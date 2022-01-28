The 8 best Lego games ever

There’s never been a better time to be a fan of Lego games. Lego Marvel Avengers was released earlier this year, Lego Dimensions continues to minifig-ify every pop culture character that ever existed, and now the latest Lego game, based on Star Wars: The Force Awakens , has just come out (and it’s very good).

There have been over 20 licensed Lego games released over the past decade or so, as well a bunch of non-licensed ones, but which are the best? We reveal all...

Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga

The first two Lego games were based on the prequel and original Star Wars trilogies respectively. The Complete Saga bundled them both together, making what’s still one of the biggest Lego games ever made. Playing through all six episodes and mixing characters from them is great: Darth Vader vs Darth Maul, anyone?

Lego Indiana Jones

After three Lego Star Wars games, Traveller’s Tales proved it didn’t have to rely on George Lucas’ space series to have a great time. Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures let you play through the best moments from the first three Indy movies, and its sequel Lego Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues added a load more, as well as levels based on the not-very-good Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull film. One of the few examples of the game spin-off being better than the film?

Lego City Undercover

This free-roaming adventure game is arguably one of the finest Wii U exclusives ever. Imagine what Grand Theft Auto would be like if you were a good guy (and made of Lego) and this is the result: a hilarious game that puts you in the role of confident but clumsy police detective Chase McCain. With a load of different disguises to find, a host of Lego vehicles to drive and fly around the city and one of the funniest scripts you’ll ever find in any game, if you’ve got a Wii U you really should have this.

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

There have been three Lego Batman games and this is (obviously) the third in the series. Taking Batman and his chums into space, it’s a massive love letter to all things DC Comics. Not only do you get to play as Batman characters such as the Caped Crusader himself, Robin and Batgirl, you also have access to a load of other DC superheroes like Superman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman and The Flash. There’s also some brilliant downloadable content based on the likes of Man Of Steel, The Dark Knight and Batman’s 75th anniversary.

Lego Jurassic World

Jurassic Park is one of the finest films ever made and Jurassic World, the fourth film in the series, is one of the biggest-selling movies in history. It’s a good job Lego Jurassic World does them both proud, then. In fact, it covers all four movies in the series, including The Lost World and the brilliantly cheesy Jurassic Park III. You can relive all the classic Jurassic Park scenes with dialogue taken straight from the movies and, yes, you get to play as the dinosaurs sometimes, too.

Lego Dimensions

You’d think taking on Skylanders and Disney Infinity would be a crazy move considering how popular they both are. Lego Dimensions gave it a go though, and the results were even better than Activision and Disney’s offerings. This toys-to-life game uses the familiar, much-loved Lego game engine to create the ultimate crossover with a ridiculous 14 different franchises all teaming up and interacting. Whether you’re into Doctor Who, Portal 2, The Simpsons, Back To The Future, Ghostbusters, Scooby Doo or any of the other licenses in here, there’s a ridiculous amount to see and do.

Lego Marvel’s The Avengers

The latest Lego game is also the second one to deal with Marvel characters (following Lego Marvel Super Heroes). This one follows the story of all the movies leading up to both Avengers films, including Iron Man, Captain America and Thor. There’s a ridiculous number of playable superheroes to be found in this one: it’s so in-depth that you can choose to play as either modern Hulk or the '70s TV version (who can transform into bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno, who played him on TV). In all, there are over 200 playable characters, a record for any Lego game.

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens

The newest addition to the Lego family, The Force Awakens follows the plot of the most recent Star Wars movie, with added references, visual jokes and lighthearted, affectionately silly cutscenes. Impressive spaceship-flying sessions and third-person shooting break up the usual 'smash stuff, get money' approach that Lego loves so much, and there are even extra little story details like how Han and Chewie picked up all those Rathtars (just in case you were curious about that).