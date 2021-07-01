6 of Gaurav Gill’s favourite rally destinations in India

Gaurav Gill is India's most decorated four-wheel rally driver .

He was dubbed ‘King of Indian Motorsports’ by late FMSCI president Bharat Raj for his hard work and pure merit that won him several championships in India and overseas.

He is a seven-time Indian National Rally Championship winner and three-time maiden Asia-Pacific Rally Championship winner.

He was the first Indian motorsports athlete to be given the Arjuna Award in 2019 for his achievements in the sport after dedicating his life to motocross, racing, rallying on two wheels and in cars.

He definitely knows a thing or two about the different rally spots in India. Here he lists some of his favourites.

1. Rally of Arunachal

Gaurav says the Rally of Arunachal – where the first two rounds of the 2020-21 Indian National Rally Championship were held – has been his favourite in India. The rally took place on NH415 in Itanagar, so it was mostly on tarmac, which is a terrain that allows for incredibly high speeds.

“It is such a pleasure to drive on such beautiful roads which are absolutely flat-out and one of the best tarmac pieces of road that I have driven on. So it is definitely on top of my list, the Itanagar tarmac,” says Gaurav of the route that featured different elevations, superfast sections and man-made chicanes.

National highways aren’t usually closed off for rallies in India. However rally chairman Lhakpa Tsering was able to get permission for the highway to be closed to the public on the days of the rally with the help of Arunachal Pradesh Tourism and Khelo India of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

2. Rally of Chikmagalur

Gaurav Gill drives at Chikmagalur © Srinivasa Krishnan

Gaurav has a lot of appreciation for the Rally of Chikmagalur, which is conducted on a private coffee estate on a hill station in Karnataka.

“I really like Chikkamagaluru! It is one of the best rallies in terms of organisation but it is also the slowest rally in terms of average speed because it is very, very tight,” says Gaurav.

When the 2016 Asia-Pacific Rally Championship had a round at Chikkamagaluru, Gaurav had nicknamed it a ‘Rally of 10,000 Corners’.

The rally terrain is mostly smooth, soft dirt and features many twists and turns. Gaurav recalls that when driving his Skoda Fabia R5 in 2016, he could only achieve an average speed of 55 kmph at this rally. He says there were up to 2,000 gear changes in one particular stage and very challenging, so it is definitely one of his favourites.

3. Popular Rally, Kochi

This is one of Kerala’s original motorsports events, conducted on tarmac and where rally drivers are able to achieve high speeds.

“I actually won here first on a motorcycle in the Indian National Rally Championship, 22 years ago in 1999. So it is very close to me and it is very special,” says Gaurav.

He says the tarmac sections on ghat roads amidst scenic tea estates have many long and fast stretches. He adds that this tarmac rally is very different from that in Arunachal Pradesh. Gaurav sets up his car and uses tyres specially made for tarmac to help him win at this rally.

4. South India Rally, Chennai

Fabid Ahmer at INRC in Chennai © Srinivasa Krishnan

The South India Rally mostly takes place on dirt roads with a few sections of tarmac in some stages as the rally incorporates part of the circuit of the Madras Motor Sports Club.

“This rally is also close to me because I won my first Group N rally here when I joined the JK Tyre team. It is amazingly fast and the stages are superb. It is a mix of dirt and tarmac, and that mix is very special,” says Gaurav.

This rally is run on tricky stages with tight bends and a few bumpy spots thrown in. The Super Special Stage takes place on the tarmac of the MMRT track. Aside from the dirt-tarmac mix of terrain, drivers also have to be careful since the Chennai heat can blow out their engines.

5. Rally of Maharashtra, Nashik

The rally in Nashik is conducted on tarmac roads that wind around the Western Ghats in Maharashtra.

“Because it is run on the ghat sections, it is very, very bumpy and the broken tarmac is close to Irish tarmac rallies. And coupled with the beautiful weather and the great scenery, it is a pleasure to drive here,” says Gaurav.

He says this rally can be unforgiving because it is very, very hard on the car and the tyres. If you push too hard, you can end up destroying your tyres. The rally is also unique because, depending on the season, you can sometimes start a stage on dry terrain and end up with heavy rain at another end of the same stage.

6. Rally of Chandigarh

Gaurav loves competing in Chandigarh because he hails from that part of the country. He says the rally terrain is mostly rough mountain gravel. He also loves that this rally is like a big mountain challenge.

“I have participated in this rally only twice. But I do know that legendry drivers like Hari Singh and my uncle Dicky Gill have all done very well here. They grew up in this part of the country and love the terrain since it is like a Himalayan rally. My uncle used to encourage me to participate in this rally,” says Gaurav.