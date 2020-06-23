The 5 best F1 games of all time

With the arrival of the PlayStation came a new level of realism in console F1 games. This officially licensed game was developed by Bizarre Creations, who, years later would go on to create the hugely successful

series. Not only did Formula 1 look and feel incredible, it sounded great too: this was because it was one of the first F1 games to feature running commentary. Slipping past your rival and taking first place was so much sweeter with the legendary Murray Walker screaming out of your speakers. It wasn't all serious business, mind you: there was also a hidden fantasy circuit set in Hawaii that players could unlock if they were good enough.