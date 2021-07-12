10 best hikes near Chicago you must check out

Hiking is an amazing form of exercise — not only do you build muscles in your legs that you probably didn't know you had, but most hikes include breathtaking views of nature. Plus, studies show that exploring new places actually encourages creativity and it's good for your brain. Even around a busy city like Chicago, you can find spots to step outside of city life and enjoy some chill time, of course with some muscle building and cardio thrown in. Check out 10 of the best hikes near Chicago.
Hikes for a Good Workout
Johnson's Hill to Trails 8, 9, and 10 at Indiana Dunes State Park
Indiana Dunes State Park is just under an hour from the city. On the shore of Lake Michigan, this park covers more than 2,000 acres and includes tons of hiking trails, dunes, and spots for fishing. For a solid hike that will get your heart rate going and take you up to the dunes and the shore, check out Johnson's Hill to Trail 8, Trail 9, and Trail 10 Loop. Try running the dunes to see if your legs can handle it.
- Type: Loop
- Length: 5.3 miles
- Difficulty: Moderate
- Elevation gain: 446 feet
Cowles Bog Trail
Back at Indiana Dunes State Park and National Lakeshore, the Cowles Bog Trail is a must. This hike takes you along the shoreline, past small lakes, through marshes, and into the endangered Black Oak Savanna ecosystem. Some visitors like to take on Cowles Bog during the winter in snowshoes. Visit the dunes over and over and never get bored, thanks to more than 50 miles of trail through this protected area.
- Type: Loop
- Length: 4.3 miles
- Difficulty: Moderate
- Elevation gain: 213 feet
Kankakee River Trail
The Kankakee River State Park Trail System is an hour southwest of Chicago and runs along the Kankakee River for 11 miles on either side. To experience the full length of the park, hike the Kankakee River Trail, a long but relatively flat trail. If you're feeling up to it, this would be a great trail to run or mountain bike. Parts of the trail are crushed limestone and others are gravel, so choose your shoes or wheels wisely.
- Type: Point-to-point
- Length: 10.5 miles
- Difficulty: Moderate
- Elevation gain: 259 feet
Super Chill Hikes
North Branch Trail
Skokie Lagoons, yes that's the right name, is a forest preserve that stretches from Erickson Woods in Winnetka, Illinois, to the Chicago Botanical Garden. Follow the North Branch Trail (black paved section) for an easy hike along the lagoons and past the gardens at the northern point. The trail is both stroller- and wheelchair-friendly, but watch out for cyclists as it's popular for biking as well as running and walking.
Walk through the gardens and along the North Branch Trail for a relaxing, beautiful day hike. This trail also connects into the Green Bay Trail for more than 22 miles around the Chicago suburbs, so you might consider exploring the whole trail system on a road bike.
- Type: Loop
- Length: 4.5 miles
- Difficulty: Easy
- Elevation gain: 85 feet
Buffalo Viewing Trail at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie
Near the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, less than an hour from Chicago, the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie is calling you to come and explore. Hike, bike, or horseback ride on more than 22 miles of multi-use trails through the 19,000 acres of protected national forest. In 2015, bison were reintroduced to the prairie, so many visitors are there to see these creatures in their natural habitat.
Because of the flat topography, all of the trails are easy for beginner hikers and kids. The Buffalo Viewing Trail offers a chance to see some animals up close as they roam and graze. Bring binoculars along to make sure you don't miss anything.
- Type: Out and back
- Length: 3.6 miles
- Difficulty: Easy
- Elevation gain: 52 feet
Des Plaines River Trail
The Des Plaines River Trail stretches more than 50 miles along the Des Plaines River, just 20 minutes west of Chicago. The best section of the trail for hikers is a 10-mile stretch on the southern part of the trail, beginning in Fullerton Woods. Starting in Fullerton, head north along the river to Campground Road Woods. Along the way, you'll pass through forest preserves and enjoy the ease of a well-maintained path.
- Type: Point-to-point
- Length: 10.6 miles
- Difficulty: Easy
- Elevation gain: 187 feet
Lakefront Trail
Walk, run, bike, or push a stroller along Lake Michigan right outside of Chicago on the Lakefront Trail. You'll pass by some city parks along the trail and enjoy the beautiful backdrop of downtown Chicago. This paved route isn't much of a challenge for hikers, but it's awesome for those who want to get a long run in or a nice bike ride. If you live and work in downtown Chicago, you might consider using this trail to bike or run to work.
- Type: Point-to-point
- Length: 17.6 miles
- Difficulty: Easy
- Elevation gain: 282 feet
Waterfall Hikes
Matthiessen State Park
Matthiessen State Park is just south of Starved Rock State Park and is home to some of the most beautiful waterfalls in the area. Lush forests lead down to towering canyons all along the Vermillion River. The Dells to Vermillion River trail is a moderate hike with some elevation and interesting terrain. Many white-tailed deer live in the park and enjoy the salt licks created naturally by the mineral springs.
Keep in mind that sections of the park may close for a period after heavy rains. Matthiessen State Park is also a great spot for camping if you want to take a few days to explore the area.
- Type: Loop
- Length: 6.4 miles
- Difficulty: Moderate
- Elevation gain: 564 feet
Waterfall Glen Trail
The Waterfall Glen Trail, part of the DuPage County Forest Preserve, is an easy trail that covers a lot of ground. Good for an easy hike, long run, or bike ride, this trail is popular and busy on the weekends, especially since it's only 30 minutes from the city. Other short trails branch off of the main trail to take you through the prairies, waterfalls, and limestone ridges formed during the last ice age from glacial movement. There's not a ton of shade along the main trail, so if you do this hike in the summer, bring plenty of water and sunscreen.
- Type: Loop
- Length: 9.3 miles
- Difficulty: Moderate
- Elevation gain: 396 feet
River Trail, Bluff Trail, and Illinois Canyon Loop
About an hour and 45 minutes west of Chicago, Starved Rock State Park is a wilderness area and popular spot along the Illinois River. There are 13 miles of trails winding through the park, which features waterfalls, stunning rock formations, and views of the river. The River Trail, Bluff Trail, and Illinois Canyon Loop is a fun hike that provides a tour of most of the area. Dogs are allowed on leashes, but it gets really muddy after rain, so keep that in mind.
- Type: Loop
- Length: 6.8 miles
- Difficulty: Moderate
- Elevation gain: 564 feet
We all know the Windy City is an awesome spot for city lovers, but nature fanatics have plenty to enjoy, as well. Heck, it's perfectly acceptable to love both the city and nature.