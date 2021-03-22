MC Kode lists five Indian rap battles every hip-hop fan should watch

MC Kode was a mentor at Red Bull Spotlight . The mentor sessions, workshops and challenges, as well as the finale of Red Bull Spotlight 2020, was documented in a six-part series which had Seedhe Maut as Masters of Ceremony. Click here to know more about the series and where you can watch it .

Every scene needs characters that play a pivotal role in helping create a passionate and engaged community. These are the veterans who act as beacons for people and pass down their knowledge to cultivate artists and fans so the culture can be carried forward.

For Delhi’s hip-hop community, nobody has embodied this role more than Aditya Tiwari, better known as MC Kode. He is a masterful battle rap MC and the co-founder of Spit Dope Inc, Delhi’s very own battle rap league.

MC Kode’s brutally honest and confrontational style in rap battles has seen him earn legendary status amongst fans across the country. His steadfast commitment to promoting hip-hop as a culture has played a role in influencing many artists who have gone on to shape desi hip-hop.

Few understand the art of battle rap as well as MC Kode. The use of space, theatrics and props are integral in creating an experience on stage where your opponent is completely humiliated, and Kode was the first in the country to understand that.

Here we asked the Delhi-based MC to list down five essential Indian rap battles – including his own – that every desi hip-hop fan must watch.

MC Kode vs BK

Kode’s ferocious battle with Tripura-based rapper Borkung Hrangkhawl brought a lot of heat on the MC from Hrangkhawl’s loyal fan base and the local police unites of both Tripura and Delhi. The police put pressure on Kode to take down the video of the battle, which racked over 30,000 views in 24 hours on YouTube. This was Kode at his finest, delivering a masterclass in battle rap by combining well-researched punch lines with extreme dramatic flair.

Encore ABJ vs Iron Thought

Delhi’s Encore ABJ is now famous for the lyrical dexterity he displays as one-part of the duo Seedhe Maut. But he was also the co-founder of Spit Dope Inc alongside MC Kode many years ago. Kode earmarks this battle as the one where competitors began to realise the importance of researching your opponent in rap battles. Kode credits veteran Encore ABJ’s research into novice Iron Thought that led to a successful takedown.

E.M.F vs MC Kode

Two greats went head-to-head in this early battle in 2015. It was one of the early cross-country rap battles with E.M.F from Mumbai and MC Kode from Delhi going head-to-head. Today, both are held in high esteem by the hip-hop community for their continued efforts in promoting hip-hop culture as well as their skill with the pen, and the several rap battles they have been part of over the years.

E.M.F vs D’Evil

Another one featuring the inimitable E.M.F, this battle saw two of Mumbai’s fiercest rappers compete at B3: Battle Bars Bombay. Both artists displayed their ability to combine humour and brutality in their punch lines to deliver knockout blows.

Smoke vs Ashant Anu