"Rakchham has become like a second home to me"
Boulder-Pionier Bernd Zangerl in seiner "zweiten Heimat" im Himalaya
Bernd, tell us what the place Rakchham means to you?
For me, Rakchham stands for mountains, nature, friends, a simple life in an incredible ambience. The village is flanked by 5,000m and 6,000m peaks of the Kinnaur massif, it is an extremely inspiring place for me. And climbing in general thrives on inspiration, so Rakchham is a unique place for me that also means a lot for my bouldering career. It feels like I've invented bouldering for myself a second time here, because there is an almost infinite potential of challenging routes and lines hidden here. I have opened the most incredible boulderers in the past 12 years. Not many people have noticed that, I wanted to gently make this place known in the scene, because we as climbers also bear a lot of responsibility when we reveal such spots.
How many times have you been there since 2010?
How do you communicate with the local people? Do you speak the local language, how much is in English?
Communication was very difficult at the beginning, the people in Rakchham speak a very unique Indian dialect, which is not easy to understand even for Indians. Unfortunately, I only know a few sentences. But especially with the younger ones I can communicate in English, because the children learn English at school. In the past few years, it's worked out well that most of my close friends speak at least a little English or I can get by with my small vocabulary. And otherwise a friend acts as an interpreter. But it was also nice to see that even though you don't know each other and you come from completely different cultures, you don't have to talk much to understand each other.
What makes climbing and bouldering there so unique?
It’s the infinite number of boulder blocks, rocks and walls – there is so much potential, it’s incredible. You always find new ingenious lines, the choice is huge. I’ve certainly opened the best bouldering of my life here, without anyone noticing it much in the scene. The rock quality is excellent, there are different types of granite and different styles. For me, this is a seemingly endless bouldering and climbing playground that needs to be carefully opened up to climbing enthusiasts. That’s my focus, and the vision I’ve been working on with the residents for the past few years.
What were the biggest challenges in turning this vision of the future into reality?
It will seem strange at first glance, but it was a challenge to bring the topics of sustainability, ecology and nature conservation closer to the local people. Because for people who live in and with nature, these are simply not topics they deal with, because they take it for granted. But after many meetings with the village elders and village leaders and with the help of the young people in Rakchham, we have managed to communicate these important topics. They are all motivated together with me to allow tourism to develop here - with the premise that nature, the environment and the inhabitants must not suffer.
What do you want to pass on to the climbing scene with this project?
That we as climbers have a very great responsibility that we should be aware of. When you publish new spots, you have to think about the consequences beforehand - for the location, for the people on site. We climbers, mountaineers and boulderers have to be much more aware of this and also accept the responsibility for our actions.
How do you plan to open this place for climbers and bouldering fans worldwide without "overburdening" the location and the inhabitants?
My dream is that Rakchham and the climbing sport can develop here together. That the population benefits from tourism, that the infrastructure of schools and health care can be expanded - but in a perfect symbiosis with nature and the residents. The forest, nature, the location should remain as it is, that's what makes this place. It is sacred land, it must be protected and that is why only a regulated, limited access to Rakchham is possible. It would be nice if only people come here who also want to appreciate and preserve this unique beauty of the mountains and nature. There is a permit system introduced, only a limited number of people are allowed to climb here at the same time. You can register and book only through the website www.rakchham.com, where you can also find all the info about accommodation such as hotel or homestays. These are limited, so only a certain number of guests can be here at the same time.
You founded the Rakchham Mountain Adventure Club - what should be its purpose?
I founded the RMAC so that the club could centrally manage the organization and the necessary infrastructure work. And to motivate young people in the region to climb and boulder. The members have been and will be trained as guides, they are supposed to show guests the location and the best lines so they can find their way around. They are to go into the specifics of the region and what to look out for. In addition, the Rakchham Mountain Adventure Club will control the permit system and use the proceeds to finance further training and support regional social projects. In this way, this unique place and bouldering tourism should grow sustainably hand in hand.