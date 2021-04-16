The best free soccer games to play right now

FIFA may be the biggest name in sports games, but you don't have to spend $80 to enjoy virtual soccer. Actually, fans are spoiled for choice with a variety of titles available across PC, console and handheld devices, many of which are free.

Inevitably, some are more entertaining than others, but there are plenty of gems that you can pick up without dropping a dime. These 10 favourites offer potentially thousands of hours of enjoyment.

1. New Star Soccer

In New Star Soccer, it's your job to take a created character to the peak of world soccer by playing games, building skills and living the lifestyle of a pro. The gameplay is focused on guiding passes and shots with precision and works in tandem with a text commentary system, with plenty of off-the-field activities to keep you busy, too. In recent years, New Star Soccer has proved popular on mobile and tablet devices. The game underwent an impressive 3D graphics overhaul in 2016, and was still being updated as of December, 2019.

2. eFootball PES 2020 LITE

If you're on the fence about jumping on the PES 2020 bandwagon, this is your best option. The free download, which is available on Xbox One, PS4, and Steam, allows players to spend an unlimited amount of time with the game's myClub and Exhibition modes, although the latter is restricted to just a handful of teams. You're getting a lot of content for free here, including online and offline matches, with the caveat of online opponents needing to own the full game.

3. Hattrick

Hattrick isn't a looker © hattrick.org

This browser-based management game has been going for over two decades, and continues to boast a significantly large community of players. It's not for everyone – no flashy visuals here – but, with its absurdly in-depth and strategic gameplay engine, text sim fans will find themselves right at home with Hattrick. The ultimate goal is to build your club, manage resources and compete against other human managers online. While the learning curve can prove steep, you'll find plenty of helpful guides for new players online.

4. Football Chairman

In a shift away from most management-based games, Football Chairman focuses on the task of running a club instead of only coaching a squad. The game, which is exclusively available for iOS and Android, allows you to build your own club, hire and fire staff, handle transfers and much more, with the objective of rising through the divisions to reach the pinnacle of English soccer. There is a paid version offering additional features like the ability to take over existing clubs, but there's more than enough to enjoy in the free version.

5. Score! Hero

The premise of Score! Hero is simple: You're an up-and-coming player, and it's your job to create and score goals for your team. It only requires a few swipes of the screen to accomplish this per-level, but the difficulty increases as the game progresses. It’s available for Android and iOS devices and features an engaging story complete with impressive graphics. Each gameplay scenario requires a tactical approach if you want to conquer it with the downside of how your energy drains upon failure, forcing you to wait a short time (or pay/watch ads) before playing again.

6. FIFA Mobile

The mobile version (Android, iOS) of FIFA is far from a replica of its console counterpart, incorporating a range of unique features. Ultimate Team is the obvious attraction here, but the big difference is that you can actually train your players, making it possible to turn a low-level acquisition into a top-rated superstar in time. Another great feature is VS Attack, which allows players to compete online in bite-sized scenarios across 90-second games, with the potential to earn promotions and prizes along the way. The 2020 edition includes more than 30 official leagues, 700 clubs and over 17,000 players.

7. Jumpers for Goalposts 5

Jumpers For Goalposts 5 is a popular Flash game © YouTube

Jumpers for Goalposts has long been known as one of the best soccer flash games on the web. It's ultimately very similar in nature to New Star Soccer, allowing players to live the life of an athlete, complete with off-the-field activities. The difference here is that, instead of a focus on how you place the ball, it's all about timing, requiring you to time your clicks to send the ball in the right direction. It's tougher than it sounds, and more addictive than it should be.

8. Top Eleven 2020

Now in its tenth year, Top Eleven credits itself as being "one of the most popular mobile games of all time." Available for PC, mobile and tablet devices, the game allows you to build your own club and control everything from stadiums to transfers, as well as compete against players from across the world. The matches themselves are handled via a 2D engine which proves reminiscent of Football Manager, and there are even live events – so bring your best squad!

9. PES Mobile 2020

If you don't own a console or powerful enough PC, or you simply want to take PES 2020 on the go, PES Mobile is worth a try. It’s available for Android and iOS devices, and is surprisingly reminiscent of its console counterpart, allowing you to play a variety of modes including myClub, Local League and UEFA Champions League events with tailored gesture or classic controls. There are a bunch of Legends up for grabs in the myClub mode, too, allowing you to acquire players such as Diego Maradona, David Beckham and Ronaldinho.

10. Championship Manager 01/02

You can play Championship Manager 01/02 for free © championshipmanager0102

Back in January of 2009, Eidos Interactive turned Championship Manager 01/02 into a legally free download. The game, which arguably served as the series' peak before it acquired the Football Manager title, holds up extremely well to this day, despite sporting a text-only match interface. The game's fanbase has remained consistent over the years, too, with regular updates, graphics and challenges still being produced over at champman0102.co.uk. 19 years after its initial release, Champ Man 01/02 remains one of the best management games out there.

