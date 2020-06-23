The 5 best F1 games of all time
A noisy look back at the greatest Formula One games from each console generation.
We've been taking a look at the best F1 games ever, and although they're unlikely to get close to the mighty Codemasters F1 franchise for graphical prowess, they're well worth digging out your retro console for, proving every bit as fun and engaging as they were back in the day.
1. Super Monaco GP (Mega Drive)
Sega's vintage F1 game was one of the first to give players a first-person viewpoint, allowing them to see through the driver's eyes instead of having to view their car from behind or above. Although it wasn't officially licensed, it was still clear who of the game's fictional racers were based on: Picos was Nelson Piquet, for example. It's also fondly remembered for its bonkers hidden secret: if you drove into the chap holding the chequered flag, you'd send him flying miles into the air. Super Monaco GP was so well loved by gamers that Sega released a sequel, complete with sponsorship by the legendary Ayrton Senna.
2. Microprose Formula 1 Grand Prix (Amiga, PC)
Every F1 game released before Microprose Formula 1 Grand Prix played like an arcade racer. There was no real emphasis on realism but the Microprose F1 game changed everything – not only was it the first truly serious F1 game, it was one of the first serious racing games in general. Making use of polygonal graphics long before it became the norm, Grand Prix let players tune their cars for the first time. Granted, it was only basic stuff – gear ratios, tyre compounds, wing settings – but it was enough to make a difference. Amazingly, it was also one of the first ever online racers but seeing as internet speeds were practically zero in the early '90s, players had to race offline and submit their times to a server, which would then work out who had won the 'online' race.
3. Formula 1 (PlayStation)
With the arrival of the PlayStation came a new level of realism in console F1 games. This officially licensed game was developed by Bizarre Creations, who, years later would go on to create the hugely successful Project Gotham Racing series. Not only did Formula 1 look and feel incredible, it sounded great too: this was because it was one of the first F1 games to feature running commentary. Slipping past your rival and taking first place was so much sweeter with the legendary Murray Walker screaming out of your speakers. It wasn't all serious business, mind you: there was also a hidden fantasy circuit set in Hawaii that players could unlock if they were good enough.
4. F-1 World Grand Prix (N64)
Nintendo 64 owners weren't exactly spoilt for choice when it came to serious racing sims, so it's just as well F-1 World Grand Prix was fantastic. Based on the 1997 F1 season, players could choose almost any real-life player and team and try to win the championship as them (Jacques Villeneuve wasn't in there for licensing reasons, but everyone else was present and accounted for). It also featured some of the more severe weather effects seen in an F1 game, with torrential rain seriously affecting handling. Our best bit, though, was the Challenge mode. This gave you a collection of scenarios from the real 1997 season that you had to try and replicate: for example, one had you controlling David Coulthard as he tried to beat Jean Alesi in the 1997 Italian Grand Prix.
5. F1 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia)
Codemasters' F1 franchise has set the standard for Formula One gaming over the past decade, and the latest version is expected to be the best yet. The game will be available on Google Stadia for the first time and features the new My Team mode where players get to manage all aspects of running an F1 team – including car development, sponsorships, staff training, etc – and also drive in races. The game also has additions of the Circuit Zandvoort and Hanoi Street Circuit as well as a tribute to F1 legend Michael Schumacher with four of his cars available as part of a deluxe edition.
