The 10 best midfielders in FIFA 21

Midfielders are a crucial part of any team, from helping out the defence and prompting the attack as the flow of the game dictates. Some of the most technically gifted players of all time have plied their trade in midfield but, in FIFA 21, it’s the sensible, more defensive-minded players who dominate this list. There are some playmakers here, most notably the number one pick, but FIFA 21 matches the pragmatism of modern soccer by placing a premium on CDMs.

1. Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City, 91 Rated

Kevin De Bruyne was also one of FIFA 20's best midfielders © EA Sports

Ahead of the midfield pack is Kevin De Bruyne, fresh off his PFA Player Of The Year win. Probably one of only two Premier League players in genuine contention as the best ‘non-Messi or Ronaldo’ player of the year, KDB is the best passer in FIFA 21, as well as the best midfielder. After 20 Premier League assists last season, that shouldn’t be a surprise. He’s a joy to watch, sees spaces nobody else can, and makes the beautiful game seem so simple.

2. Casemiro, Real Madrid, 89 Rated

Casemiro will win you countless tackles © EA Sports

The biggest workhorse in Real Madrid’s team rocks up as their best player in FIFA 21, as well as the best CDM full stop. He lacks the silky skills or technical ability you’d typically associate with Real Madrid, but following the history of players like Clarence Seedorf and Claude Makelele, Casemiro does the dirty work so the superstars can shine. FIFA 21 recognizes his contribution, crowning him the second best midfielder in the game.

3. Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich, 88 Rated

Joshua Kimmich in FIFA 21 © EA Sports

Much like Casemiro above him, Kimmich is probably not the first name you think of when it comes to Bayern Munich’s Champions League winning team. He’s better with the ball at his feet than Casemiro, but still largely does the unfashionable stuff for his team so the players around him can dominate going forwards. An unsung hero in world soccer.

4. Toni Kroos, Real Madrid, 88 Rated

Toni Kroos, FIFA 21 © EA

Kroos keeps Real Madrid ticking, with most play flowing through him in one way or another. It’s no surprise then that he’s the joint second best passer in the game, even with Lionel Messi and just behind Kevin De Bruyne. He’s slow, at just 54 pace, but well above average for his position in every other category and could be a key cog in the right machine.

5. N’Golo Kante, Chelsea, 88 Rated

N'Golo Kante was the Premier's League's best midfielder in FIFA 20 © EA Sports

Kante is possibly the most popular man in soccer, known for his infectious grin and unceasing enthusiasm. He also has an engine like no other player on the planet, and was vital in both Leicester’s and Chelsea’s title successes. Just like Casemiro, his stats come in defending and physicality, so if you want a CDM who actually defends rather than just sitting deep and passing, Kante is a great shout.

6. Luka Modric, Real Madrid, 87 Rated

Luka Modrić FIFA 21 © EA Sports

Completing the midfield trio for Real Madrid, Modric joins the list at number six. He’s faster than Kroos -- not that that’s difficult -- and a slightly better dribbler, though less physical and has a lower passing stat, although at 89 to Kroos’ 91, it’s still very high. This duo have a similar and complementary style at Real, and so it looks to be the same in FIFA 21.

7. Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United, 87 Rated

Manchester United’s January signing could well be one of Old Trafford’s most important acquisitions in years, and is rewarded with a significant stat boost here. Detractors will point to how many of his goals have been from the penalty spot, but he’s clearly hit the ground running at Manchester United. In a move set to stoke the Liverpool/Manchester United rivalry, FIFA 21 has adjusted the ratings of both Paul Pogba and Jordan Henderson, with both just missing out on the top 10 at 86.

8. Fabinho, Liverpool, 87 Rated

This recreation of The Kop is great © EA Sports

Sneaking in just ahead of his captain is Liverpool’s Fabinho. Their midfield is often seen as the weakest part of the team, but that’s mainly because it’s made up of three generals. Gini Wijnaldum is the third in that trio; he and Thiago, who may soon replace him, are both rated 85. The three runners in the middle of the park do the sensible things while Alexander-Arnold and Robertson storm forward to join Firmino, Mane, and Salah. With 85 defending and 83 physical, Fabinho can hold down the fort, and with 79 passing and 77 dribbling, he can play out with the ball too.

9. Sergio Busquets, Barcelona, 87 Rated

Barcelona’s holding stalwart makes the list once again, although he creaks in even slower than Kroos at just 42 pace. He makes up for that in passing, dribbling, and defending, all of which clear 80, and physicality which clocks in at 77. He’s not going to join in with any lightning breaks you might launch, but he’s definitely going to hold the line when someone springs a break against you.

10. Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund, 87 Rated

Dortmund in Fifa 21 © Reuters