Dream-pop, rave nostalgia and more kick off 2021 in Indian music
© Prabhakar Duwarah
Our roundup of indie tunes from the month gone has your mood-based playlists covered.
With 2020 safely in everybody’s rear-view mirror, the new year brings both hope and promise in the world of both live and recorded music. And while the past year could have been a slouch in the Indian indie-sphere, it was far from.
Barely a month into 2021, India’s musicians seem to be on a course to easily overtake 2020 in terms of sheer musical output. In our first round-up of releases from this new year, we dive into a smorgasbord of new singles and EPs; everything from live synth jams to introspective psych-pop to reworks of rap classics.
Himay, Fr4ctal - Trench [Rusted Round]
There’s no shortage of newfangled techno-electro hybrids these days, so it’s almost refreshing to hear music that is almost deliberately old-school in its sonics and arrangement. Trench comprises four, linear, hardware jams that hit that aforementioned sweet spot and birth a brand new collaborative effort between two Mumbai minds – Himay and Fr4ctal. EP opener ‘TRAC A’ starts things off on a proto-trance tip, it’s rubbery squelch doing just enough to get those muscles moving, before ‘TRAC B’ and ‘TRAC C’, really the meat on the bones of this EP, serve up early-‘90s electro in their snappy drum work and unashamedly-digital ambience. The highlight of the release, ‘TRAC D’, is a no-nonsense peak-time cut, robotic vocals et al, that would easily rock a dance floor close to you, provided you make it to one sometime this year.
Noni-mouse - 'No Sound Part-Deux'
Producer, musician and mix engineer Radha Priya b.k.a Noni-mouse enthrals in her first output of the new year. ‘No Sound Part-Deux’ contains a fragility that is both purposeful and pleasant, embodying the very idea of the state of flow, all in under two-and-a-half minutes. And while it showcases none of the structured bombast of 2020 single ‘BFF’ or the relatively loose swing of ‘Lilt’ from the year-gone-by’s 22-2 compilation, ‘No Sound Part-Deux’ has all the special anomalies that endear most listeners to Noni-mouse’s shapeshifting catalogue, mainly a thoughtful outpouring of ideas that trigger a search for an inner, more private universe.
brijplease - 'i have a thing for saw pads'
Brij Dalvi – who also operates under Three Oscillators – has had new music out nearly every month since, well, forever. Not one to twiddle his thumbs during the worldwide downtime, Dalvi also began offering up lessons in music production (to much fanfare) and remains one of Indian music’s most prolific contributors. Kicking 2021 off on a seriously high note, Dalvi, under his brijplease alias pitches down and flips the stone-cold, Just Blaze-produced classic ‘Song Cry’ from Jay-Z’s 2003 déclaration d'intention The Blueprint, updating it well and truly for a new world order. Dalvi’s version is a bass-forward after party jam that burrows deep into your brain almost instantaneously and highlights Dalvi’s ear for both composition and melody.
KHIRKI - Is It Today or Tomorrow?
If you don’t know who KHIRKI is, well, good luck finding out. What you do need to involve your time with is the artist’s new three-tracker Is It Today or Tomorrow? Nods to The Postal Service are aplenty on opener ‘Home’, especially if you’ve got a keener ear for early-noughties indietronica, but it would be a disservice to label this at all. ‘Bhishonghum’, a supremely crafted tune that closes out this release, has the kind of interplay between organs, strings and drums that most musicians would take years to arrive at. It’s a grand statement in melody, tension and restraint, one that should stay on your playlists until the year comes to a close and for a long time after.
Dee En - ‘Hope To Be’
New Delhi neo-psychedelia outfit Dee En have put out some of the most tasteful dream-pop and rock to sugarcoat your ears in their relatively short tenure as a band. Following up on last year’s excellent live album LIVE’, the five-piece sail into 2021 with the single ‘Hope To Be’. While the more-Outrun-and-less-cyberpunk aesthetic of its animated video fits well with the song, it’s the understated theatrics in Dee En’s musicality and their command of songwriting that bugs you to play this on loop. Leaner on the traditional instrumentation, and heavier on the synthesizer as most things have been in the last two decades, it’s more solid-good psych fare from a very dependable group of buccaneers.