenty of takeaways from the first edition of the women’s HIL.

“They had been talking about the league for so many years, so it was great when it all came together. This is the start of a beautiful journey for women’s hockey and things can only get better here on,” Udita says.

Springboard to success

Jugraj had missed out on playing the previous editions of the league, but was well aware of the quality of the tournament.

“Everyone watches this league including coaches and selectors. If you do well, it opens up a lot of avenues to play international hockey, so it’s a big platform to showcase your potential,” Jugraj says.

The teams were put through the paces at a camp before the league. Jugraj remembers the domestic players struggling during the early days, before adapting to the team structure and style of play.

Udita, who had worked with coach Glenn Turner a few years ago during her days as a striker, was well aware of his methodology and took little time to adapt to his style. But as the captain, it took her a while to get the team to work together as a unit.

“A lot of the juniors had never played international matches, nor interacted with foreign players. The initial awkwardness was out of the way once we started spending time together, both on and off the pitch,” Udita says.

Goalkeeper Ali Khan trains in the gym © Deepak Nayak

The men got off to a flying start, winning their first three matches with Jugraj, Sukhjeet and Rupinder all on the scoresheet. After two consecutive losses, they recovered well to eventually top the table and qualify for the knockouts.

A shootout win in the semifinal against Tamil Nadu Dragons set up the summit clash against Hyderabad Toofans. But at half-time, things were stacked up against them as they trailed 1-2.

“Hyderabad was attacking from the right, so our coach, Colin Batch, made it clear that we had to shore up the defence on that side of the field. That clicked for us and we were able to go on the offensive in the final two quarters, which eventually won us the game. The hat-trick in the final was a memorable moment and will stay with me for years,” Jugraj says.

Young guns emerge

The league was the perfect platform for emerging talent to make their mark.

Jugraj was impressed with the skills of Pardeep Singh Sandhu and Gursewak Singh, who were an integral part of the Bengal Tigers set up and made nine appearances each.

Udita points out the effectiveness of Rutuja Pisal in the striking line and marks her out as one for the future.

“The league will certainly help these young girls get better. But it also helped me evolve, given my responsibilities as a senior player. As captain, it taught me how to manage personal goals as well as look out for the team and the chemistry between players,” Udita says.

Jasjit Singh Kular in training © Deepak Nayak

Besides handing players vital match practice, the league gave Udita the opportunity to exchange ideas with her teammates in order to understand how other international teams prepared for the big tournaments.

“In the past, we’ve only met foreign players as opposition on the ground. To spend time with them gave us a good idea of their mentality, their strengths and weaknesses, and how they react to certain situations,” Udita says.

“One of my teammates was Ireland’s Katie Mullan, whom I really admire. I picked up a lot of leadership skills after exchanging ideas with her. It helped me gain confidence on how to handle the team better,” she says.

With a few personnel changes on the teams, the players will have to regroup before the second season in order to understand team dynamics and strategies.

Jugraj hopes for a longer pre-season camp to give new players enough time to adapt to the style of play ahead of their title defence. Udita would like to see more practice matches before the league begins.

“It was a new experience for all of us and quite honestly, I didn’t expect it to go so well. This can only help prepare better for the next season,” Udita says.

Rupinder Pal Singh © Deepak Nayak