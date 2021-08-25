Catch up on some of the best bike movies around with this selection of movies that you can watch on Red Bull TV or available for download.

Accomplice

This film plays homage to the bicycle, without doubt, one of the world's greatest inventions. Accomplice takes you all across the globe with some of the world’s top riders in a celebration of the wonders of pedalling on two wheels. Biking gives us adventure, connection and freedom – themes that are explored in the movie. Accomplice was put together by noted bike movie producers Teton Gravity Research and directed by Jeremy Grant, the man behind the iconic mountain bike movie Where The Trail Ends.

One at a Time

Brett Rheeder is a mountain biker who probably needs no introduction. His success on the slopestyle circuit and as a freerider is only second to that of fellow Canadian Brandon Semenuk . One at a Time follows Rheeder across the 2018 Crankworx season as he looks to add to the five Crankworx Slopestyle wins he already has in his career. It's a season full of high and lows which culminates with Red Bull Joyride, the biggest slopestyle contest of the year. For a person where nothing less than first place is satisfactory, this documentary is a great insight into the workings of a top bike athlete who is always under pressure to succeed.

Featuring: Brett Rheeder

The Old World

Made by renowned mountain bike filmmakers The Tillmann Brothers. The film follows biker Bless Amada on a trip through a world of imagination that opens up the wildest dreams of biking across Europe. Seven countries, 15 riders, eight nationalities and eight different disciplines feature in the movie. Each country segment portrays a certain discipline and mindset in order to showcase Europe's diverse riding culture and contrasting landscapes. The time-limited release of The Old World on Red Bull TV has now passed. However, it will return to the Red Bull TV movie line-up next year for an extended stay. Until then you can watch the trailer above or go and visit the film page on Red Bull TV to see behind-the-scenes clips from the movie.

Return to Earth

Return to Earth is about capturing those moments we all feel, the freedom of being on a bike, having fun with friends and riding in the present. The movie brings together some of mountain biking's biggest personalities, from the sport’s top athletes to up-and-coming talents, placing them in diverse environments and terrain where the riders not only show off their skills, but also the beauty of their surroundings. Locations featured in the movie include the otherworldly terrain of Utah, the lush coastal jungles of Oahu in Hawaii, the forest trails of Squamish in Canada and the remote mountains of Patagonia .

Going In

Trek Bikes' feature-length film, Going In, gives a unique insight into the world of pro mountain bike racing. It follows Trek Factory Racing and the mountain bike athletes on its downhill, cross-country and enduro rosters throughout the 2019 season. The decisions an athlete makes or how they train and manage their lives can have a direct impact on racing at the highest level. Watch to see how the Trek riders balance the pressures of bike racing, but also keep things fun.

Life Cycle

This visually stunning film tells the story of a mountain bike from its creation to destruction set against dramatic and unforgiving landscapes where we watch these same themes unfold in nature. Life cycles is where professional mountain bikers, filmers, and creatives come together to celebrate the story of the bicycle. While showcasing progressive riding and stunning scenery, the thought-provoking narration and phenomenal filming of Life Cycles share the depth of mountain biking culture.

Featuring: Graham Agassiz, Mike Hopkins, Matt Hunter, Cam McCaul, Brandon Semenuk , and Thomas Vanderham

Reverence

Fear is a common emotion that most athletes feel when participating in their chosen sport. In mountain biking, riders put themselves in situations that create fear. Only by overcoming fear can they push the limits of their riding and be successful. Fear can also become a powerful motivator. This film explores the psyche of eight elite mountain bike athletes from the downhill and freeride disciplines in a bid to understand their inner fears, where the fear originates and what they do to manage it. Expect a tide of emotions as the film takes you on a journey of these athletes inner-most thoughts in taking part of a sport they love but also fear.

Encouraged: Courage Adams returns home to Nigeria

At age 12, Courage Adams started riding BMX. By age 16 he'd turned pro, taken the BMX world by storm and made the most of his parents' bold move to Spain. Now, he returns to his roots in Nigeria. You can also get the inspiring story behind the pioneers of the nascent BMX scene in Lagos, Nigeria in the prequel film BMX Nigeria .

The Moment

The origins of freeride mountain biking are explored in this film by Canadian mountain bike athlete and film-maker, Darcy Hennessey Turenne. The film takes us to the backwoods of British Columbia in Canada and tells the story of the freeride through the adventure seeking riders and risk takers that sought to find new dirt and ground to ride and test the limits of those early mountain bikes. These riders happened to change the course of mountain biking forever are rightly celebrated in this movie.

