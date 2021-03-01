Warzone's meta changes all the time, responding and oscillating as new patches and updates land in the Call of Duty battle royale. As a result of this fairly unpredictable ebb and flow with weaponry, it's always worth experimenting with different arms and trying new guns when a new patch lands.

As the DMR 14 drops in popularity thanks to the January 6 update, players are starting to seek out other weapons. The one that appears to be gaining the most traction is the FFAR 1; a gun that struggles at range but can lay down a lot of damage the nearby enemies.

You're going to want to maximise the gun's accuracy, damage, range if you want it to be anywhere close to the DMR 14, so here are some idea setups for the gun.

Best FFAR 1 loadout – Overall

You unlock the FFAR at level 50 in Black Ops Cold War © Activision

The build below is designed to give you as much control and range with the gun as possible, whilst also keeping you off the map where possible in order to give you the opportunity to get in close and strike where the gun is at its most lethal.

The gun's biggest utility comes from its fire rate, which can basically chew through armour at CQC range and – largely – out-match other weapons that close. Just watch out for recoil.

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 19.5" Reinforced Heavy

Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

Ammunition : Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag

Rear Grip: SASR Jungle Grip

Best FFAR 1 loadout – Close-range

There are some cool – but ultimately ineffective – FFAR 1 blueprints © Activision

If you're a Call of Duty veteran, you may think there's some similarity to a previously infamous gun in the series: the FAMAS assault rifle that appeared in the original Black Ops game that launched a decade ago.

If you want to emulate the feel of that old infamous weapon, you can do worse than taking advantage of the weapon's high rate of fire and a quick reload speed to match some of the SMGs that are tearing through the close-range meta on Rebirth Island. The following setup should help make it a better CQC shredder:

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56"

Barrel: 19.5″ Reinforced Heavy

Ammunition: Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag

Underbarrel : Infiltrator Grip

Handle: SASR Jungle Grip

Best FFAR 1 loadout – Tactics

Deep Threat may be the most fancy FFAR custom © Activision

Because the gun, at best, will be average at mid-range, you're going to want to pair this with something longer range. Though you're probably not going to be getting as many consistent, uncontested long-range kills thanks to the DMR 14's nerfs, a good sniper mixed in with this gun will still allow you to run somewhat rampant on the field of both Verdansk and Rebirth Island.