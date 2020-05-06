The 22 Best AMA Supercross Champions of All Time

AMA Supercross is the premier dirt bike racing championship, with the sport's elite riders taking part in the 450SX class. The AMA circuit crowned its first champion in 1974, and since then, a total of 22 riders have claimed annual crowns. In order to win a season title, a rider must accumulate points with strong performances at events throughout the year. An AMA Supercross course can only accommodate 20 racers at a time, so the field is whittled down during the day through a series of time trials and 20-racer heats.

Supercross is a popular sport with fans of all ages. The high-speed racing and the phenomenal skill levels of racers on display at every event provide an enticing blend of high-risk tension and edge-of-your-seat action. Motorcycle riders build strong bonds with their fan bases, and spectators love turning up to watch their favorites tackle the course and push themselves to the limit on the race's many jumps and obstacles. These bonds are only made stronger with increased access, thanks to coverage such as Red Bull's MotoSpy video series, which provides behind-the-scenes looks at the riders' lives between AMA Supercross events .

The 22 AMA Supercross Champions of All Time

While AMA Supercross is entering into its 47th season in 2020, only 22 riders can lay claim to having been a top-class season champion. From repeat winners to riders who seized their one year of glory, there are many great stories to be found with the AMA Supercross champions.

1. Cooper Webb — The Reigning Champion

North Carolinian Cooper Webb rides for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, having made his professional debut in 2013. Favored by fans who appreciate his old-school approach to riding, Webb bested the field in 2019 to claim the AMA Supercross 450SX Championship and Supercross Triple Crown Championship. The championship season is made even more impressive by the fact that Webb made his 450SX rookie debut in just 2017 and spent the prior Monster Energy Supercross season battling injuries. Webb notched seven wins in 2019 while only being kept off the podium four times all year to seal the title.

2. Pierre Karsmakers — The First Champion

While modern supercross has been dominated by American riders, the sport's inaugural champion, Pierre Karsmakers, was a European rider hailing from the Netherlands. The first series took part over the course of three events, and Karsmakers' consistency saw him claim the top prize. Karsmakers came out of the gate with a win at the opening race in Daytona and followed up with a second-place showing in Houston. He sealed the deal with a solid fourth-place finish in the final event in Los Angeles to claim the first AMA Supercross Championship.

3. Jeremy McGrath — The All-Time Winningest Rider

When it comes to racing, the most important stat is how often you win, and no rider was better at winning off-road motorcycle races than Jeremy McGrath. A BMX rider who adapted his bike racing techniques to his supercross rides, McGrath's 72 career top-class victories is a full 22 wins ahead of second place. Unsurprisingly, racking up event wins also contributed to a record seven season titles for McGrath in eight years from 1993 to 2000, along with a second-place showing in 1997.

4. Ricky Carmichael — The Greatest of All Time

While nobody can match McGrath for victories, when motocross fans are asked to name the best there's ever been, there's one name that's likely on the tip of every tongue : Ricky Carmichael. From 2001 to 2006, the only year Carmichael failed to take home the Supercross title was 2004, when a knee injury forced him to miss the season. This dominance came at the same time Carmichael was etching his name on the motocross champions list seven times from 2000 to 2005. Carmichael raced a final light season in 2007 while beginning a transition into stock car racing.

5/6. Ryan Dungey and Ryan Villopto — The Titans of the 2010s

The most recent decade of supercross was dominated by two men with a shared first name, Ryan Dungey and Ryan Villopoto. Dungey kicked off the decade with a title in 2010 before Villopoto took over with four straight season wins before injuries forced his unfortunate retirement in 2015. Dungey quickly stepped back to the front of the pack in his absence. After four straight top-three finishes during Villopoto's reign, Dungey added three titles to his collection from 2015 to 2017.

7 to 22: The Remaining Members of the Elite Club

In addition to the stellar riders above, 16 other riders have gotten their hands on an AMA Supercross Championship, with some winning the title as often as three consecutive seasons:

Jimmy Ellis (1975)

Jimmy Weinart (1976)

Bob Hannah (1977, 1978, 1979)

Mike Bell (1980)

Mark Barnett (1981)

Donne Hansen (1982)

David Bailey (1983)

Johnny Mara (1984)

Jeff Ward (1985, 1987)

Rick Johnson (1986, 1988)

Jeff Stanton (1989, 1990, 1992)

Jean-Michel Bayle (1991)

Jeff Emig (1997)

Chad Reed (2004, 2008)

James Stewart Jr. (2007, 2009)

Jason Anderson (2018)

The 2020 AMA Supercross season is shaping up to be the most exciting one yet, with 17 races in 16 cities all around the United States. The season will conclude at the Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, where the sport's top riders will try to make their final claim to the season crown.