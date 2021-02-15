Here are India’s top 10 CS:GO players

Counter-Strike has been one of the evergreen gaming franchises in India.

From the heady days of cafe culture to chaotic LAN parties while bunking college, Counter-Strike titles feature in the memories of many professional and amateur Indian gamers.

From Counter-Strike 1.6 to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, many Indians have grown as the titles have evolved, even finding the professional path for themselves in their favourite game.

Here we list out the best Indian gamers from the CS:GO era.

Ankit ‘V3nom’ Panth

Ankit Panth © Ali Bharmal

Team Brutality has been a mainstay of India’s Counter-Strike scene for a long time. And the person to credit for this is Ankit 'V3nom' Panth , who started the team and has helped shape the community. He has delivered incredible performances and achieved great accomplishments in the game, despite a few slumps along the way. V3nom has been one of the most popular gamers in India and has also started streaming Valorant now.

Sunny ‘DEATHMAKER’ Das

A veteran of the game, DEATHMAKER hails from the small town of Silchar in Assam. He rose to stardom with his near-perfect aim and quickly found himself among the elites. He’s notably been a part of Signify, Orgless5ive, Entity Gaming and Global Esports. He hopes to put India on the international map with his performances.

Abhirup ‘Lightningfast’ Choudhury

Lightningfast too hails from Silchar and has always looked to showcase his skills to the rest of the world. He got that chance when Global Esports picked him up for their roster. He rose to the occasion with a memorable performance at ESL India Premiership - Summer 2020, where Global Esports finished first and qualified for DreamHack Open Summer 2020: Asia. At DreamHack, Lightningfast put up a good display of skills as an Entry Fragger in the match against Tyloo from China.

Anuj ‘Amaterasu’ Sharma

Amaterasu is undoubtedly the best Indian in-game leader that Counter-Strike has ever seen. What makes him exemplary is his ability to play every single role in the game. Amaterasu is known to make the team’s needs his primary focus when playing, which is invaluable. He’s now shifted to playing Valorant. He’s most fondly remembered as the captain who won Entity Gaming three ESL India Premiership Winters and two Dew Arenas.

Sagnik ‘hellff’ Roy

As a young gun, hellff proved himself on the national stage with a great display of how supports should play the game. Now as one of the more experienced players in the community, he makes sure that every Entry Fragger he supports has a chance to perform without pressure. He’s currently a part of Global Esports and continues to rise.

Norbu ‘karamil’ Tsering

When karamil started off, he was part of a Pune-based team that surprised everyone when they rose through the ranks quickly to become national contenders. Through this and other achievements, karamil has had an impressive career trajectory. He’s widely considered the best AWPer in the country right now. He is known for his raw skills and exceptional aim.

CS:GO at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center

Bhavin ‘Hellranger’ Kotwani

Hellranger is one of the most decorated players in the scene and has led multiple squads to national victories. He’s well-known for his in-game leadership skills and some really nutty strategies that have paid dividends. He’s notably been a part of Entity Gaming and Global Esports, and has led both organizations to many wins.

Ishpreet ‘Huntr’ Singh

Huntr has a rare combination of skills. While he primarily plays the AWP and does a fine job at it, he also has toyed around with being the in-game leader of his team. He was famously a part of Orgless5ive, a team that was the undoubted top roster for its time, having won multiple tournaments in a very short period of time. Many CS:GO players and fans still consider that run of form of Huntr and co to be one of India’s best by a team.

Tejas ‘Ace’ Sawant

Ace is one of India’s longest-standing Counter-Strike professionals who is most famous for representing the country at the ESL One: Cologne 2014 Major. While he recently retired from Counter-Strike to take up Valorant, his contributions to India’s Counter-Strike community will always be remembered. He’s been at the forefront of numerous top Indian organisations, from Signify and Orgless5ive to Entity Gaming and Global Esports. He has shone as a support, providing tactical analysis and on-point strategies as well.

Ritesh ‘RiTz’ Shah