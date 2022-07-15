6 horror games to keep you spooked this Halloween

Halloween is upon us and what better way to enjoy the spooky season than being terrified by a game or two? A good horror title is the perfect way to feel just a little bit unsettled, but in that nice way where you know you can always switch it off and play something a bit calmer if need be.

We've narrowed things down to six of the best horror games out there. Each is guaranteed to creep you out every step of the way.

1: Condemned: Criminal Origins

Condemned: Criminal Origin's grim combat is oddly engaging © SEGA

A launch title for the Xbox 360, Condemned: Criminal Origins might be 14 years old but it remains one of the most fiendish horror games out there. Some of that is because despite appearing to be a first-person shooter, you very rarely have a gun. Instead, combat has to be up close and personal with some fairly nasty use of pipes, shovels, and wooden planks.

You take the role of an FBI Serial Crime unit investigator, exploring the more unpleasant parts of an American city. Piecing together the efforts of the mysterious Serial Killer X, there are crime scenes to investigate, as well as drug-addled criminals to take out. To make matters worse, the game is mostly pretty dark so you'll need to use a flashlight carefully to see exactly what's going on. That makes it ripe for jump scares, especially when you dare to walk into a room full of mannequins.

2: Deadly Premonition

Deadly Premonition is a slice of tongue in cheek horror © Rising Star Games

Twin Peaks was one of the weirdest and creepiest TV shows ever made, and just the thing to binge watch when in a psychological horror mood. Deadly Premonition is the nearest you'll ever get to a game that captures this spirit. It's a little clunky and dated at times, but as a mood piece its atmosphere is unrivalled.

Set in the rural fictional US town of Greenvale, Washington, players control FBI Agent Francis York Morgan as he investigates the disappearance and murder of a young woman. So far, so very Twin Peaks. These similarities continue with how the game is divided up between fairly regular if slightly odd moments of investigation within the town, and supernatural combat sequences to keep players hooked.

The latter is where Deadly Premonition isn't so great, but if you prefer your horror to be a bit on the weird side with plenty of twists and turns, Deadly Premonition is a fantastic world to dive into. Recently made available for the Nintendo Switch, this is the ideal time to see just what all the fuss is about.

3. Resident Evil 2

The Resident Evil 2 remake is one of the best horror games in recent years © Capcom

Most of the Resident Evil games are great examples of the horror genre, but the recent remake of Resident Evil 2 is the absolute best of the bunch. The concept is simple - you control either Claire, a University student, or Leon, a newbie police offer, as you attempt to survive a city overrun by zombies and other awful monsters.

At times, Resident Evil 2 isn't the most subtle, but given your vulnerability and lack of strong weaponry, you'll find yourself freaked out at regular points. Around every corner could be (and often is) a threat that can kill you, meaning you'll never feel entirely comfortable while playing.

The original Playstation 1 game was always considered one of the best, with the remake bringing its controls into the 21st century and sprucing up a few other areas. Multiple playthroughs provide you with a rich tapestry of storytelling that will make you itching to play more in the series.

4. Silent Hill 2

Turning the PS2's limitations into scares, Silent Hill 2 is an all-timer © Konami

Back in the early 2000s, there was no other game quite as terrifying as Silent Hill 2. That's because it's offbeat, perverse, and downright disturbing. It's a great example of psychological horror. For the uninitiated, there's something pretty creepy going on in the town of Silent Hill. People vanish, terrifying monsters seemingly appear from nowhere, and nothing is as it seems.

Silent Hill 2 uses a lot of metaphors to get its point across but that level of symbolism makes it all the more fascinating as a game. Think Cronenberg-esque style moments with a hefty dose of Hitchcock too. That's not to say that jump scares aren't there as well, but it's the way in which the town itself gets under your skin, leaving you uncertain at what's going to happen next, that really grabs your attention. There is some combat in there, but a lot of the time, you'll be exploring the town, solving increasingly intricate puzzles. To further add to the creepiness, the town is almost always covered in a thick fog, making it tricky to see what's going on. There's always that underlying sense of danger that comes from an inability to see.

5. Alien: Isolation

In Alien Isolation's space station, everyone can hear you scream © SEGA

The original Alien film was fantastic at building up tension within a sci-fi horror environment and that's precisely what Alien: Isolation encapsulates. Like the original film, you're effectively trapped on a space station that also happens to contain one very deadly alien. For fans of the franchise, there's a neat touch in that you play Ripley's daughter, Amanda, who is investigating her mother's disappearance. For everyone else, it's simply a great if tense opportunity to try and survive the alien threat.

The key here is to outsmart the alien and generally try to avoid it. Tackling the monster head on is a recipe for disaster so stealth elements are vital. At times, Amanda is under threat from other enemies such as rogue humans and androids, but otherwise, you need to simply work on surviving as the story unfolds. Being so vulnerable makes for a delightfully tense experience as you have to use ingenuity to work out how to dodge threats such as by hiding under tables, as well as learn to craft items that can help you along the way such as EMPs, molotov cocktails and pipe bombs.

It's easily the best game to capture the Alien spirit in decades (retro shoutout to the Commodore 64's Aliens which was similarly tense), and ideal if you prefer stealth over all-out blood and guts.

6. Layers of Fear

Layers of Fear could do with a cleaner and a lick of paint © Bloober Team

Layers of Fear is a creepy and claustrophobic experience that utilises some well-known horror themes to good effect. You play a painter and owner of a huge and sinister mansion. It's tricky to explain exactly what goes on without spoiling too much but, essentially, you're piecing your artwork together while figuring out what happened in your past.

Somewhat predictably, the past is not a good place to be and the painter you control has some rather dark secrets going on. Action is portrayed from a first-person perspective and it's really rather grippingly immersive. At various points, you'll think you saw...something, then you'll turn back and it's like nothing ever happened. Layers of Fear really does lead you to question a lot about what's going on. A series of different endings will keep you coming back to see how things change, but you'll never feel any less unsettled than you did the first time. This is a distinctly sinister tale that's genuinely unnerving at times.