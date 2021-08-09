Red Bull BC One

Probably the biggest international event on the breaking scene, Red Bull BC One is a year-long event series that climaxes with the Red Bull BC One World Final. Having started in 2004, the competition is held in a different country every year, with the first Red Bull BC One taking place in Biel, Switzerland.

The World Final competition sees 16 of the best B-Boys and B-Girls battle it out on the famous round stage to see who'll be crowned the Red Bull BC One world champions and get to take home the title belt.

Most spots in the World Final are invite-only, but there are qualification competitions all over the world, called Red Bull BC One Cyphers, and the winners from each country are flown out for a chance to win a spot in the World Final.

Stay tuned for the announcement of the 2020 world final. In the meanwhile, enjoy the replay of the Red Bull BC One World Final 2019 below.

Final

Battle of the Year

Known as BOTY, Battle of the Year is the longest-running event on the breaking scene. It's had a Hollywood movie based on it, called Battle of the Year The Movie, and also a documentary produced about it, in 2007, called Planet B-Boy. The event originated in the Germany city of Hannover and started in 1990.

The main event at BOTY is a crew competition, involving crews from all over the world. Only one crew per country is allowed to compete at BOTY and each must perform a show. The crews are then scored based on the overall quality of their show, with the four crews with the highest scores going on to battle each other in a knock-out semi-final and final.

Awards are given to the crew with the best show and also to the crew who wins the battle stage. There are no invites and you can't sign up on the day to compete in the crew battle. The only way for a crew to compete at BOTY is to win a qualification contest in their country or region. Over the years, BOTY has grown and added a 1-on-1 solo breaking battle, and a 2-on-2 B-Girl battle.

Battle of the Year 2020 is not yet announced but usually happens in Autumn. Until then relive the replay of the 2019 live stream below.

Final

Freestyle Session

Freestyle Session (FSS), is a cultural hip-hop breaking event put on in California, USA by DJ and promoters Cros One.

The event has been running for over 20 years and is famous for its crew competition, which Cros changes up every couple years, having done an 8on8 or more crew battle, all the way down to a 3on3 crew battle. In recent years, Cros One also added in a breaking solo battle and also usually puts on a 1-on-1 or 2-on-2 B-Girl battle.

When it comes to other styles, Cros decides year-by-year what other battles he will host, having already put on a 1-on-1 solo popping battle, a waacking battle and a 2-on-2 top rock.

Freestyle Session World Finals 2020 will go down in November. Below you can review the live stream of 2019.

2019 finals

BBIC

Bucheon B-Boy International Championships, known as BBIC , is an event hosted by the world-famous championship Korean breaking crew Jinjo. The competition has been running since 2016 and is one of the four major festivals put on in Bucheon city. It's a three-day event put on to help introduce and spread the breaking culture.

The main battle at BBIC is a 4-on-4 breaking battle, but the event also has a 1-on-1 breaking competition, a 1-on-1 popping battle and an all-styles performance battle.

In only four years BBIC has already become a well known, big event on the international breaking scene. BBIC 2020 will be announced soon, but you can watch a recap of last year's edition below.

Final battle