Dream-pop, rave nostalgia and more kick off 2021 in Indian music

There’s no shortage of newfangled techno-electro hybrids these days, so it’s almost refreshing to hear music that is almost deliberately old-school in its sonics and arrangement. Trench comprises four, linear, hardware jams that hit that aforementioned sweet spot and birth a brand new collaborative effort between two Mumbai minds – Himay and Fr4ctal. EP opener ‘

’ starts things off on a proto-trance tip, it’s rubbery squelch doing just enough to get those muscles moving, before ‘

’ and ‘

’, really the meat on the bones of this EP, serve up early-‘90s electro in their snappy drum work and unashamedly-digital ambience. The highlight of the release, ‘

’, is a no-nonsense peak-time cut, robotic vocals et al, that would easily rock a dance floor close to you, provided you make it to one sometime this year.