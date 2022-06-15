"Rakchham has become like a second home to me"

Bernd Zangerl: My dream is that Rakchham and the climbing sport can develop here together. That the population benefits from tourism, that the infrastructure of schools and health care can be expanded - but in a perfect symbiosis with nature and the residents. The forest, nature, the location should remain as it is, that's what makes this place. It is sacred land, it must be protected and that is why only a regulated, limited access to Rakchham is possible. It would be nice if only people come here who also want to appreciate and preserve this unique beauty of the mountains and nature. There is a permit system introduced, only a limited number of people are allowed to climb here at the same time. You can register and book only through the website www.rakchham.com, where you can also find all the info about accommodation such as hotel or homestays. These are limited, so only a certain number of guests can be here at the same time.