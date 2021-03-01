10 of the best hybrid bikes you can buy in 2020

Not everyone in the market for a new bike needs something that can tackle gnarly downhill sections or fly up Alpine climbs with ease; these types of specialist bikes are overkill for most. That’s why, for cyclists who are new to the sport and looking to invest in their first ride, something that sits between the extremes is usually the best option.

Enter the hybrid bike. Sitting at the intersection between mountain bike, road bike and touring bike, the hybrid borrows traits from all three. The result is a machine capable of devouring anything the casual rider can throw at it, whether it’s the daily commute or exploring the local roads and gravel canal paths at the weekend.

The broad definition of a hybrid bike leaves a lot of room for interpretation but generally speaking they’re all built around three core values: comfort, versatility and affordability. Think flat handlebars, mid-width tyres, frame and fork mounts for racks and panniers, and a comfortable geometry that will get you where you need to go quickly but not leave you drenched in sweat thanks to a more upright seating position that improves airflow.

Essentially, hybrid bikes are no-nonsense all-rounders designed for daily life. And these are the best ones you can buy in 2020.

1. Carrera Subway 1

This entry-level bike is a great way to start your cycling journey © Carrera

Price: £300

Sizes: S, M, L

With an aluminium frame, Shimano Tourney gears, mechanical disc brakes and men’s and women’s options, the Carrera Subway 1 is a good choice for buyers on a tight budget. Mixed-terrain tyres and a wide range of gears make for comfortable riding on both tarmac and smoother trails while multiple mounts increase versatility further still. In short, the Carrera Subway 1 does what it says on the tin and does it well. Just don’t attempt your first century ride or enter an enduro race with it and you won’t be disappointed.

2. Marin Fairfax 1

The American brand's 'fitness' line starts with this great budget option © Marin

Price: £425

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL

With everything first-time buyers need and nothing they don’t, Marin’s Fairfax 1 offers an affordable way into cycling in a well presented package. Granted, there’s not much in the way of Earth-shattering tech, but when your primary concerns are fending off that bit of Christmas weight that just won’t shift and getting from A to B on time there really doesn’t need to be. What you do get is a reliable 21-speed bike with disc braking and a forgiving aluminium frame. At its core, this is a solid entry-level bike with components that can be upgraded as you progress in your riding. Plus, at only a fraction over £400, it’s hard to pick fault.

3. Giant Escape 2 Disc

A specially designed seat post helps smooth out even the roughest roads © Giant

Price: £475

Sizes: S, M, L, XL

If you’re looking for a comfortable bike from a trusted brand that’s fun to ride and well spec’d, Giant’s Escape 2 is probably the best option under £500. Featuring mechanical disc brakes, a reliable Shimano drivetrain and ample mounts for mudguards and panniers, this wallet-friendly all-rounder offers an impressive bang-to-buck ratio. The specially designed D-Fuse shock-absorbing seatpost is great for smoothing out rough roads, while 700c wheels coupled with a sturdy build and upright riding position make for efficient and confident rolling.

4. B’Twin Triban RC500

The inclusion of Shimano Sora components makes this amazing value for money © Decathlon

Price: £549.99

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL

Also available in a drop-bar option for those looking to get aero, Decathlon’s in-house brand B’Twin’s much-praised Triban RC500 might be built for comfort but don’t let that fool you into thinking it’s anything but nippy. Sitting more towards the road bike end of the spectrum, this modestly priced all-day cruiser delivers an impressive spec (including a Shimano Sora drivetrain and mechanical disc brakes) that puts it leagues ahead of most other machines around the £500 mark. B’Twin’s own-brand wheels and 28mm tyres are surprisingly quick, slick and can even be set up tubeless for extra peace of mind. If you’re put off by the idea of thin, twitchy tyres, don’t be. The carbon fork and aluminium frame help to take any bumps out of the road, keeping you rolling smoothly at speeds that your average hybrid could only dream of.

5. Trek FX 3 Disc

New for 2020 is the inclusion of internal cable routing © Trek

Price: £650

Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL

American brand Trek is one of the most reliable names on two wheels and its FX line renowned for offering up some of the best value hybrids on the market. Also available in a women’s version with step-through geometry, the FX 3 Disc sits in the middle of the range in terms of price and spec but still packs in premium features like hydraulic disc brakes, a carbon fork and – new for 2020 – internal cable routing. Add to that plenty of mounts for customisation and puncture-resistant Bontrager tyres and you’ve got yourself a very capable all-rounder that won’t break the bank.

6. Whyte Victoria

The Victoria has comfort in spades thanks to 650b wheels and chunky tyres © Whyte

Price: £799

Sizes: S, M, L

In case you haven’t already made up your mind based on looks alone, here are some more reasons this handsome female-specific hybrid from Whyte is worthy of consideration. Comfort is king when it comes to leisure bikes and this thing has it in spades. The MTB geometry and beefy 650b tyres offer a smooth, cushioned ride whether you're on city streets or woodland singletrack and a 1x drivetrain means there’s one less thing to break when out and about. Plus, that olive frame and tan-wall tyre combo... well, just look at it.

7. Cannondale Quick 2

Quick by name, quick by nature © Cannondale

Price: £800

Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL

Combining road bike speed and agility with a comfortable upright riding position, Cannondale’s Quick 2 is equally suited to urban commutes, fitness training and even some light gravel riding. Both the men’s and women’s versions feature a carbon fork and the frame is constructed from Cannondale’s highest quality C3 aluminium alloy. For your money, you’ll also get a Shimano 18-speed drivetrain and hydraulic disc brakes but what really seals the deal is the integrated wheel sensor that connects to the free Cannondale app. This nifty piece of tech logs all of your rides automatically and provides feedback, making it easier to stay on top of your fitness goals. It’ll also keep an eye on maintenance, reminding you when it’s time to get your hands dirty and give your bike a service… or just take it to your local bike shop.

8. Canyon Pathlite AL 6.0

The Pathlite also comes in a female-specific build (pictured) © Canyon

Price: £949

Sizes: 2XS (women build-only), XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL

With its direct-to-consumer approach, Canyon is able to drive down costs and pass the savings on to the customer. As a result, the brand’s bikes often offer the best spec available in any given price bracket and the Pathlite 6.0 is no exception. Coming in at just shy of a grand, this off-road ready aluminium beast comes fully equipped with high-quality Shimano MTB components, beefy Schwalbe tyres and a Suntour fork with 75mm of travel for tackling even the gnarliest of gravel paths. But that’s not to say it’s not right at home in the city too. The treads are slick enough down the middle to make rolling effortless and an integrated lockout switch on the suspension keeps things nice and rigid when on the road. Like others on this list, it’s also available in a female-specific build .

9. Specialized Sirrus 4.0

A fully carbon frame makes this one of the lightest hybrids around © Specialized

Price: £1,299

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL

Spending north of £1,000 on a hybrid bike isn’t always advisable – at this price bracket, you might be better off deciding on a specific discipline, be it road, gravel or the numerous mountain bike options. Still, if this thing is going to be your daily driver for decades to come it’s well worth throwing some money at it. The 4.0 may not be the flagship model in Specialized’s 2021 Sirrus lineup but it is the cheapest to feature a full carbon fibre construction. For a little over a grand you’ll be getting solid Shimano Sora components, hydraulic disc brakes and the comfort of a carbon frame and fork. Plus, internal cable routing, an understated grey paint job and curvy silhouette all add up to make one seriously slick looking piece of machinery.

10. Surly Ogre

This solid steel steed should be able to handle anything you throw at it © Surly

Price: £1,700

Sizes: S, M, L, XL