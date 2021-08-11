Surfing
There are a few things you want to look out for when learning to surf. Lifeguards? Always a good sign. Gentle tides and white water waves? Ticking all the boxes. Six metre swells and vortex-like barrels? You’re probably in the wrong place.
Finding a beginner surf beach isn’t too difficult. There are plenty all over Australia, particularly on the east coast, and they usually have a friendly surf school attached. Here’s a few classics to get you started: the best beginner surf beaches in Australia.
1. Dicky Beach | QLD
Dicky Beach is popular with surf schools and wreck enthusiasts. It’s home to the rusting hulk of the S.S. Dicky, which crashed ashore in 1893. But it’s also got beginner-friendly, four-foot breaks, a long, sandy beach, and the famous Dicky Beach Surf Life Saving Club, which has been going strong since 1950. Slop on plenty of SPF50+ at Dicky’s. The UV’s pretty rough up there.
2. Tathra Beach | NSW
You don’t even need a surfboard to enjoy Tathra. Surrounded by the Mimosa Rocks and Bournda National Parks, it’s got plenty of hiking and mountainbike trails snaking through the hinterland. The beach itself stretches for 2.5km, with little banks breaking left and right over a shallow, sandy bottom. Swells range from 1 metre (on the southern end) to 3m (on the northern end).
3. West Beach | WA
You’ll find West Beach (AKA ‘Westies’) curling south past Esperance on the southern tip of Western Australia. It’s one of the whitest and most photogenic beaches in the country, but it also features gentle, right and left beach breaks, with swells around 1.5metres. This makes West Beach pretty popular with bodyboarders and beginners. Check out the local surf school for more information.
4. Crescent Head | NSW
Crescent is regarded as one of the best long board waves in Australia, rippling along the northern NSW coast for about 25km. There are four famous right-hand point breaks here, and they draw surfers from all over the world, especially when there’s a westerly blowing, and that rolling south-east swell hits the coast. Just look out for the Kempsey-Crescent Head Surf Club flags and you’ll be fine.
5. Anglesea | VIC
Victoria’s Great Ocean Road is better known for the Rip Curl Pro, but beginner surfers should probably give Bells Beach a wide berth. Stick to Anglesea instead, about 30 minutes down the highway, towards Lorne. Anglesea Beach is 400m long with a wide, shallow single bar. The waves here never top one metre (thanks to the sheltering bluff at Point Roadknight). Go Ride A Wave is your best bet for summer surf lessons.
6. Middleton Beach | SA
You can day-trip to Middleton from Adelaide (it’s about 90 minutes down the highway), but it’s easier to find a base camp on the Fleurieu Peninsula. Experienced surfers come here for the Waitpinga or Parsons Beach breaks, but Middleton is better for beginners. It’s got long, rolling, white water waves pretty much every day of the year, with groundswells coming up from the southeast. Lessons start around $55.
7. Clarkes Beach | NSW
Clarkes is probably the most popular beginner wave in Byron Bay. You’ll find it between Main Beach and The Pass (Byron’s infamous right-hand point break). And unlike The Pass, which is always swarming with groms, Clarkes has a bit of protection from those booming southern swells. Just watch out for the low tide: the waves tend to dump you on the shallow sandbars. This is also the one place on earth where surf schools outnumber people, so you won’t have trouble finding a lesson.