9 must-watch football documentaries on Red Bull TV

Looking for more football documentaries to get your teeth into? You've come to the right place.
We've compiled a list of the top football films and series that are available to watch for free on Red Bull TV. Here's to the beautiful game…
1 min
Trailer: Trent's Vision
See better. Be better.
Can vision training make one of the world's best players even better? This film investigates that possibility by pairing 2019 Ballon d'Or nominee Trent Alexander-Arnold with eyesight specialist Dr. Daniel Laby, who, among other successes, has worked wonders with baseball players in the USA. Liverpool and England winger Trent, famed for his ability to pick passes and deliver assists, has his peripheral vision and reactions tested by all manner of digital and real-life exercises, culminating in the ultimate feat of foot-eye co-ordination. All in all, it's a fascinating study of the marginal gains that sport science can deliver.
14 min
Playing under pressure
Get to know five young footballers, all under the age of 19 and trying to get signed by RB Leipzig.
If you've ever played amateur footy, you've probably come across someone who could have 'made it', but for an injury, or a bit of luck. (Or so they say, anyway.) This series follows the very real stories of youth footballers whose futures are similarly in the balance, as they toil to make the grade at German Bundesliga challengers RB Leipzig. Go behind the scenes in this five-part miniseries and ride the emotional rollercoaster as footballing futures are decided.
14 min
13 weeks
As players leave FC Red Bull Salzburg new players rise up, but the press are skeptical about the squad.
Rub shoulders with superstar-in-waiting Erling Braut Haaland during this eight-part, access-all-areas documentary series from the 2019-20 season. JEDER.MANN (translation: 'every man') follows Red Bull Salzburg from preseason to elite European football, as American coach Jesse Marsch prepares to lead them into their first Champions League group stage appearance for 25 years. You might want to warn the people in the next room first, though: Marsch's rousing team talks will have you out of your seat and ready to run through walls for him. Inspirational stuff.
04
Séan Garnier vs The World
3 min
Séan Garnier and Neymar Jr
Freestyle footballer Séan Garnier gets the chance to meet with Neymar Jr again at Red Bull Street Style 2019.
As you can see from the clip above, Séan Garnier can show Neymar Jr. a trick or two. He could easily have been a pro, but when a series of injuries wrecked his chances, he turned his attention to freestyle football and set about redefining the art of ball juggling. In this feature-length doc, Séan recaps his life story. Journey with him to the competitions, places and people who have helped him forge a path to greatness. Oh, and keep your eyes peeled for cameos from icons Zinedine Zidane and Neymar Jr....
1 min
The Streets Don't Lie
Djibril Cissé is searching Europe for great football players to give them the chance of a lifetime.
In this three-part series, France legend Djibril Cissé heads off on the ultimate scouting mission. The former Liverpool striker visits London, Berlin and Paris in search of raw footballing talent, armed with the offer of an academy placement for the three brightest prospects he can find. In each city, he interviews young hopefuls who are currently without a club and, after watching them strut their stuff in a 60-minute Selection Game, makes his decision. For these players, everything is on the line.
30 min
Martin Kibera Gakonde in Kenya
Travel to Nairobi, Kenya, with up-and-coming freestyle footballer Martin Kibera Gakonde.
The Around the World series is about much more than keep-ups. You'll be surprised by the powerful stories this feature-length freestyle football film and its six 30-minute episodes uncover. For instance, Nairobi resident Martin Kibera Gakonde (that's his episode, above) was once a gang member in one of Kenya's most dangerous neighbourhoods. That was until his friends were shot and killed, an act of violence that prompted him to throw away his gun and rethink his life's purpose; leading to a new beginning in freestyle football. Now, he helps local children to learn the same football skills in which he found redemption.
25 min
When Trent met Wrighty: TAA reflects on his journey in exclusive interview
As a kid, Trent Alexander-Arnold stood on the roof of his mum's car in order to peer over the walls of Liverpool FC’s Melwood Training Ground. He just wanted to get a glimpse of his heroes.
In this interview, a football legend meets a rising star. Arsenal and England icon Ian Wright visits Trent Alexander-Arnold at his home in Liverpool to reflect on his journey so far – from peering over the walls of Liverpool's Melwood Training Ground as a kid, to European and Premier League glory. Find out what drives the England international, the sacrifices made to get him this far, and what it really feels like to receive one of Jürgen Klopp's famous bear-hugs.
4 min
The secret fan in Argentina
Argentinian football fan Diego Milner gives a camouflage lesson in how to infiltrate a rival team's area.
Think you’re the ultimate football fan? Think again. Unless you've infiltrated a rival team’s supporters, travelled more than one-and-a-half times around the Earth to watch your team, and/or sourced a pet in your team’s colours, you're lagging behind these four South American superfans. Mini-series Fanáticos Pro introduces the cream of the continent's tifos, hailing from Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Mexico. Now, if you'll excuse us, we're just off to see if we can get a dog that comes in stripes...
09
Pushing Progression: Street Style
26 min
Pushing Progression
Three athletes from three different backgrounds use freestyle football to showcase their athleticism.
Back to the world of freestyle football again, where Red Bull Street Style has carved a name for itself as one of the discipline's most prestigious competitions. This fascinating documentary reveals how the sport has evolved, and how it brings together skills from disciplines including breakdancing and gymnastics. In this fast-growing sport, the rules are that there are no rules: all you need is a ball, some tekkers and a bucketload of imagination.
...and one more for luck!
4 min
Tricktionary
Get the tricktionary definition of the moves you're sure to see at Red Bull Street Style 2019.
If you're looking to up your game, perfect your ball-juggling skills, or just nail a party-piece to blow your mates' minds, we've got the ultimate series for you...
Study the Red Bull Street Style Tricktionary and have some of the world's finest freestyle footballers show you how to pull off elite ball-skills. Soon you'll be able to do in real life what previously you could only do in FIFA. Maybe one day you'll feature in this list yourself? Who knows...