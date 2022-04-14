The top 6 inspirational running films to watch on Red Bull TV

Statistics show that running's popularity has grown by around 57 percent in the last 10 years, and even worldwide restrictions in recent years haven't slowed its growth.
In 2020, more than 50 million Americans participated in running or jogging activities, and running was the biggest fitness trend of 2021, with almost 30 percent of runners having started during the pandemic.
If you want to get involved, the Wings for Life World Run is a great place to start, while we think that these six running movies available to watch on Red Bull TV will inspire you to give it a try or spur you on.
01
Red Bull Human Express
52 min
Red Bull Human Express
Follow ultramarathoner Karl Meltzer as he runs North America's Pony Express, from California to Missouri.
One for fans of long-distance running, watch as ultramarathoner Karl Meltzer embarked upon his attempt to run the Pony Express route, crossing the Rocky Mountains from Sacramento, California to St Joseph, Missouri, USA. Red Bull Human Express is his story.
02
Lemawork Ketema: Keep on Running
15 min
Lemawork Ketema: Keep on Running
Lemawork Ketema heads to Austria with the hope of becoming a citizen and fulfilling his athletic dreams.
You won't fail to be inspired by the story of Lemawork Ketema. A hugely talented runner, he flees oppressive conditions in Ethiopia and heads to Austria with the hope of becoming a citizen and fulfilling his athletic dreams.
03
Fate Doesn't Ask
41 min
Fate Doesn't Ask
A portrait of Wings for Life, a not-for-profit spinal cord research foundation.
Want to know more about running for those who can't? Then check out Fate Doesn't Ask. It's all about Wings for Life, a not-for-profit spinal cord research foundation, and it reveals the exciting science that has emerged recently while offering an intimate portrait of lives changed in an instant.
04
Run with the Flow
24 min
Run with the Flow
Ultrarunner Florian Neuschwander is out to run a record 80km at the 2016 Wings for Life World Run.
With a goal of breaking the 80km record and winning the Wings for Life World Run, ultrarunner Florian Neuschwander combines a non-conformist style with the passion for running unimaginable distances in Run with the Flow.
05
7 years of Wings for Life World Run
1 h 26 min
7 years of Wings for Life World Run
See the highlights of the first seven years of wheelchair users and runners competing together for a cure.
Staying on the Wings for Life World Run topic, check out the highlights of the first seven years of the event here.
In those past seven years, more than 715,000 participants have run around the world for those who can't run. The goal of the Wings for Life World Run is ultimately to raise money for a cure for spinal cord injury.
06
Running in Two Worlds
14 min
Running in Two Worlds
Two ultramarathoners from very different cultures come together to train for the Wings for Life World Run.
Two ultramarathoners from very different cultures come together in Running in Two Worlds. Ultrarunner Daniel Almanza travels to the Mexican village of Huisuchi to run with Silvino Cubesare, a villager who has no trainer yet is one of the best runners in the world.
