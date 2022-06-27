12 of the best shoes for 3v3 basketball, picked by India’s top players

Basketball is all about constant yet sudden movements in all directions – forwards, backwards, sideways, and upwards!

When you add to that, the explosiveness of the 3x3 format in particular, the shoes you wear have to really serve your needs.

When picking a pair of basketball shoes for yourself, you’d have to consider performance, comfort, pricing, durability, and the ease of availability in India metric.

We spoke with some of India’s top 3v3 basketball players to ask about their preferred shoes for the shorter format of the game.

01 Nike Kobe 5

02 Nike Zoom Freak 3

“My favourite basketball shoe of all time is the Nike Kobe 5. My second favourite is Giannis’s (Antetokounmpo) shoes. I feel both shoes are very similar. The only difference is that Kobe’s shoes are very expensive. Both shoes are super light. They also adapt to my feet and fit like a glove so it doesn’t really feel too heavy or bulky,” says Inderbir Gill.

03 Puma Clyde All-Pro

“I love the Puma All-Clyde Pro because of the traction it gives me; it really fits my playing style which is quick and explosive. These shoes also give me good cushioning as well as impact protection without compromising court feel," says Lalrina Renthlei.

Lalrina Renthlei with his team at Red Bull Half Court 2022 India Finals © Focus Sports

04 Nike Air Zoom GT Cut

“I also like the Nike Zoom GT Cut; they have the perfect fit for me. This shoe is one of the best for quick and shifty players. The name says it all. It has the best cushion set up that I’ve ever worn; it has a full length zoom strobel with a drop-in react insole. It takes a little time to get used to the cushion set up though,” says Lalrina.

05 Nike LeBron 18

Raspreet Sidhu at Red Bull Half Court 2022 India Finals © Focus Sports

“It’s the first-ever LeBron shoe that I fell in love with. It has perfect ankle support and comfort cushioning,” says Raspreet Sidhu.

06 Nike Giannis Immortality

“Nike Giannis Immortality has soft cushioning and grips my foot pretty well. It is low ankle though,” says Raspreet.

07 Nike Kobe 4

“I just love the traction that the Kobe 4 shoes give me on the court,” says Bikramjit Gill.

08 New Balance Kawhi 2

“Another shoe that I am really falling in love with for the 3x3 court is New Balance’s Kawhi Leonard shoes. The traction and the high top of these shoes are different from any other shoes that I’ve played in previously,” says Bikramjit.

09 Nike Kobe 9

“I like Kobe’s shoes because he is my favourite player. Other than that, I also think this pair is great because they are low ankle so the restrictions on my foot are less, which allows me to move freely and faster,” says Amit Sehrawat.

10 Nike Kyrie 3

“The Kyrie shoe is a little funky with comfort. So it’s good for the game and has a stylish look,” says Amit.

11 Puma Sky Modern

“I have been wearing Puma for almost two years and they are definitely a game changer. Sky Modern specifically because it has so much support. It’s a high ankle shoe and has a lot of cushioning, so it gives you great support. They’re not as light, but definitely if you are a ‘Big Man/Woman’ looking for comfort, that’s the shoe you should go for,” says Dhruv Sushil Barman.

Dhruv Sushil Barman at Red Bull Half Court 2022 India Finals © Focus Sports

12 Puma Fusion Nitro

“Nitro Fusion is one of the nicest shoes I have tried in my life – yes I said that out loud! They are super light – it feels like you are walking on clouds. They are low ankle shoes so they are great for point guards. When I play in these shoes, I feel more shifty and bouncy just because of the way the shoe is designed,” says Dhruv.

13 Overall tips for picking the best shoes for you

A general thumb of thumb rule is that high ankle shoes are for Big Men/Women traditionally tasked with pivoting and pirouetting with their backs to the basket. As the name suggests, high ankle shoes protect, support and stabilize the ankles, especially vital for heavier players whose ankles have to withstand a lot more weight.

Forwards would generally opt for mid-ankle shoes that give them enough freedom to stay mobile and agile, while at the same time affording enough cushioning to minimize the damage from painful and awkward landings. This helps with their style of play which requires versatility and outside perimeter quickness.