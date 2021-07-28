18 best places to go running in Indian cities

Amid the concrete jungles there are pockets of spaces that have become running havens over the years. These are locations that invite fitness freaks, casual joggers, beginners or even walkers to come out and bask in this most basic yet rewarding form of exercise.

Running requires no equipment, but there are a few criteria that need to be checked out for a venue to be considered an ideal spot.

“People would obviously love to run around greenery,” says Adidas Running coach Anil Mahoba, from Bengaluru. “Some people also look for a running group with good and positive vibes. They run various distances. And then they all have coffee together. That’s the culture here.”

Another coach describes how safety is of utmost importance.

“The main thing you look for is traffic,” says Ajit Raner of Mumbai. “The route should be free for runners, with very few vehicles. Safety is paramount. The other thing is that the route should be near some shops in case you need to get some water or refreshments.”

There are numerous places across Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi that Adidas Running use when conducting their group runs. The coaches list a few of those places.

Adidas Runners has currently suspended outdoor community sessions in India until conditions improve. The community advises everyone to take care if participating in personal running or training sessions.

MUMBAI

01 1. Marine Drive

Mumbai Running members at Marine Drive © Mumbai Runners

Arguably the most famous stretch in Mumbai is the 3.6 km promenade often dubbed the Queen’s Necklace. It offers an undisturbed, wide footpath through the entire length and has been a popular spot for running enthusiasts. The cool sea breeze just adds to its charm.

02 2. Worli Seaface

This approximately 3 km stretch is similar to Marine Drive. The wide footpath provides a safe running path and it runs parallel to the shore. The route also has a few free-to-use open gym installations for people to work on strength training.

03 3. Mahalaxmi Race Course

Considered the lungs of urban Mumbai, the Mahalaxmi Race Course is open to runners who wish to use the dirt tracks while passing through the well maintained lawns and flower beds that adorn the venue.

04 4. Carter Road and Bandstand

These two stretches are near the seaface in the suburb of Bandra. Both have wide and safe footpaths to run along. However, these routes tend to get crowded in the evening, making them difficult to run after sunset.

05 5. Eastern Express Highway

The northern section of this highway, closer to Mulund, has a long and well-kept service road that is a favourite among runners and also cyclists. It’s a wide route separated by a divider from the vehicles that zoom past at high speeds.

06 6. Aarey Colony

Aarey Colony where Wings For Life World Run has taken place © Ali Bharmal for Wings For Life World Run

A forest setting known for the greenery and silence it offers. The route also offers elevations.

07 7. Sanjay Gandhi National Park

A scenic venue ideal for people who love to run with a lot of greenery in the background. The path is also a mixture of elevated and flat stretches, making it ideal for hill training

BENGALURU

08 8. Cubbon Park

Adidas Runners in Cubbon Park © Adidas Runners

Located in the heart of the city, this approximately 300 acre park is a famous landmark in the city. Greenery galore with well paved roads, it is a popular area for runners. However, there is a tendency for the park to get crowded over weekends.

09 9. University of Agricultural Sciences (Gandhi Krishi Vignan Kendra)

The large campus of this university has numerous paths lined with trees. It’s generally not very crowded and is apt for runners.

10 10. Agara Lake

This spot had long been a popular running destination. It had lost its charm briefly as neglect led to the lake and area getting dirty. But a restoration project and constant maintenance thereafter has made it a scenic haven for runners once again.

11 11. Indiranagar

This area is littered with small parks, but in general has been a popular running destination. It’s generally a traffic-free stretch for those interested in early morning running sessions.

12 12. Turahalli Forest

Located on the outskirts of the city, this 590 acre forest is popular among cyclists, trekkers and runners. Its elevations provide a perfect training facility for runners. The area also doesn’t allow any vehicles, making the scenic route all the more enjoyable.

13 13. Avalahalli Forest

Another forest area, it mixes scenic beauty with a peaceful running experience. The elevated terrain also makes it ideal for those looking to build their stamina and speed.

NEW DELHI

14 14. Nehru Park

This 80 acre park boasts of a 2.7 km running track. The greenery around also makes it an ideal spot for picnics – which means it becomes crowded during weekends. It also has open-air fitness equipment, making it ideal for those looking to boost their strength as well.

15 15. Sanjay Van

This venue has a dirt track and is another ideal spot for runners looking to practice amid lush greenery. It’s also a forest area, which means it boasts of a wide variety of birds.

16 16. Lodi Gardens

This public park is spread over 90 acres of land and is open all year. Amidst the carefully maintained grass, plants, trees and flowers alike are various tombs of rulers from the Delhi Sultanate, and other historic monuments dating back to the 15th century. It also has a 2.2 km running track which has elevations for those looking to increase their stamina.

17 17. Aravalli Bio Diversity Park

This park has a running track that has numerous slopes and flat stretches for those looking to mix things up. There is also a cycling track. The various species of bird and animals that have made the park their home add to its charm.

18 18. India Gate

The stretch from India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan is surrounded on both sides by well-manicured lawns. The sidewalks in this area are wide enough to accommodate runners and the invariable tourists looking to take photographs of the monuments. The lighting of the famous war memorial further adds to its charm for those looking to run in the evening.