Featuring: Brett Tippie, Wade Simmons, Richie Schley, Dan Cowan, Greg Stump. Graham Agassiz

Every Mystery I've Lived: The Next Chapter

Every Mystery I've Lived: The Next Chapter is the follow up documentary to 2019's Every Mystery I've Lived . The original film told the story of slopestyle star Emil Johansson's life journey after being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that threatened to derail his career, and then his incredible road to recovery from that. Every Mystery I've Lived: The Next Chapter takes up the story as Johansson tries to keep on top of his autoimmune disease going into the 2020 season. It dives into everything that he's been through, both the physical and the mental battle to get back to the top of his game.

EMIL – Every Mystery I’ve Lived

Builder

Director Scott Secco captures the craft of trail building through the eyes of some of MTB's best riders and most respected builders. More than just shovelling dirt, these artisans sculpt well-flowing trails by detecting key nuances in the earth.

Featuring: Aaron Chase, Brian Lopes, Chris Kovarik, Jackson Goldstone, Ryan Berrecloth and many more...

UnReal

We all know riding a bike is the perfect activity to escape for a few hours and free the mind of anything. Unreal is a film that celebrates that need to break free from the confines of reality and instead venture into a boundless world where anything is possible. The film transports us into a fantasy world where mountain bikers can explore the limitless potential of their riding with beautiful landscapes, adventurous mountains and magical forests as the backdrop.

Featuring: Brandon Semenuk , Brett Rheeder, Cam McCaul, Graham Agassiz, Thomas Vanderham, Brook Macdonald , Finn Iles , James Doerfling and Tom van Steenbergen.

Motive

What motivates professional mountain bike riders to do what they do, day in day out? The full-length film asks this very question by delving into the minds of members of British Columbia's Coastal Crew. The riders share their passion for the sport with film-makers Mind Spark Cinema while revealing how the wild ride that is mountain biking has come to define them, how it has affected their lives and why their environment drives them to ride the way they do.

Featuring: Dylan Dunkerton, Curtis Robinson, Matty Miles, Finn Iles , Garret Mecham, Matt Hunter

Etnies: Chapters

Go on an journey with film-makers Will Stroud and Mike Manzoori as they and a group of some of the best BMX riders in the world seek out some of the most desirable riding spots on Earth. Shot in 15 countries over three years, this film's all about the pursuit of perfection and groundbreaking riding.

Featuring: Chase Hawk, Aaron Ross, Tommy Dugan, Chase Dehart, Ben Lewis, Devon Smillie, Nathan Williams

Kilimanjaro: Mountain of Greatness

Mountain bike trial bike legends Hans Rey and Danny MacAskill take a trip to Africa to attempt a mountain bike accent of Tanzania's iconic Kilimanjaro. Freeride Entertainment were there to follow their journey and record the highs and lows of the attempt in this 25-minute documentary.

Featuring: Hans Rey, Danny MacAskill , Gerhard Czerner

A Mountain Biker's Hunt for Glory

Nino: The Movie

Nino Schurter is probably the greatest cross-country mountain biker ever. This film charts his journey to Rio as he strives to achieve the greatest goal in his sport: a gold medal at the Games. Behind the ambitious sportsperson there's also a human being and Swiss cinematographer Christophe Margot shows us that Schurter is a sensitive soul with his family at the heart of everything he does.

Featuring: Nino Schurter

North of Nightfall

The Arctic Circle isn't an area you'd normally associate with riding mountain bikes but Darren Berrecloth and friends head there on an expedition to do exactly that in North of Nightfall . The island of Axel Heiberg is where they find a frozen landscape and terrain that's been untouched by bike tyres. The challenging environment pushes them to their limits and tests their skills as mountain bikers.

Featuring: Darren Berrecloth , Cam Zink, Carson Storch , Tom van Steenbergen

Revel in the Chaos

Brandon Semenuk brings a revolution in mountain biking. Revel in the Chaos follows him as he pushes himself beyond our view of possible. It’s not an exaggeration to say this movie features the best freestyle riding ever done on a mountain bike.

Not2Bad

Anthill Films's sequel to Not Bad is a double dose of epic freestyle mountain biking and tomfoolery in the Spanish countryside.

Featuring: Rachel Atherton , Brett Rheeder, Cam McCaul, Brandon Semenuk , Ryan 'R-Dog' Howard, Casey Brown, and more.

Ice 2 Ice: Michael Strasser's new cycling world record

Ice 2 Ice

Starting in Alaska, Michael Strasser pedalled his way from the tip of North America across the equator to Patagonia, at the end of South America. His journey covered more than 23,000km (14,000 miles), through hills and valleys and all kinds of terrain.

NotBad

Not Bad

Before Anthill Films's Not2Bad there was NotBad The film brings together seven riders from around the world together for 30 days of riding, fun and fooling under one roof in a town located at the ends of the earth in New Zealand. There is no beginning or end in this movie but there is sure a lot happening in between where anything goes.

Featuring: Brandon Semenuk , Brook Macdonald , Brett Rheeder, Cam McCaul, Andrew Shandro, Rene Wildhaber and Ryan Howard.