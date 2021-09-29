Here's a list of strongly recommended clothes, books and miscellaneous merch from the likes of Tyler, the Creator , Brockhampton , Cardi B , Gucci Mane and Drake .

1. Golf Wang tee

Back in 2010 Tyler, the Creator kicked down a door in the music industry so that his DIY skate rap collective Odd Future could run riot. Over the years, the rapper, producer, and director’s aesthetic has blossomed beautifully, and his Golf Wang clothing line is among the most distinctive merch in hip-hop history. If you know a Tyler fan who loves his more wholesome side, you’d do well to buy them this Golf Wang ‘Save The Bees’ tee, which is available in multiple colours.

2. Chamber Music: About the Wu-Tang [in 36 Pieces]

It’s probably safe to assume that any hip-hop fan will love the Wu-Tang Clan’s seminal debut album. Released in 1993, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) was the product of a union between nine self-mythologising New York rappers – that’s RZA , GZA , Method Man , Ghostface Killah , Raekwon , U-God , Inspectah Deck , Ol’ Dirty Bastard and Masta Killa . Investigating the fascinating backstory to the record, across 36 chapters this book covers topics such as hip-hop fashion, jazz history, FBI investigations and the martial arts culture which inspired the Clan. The book’s author is Will Ashon, founder of the Big Dada record label, who’s worked with the likes of Roots Manuva and MF Doom.

3. Brockhampton Skateboard Deck

Brockhampton skate board © Press

LA-via-Texas collective Brockhampton have earned a passionate fanbase with their youthful charisma and positive lyrics. If you know a skater who’s into the group, then nothing will make them happier than unwrapping his deck featuring the title of their 2018 album Iridescence.

4. Hip-hop Air Fresheners

SZA Air Freshener © Press

Those looking to keep their vehicle smelling pleasant with something hipper than a Magic Tree might like these air fresheners, based on the images of hip hop and rap artists, from smellthefun.com.

5. Gucci Mane Float

The rap world has applauded the feel-good comeback of Atlanta trap legend Gucci Mane . Quite the businessman, Gooch upped his merch game with this ice cream-shaped pool float, a reference to his famous facial tattoo. Brrrrrr!

6. 2Pac apparel

2pac Hoodie © Press

Rap fans love to pay tribute to the late, great Tupac Shakur , and rocking this apparel is the perfect way to do so. You know what to do.

7. Nas: Time is Illmatic

A lot of people still argue that Nas ’ debut LP is the greatest hip-hop album of all time. Although Time is Illmatic stars a few big name talking heads such as Q-Tip , Pharrell Williams and Alicia Keys , it largely avoids the glossy style of most major music documentaries, instead following Nas as he returns to the Queensbridge projects that raised him, providing honest insight into the troubled a New York area which inspired his streetwise poetry.

8. Run The Jewels Pint Glasses

Run The Jewels Glasses © Press

Run The Jewels – the duo of El-P and Killer Mike – have become one of hip-hop’s favourite touring acts, uniting rap fans and rock audiences with their high-octane performances. They also have an amazing logo, meaning that their merch is highly sought-after. If your RTJ-loving friend has worn out their t-shirt, then they’ll enjoy having a couple of these glasses in the cupboard.

9. Cardi B T-shirt

Cardi B T-shirt © Press

Cardi B’s backed up all the hype with her 2018 album Invasion of Privacy, which saw the likes of Migos , SZA , Chance The Rapper and 21 Savage collaborate with the reigning Queen of rap. This t-shirt features a colourful sketched depiction of the album’s cover which is bursting with old school NYC vibes.

10. OVO Runner Sports Bottle

OVO Runner Sports Bottle © Press

With all his motivational lyricism, it’s no surprise that you often hear Drake ’s new hit at the gym. If there’s a Drizzy Stan in your life who likes to work out, then they’ll proudly sip from this water bottle branded by his company October's Very Own.

11. Red Bull Batalla Fading Gymbag

Red Bull Batalla Fading gymbag © Red Bull Shop

While we're on the subject of working out... if you need more inspo for stocking fillers, check out this Red Bull Batalla Fading Gymbag from the Red Bull Shop . You can also enjoy free shipping on Red Bull Shop until December 25th and extended returns.

