8 best strategy games of all time

Civilization II is 20! Yes, following Pokémon's 20th birthday , it's time to celebrate the anniversary of another classic game. If you’ve never played a Civilization game, you’re missing out – the 1991 original looks a little dated these days but is still a top tactical gem, and it inspired many classics. Its sequel, Civ II, was even better, but is it still one of the best strategy games ever? Let's find out...

Populous (PC, 1989)

Populous © Electronic Arts

We’re going properly old-school with this one. Created by Peter Molyneux way back in 1989, Populous was considered to be the first ever ‘God sim’.

You overlook a stretch of land populated by your followers, and it's up to you to use your divine powers (like raising and lowering land, turning villagers into knights, and even creating volcanoes and earthquakes) to help your little people build their own town, and build their strength so that they can fight off any invading armies who fancy taking over. Despite its age and basic graphics, Populous made you really care about the dinky villagers you were watching over.

Command & Conquer (PC, 1995)

Command & Conquer © Westwood Studios

Command & Conquer may not have been the first ever real-time strategy game – even its own developer Westwood Studios had already made the RTS Dune II a few years earlier – but it was the first to take the world by storm. By making the game continually play out as you made decisions, Command & Conquer removed the luxury of having time to think.

Because of this, Command & Conquer isn’t just about tactical excellence: it’s about time management and the ability to make important decisions on the fly. The result was gameplay that was far more action-packed than the genre was usually known for.

Civilization II (PC, 1996)

Civilization II © Microprose

The first Civilization was critically acclaimed, but it was the second game that truly took the world by storm. Switching from a top-down viewpoint to an isometric (3D) camera angle, Civilization II made a whole raft of improvements to create a classic game that some people still play today.

Regardless of which of the two routes to victory you choose to take – you can destroy other civilisations until yours is the only one left, or win the space race and become the first civilisation to reach Alpha Centauri – Civilization II and both its expansion packs are still about as compelling as strategy gaming gets.

Advance Wars (GBA, 2001)

Advance Wars © Intelligent Systems / Nintendo

Nintendo may not be the first name that immediately springs to mind when you think of detailed strategy games, but the Japanese giant’s Intelligent Systems studio has been responsible for two of the greatest strategy series ever (more on the other one later). The Advance Wars series is better known in Japan as Famicom Wars, where it’s actually been going since 1988. It took more than a decade for the first Advance Wars game to be released in Europe and North America, but with its winning combination of chunky, colourful graphics and surprisingly deep tactical gameplay, it was worth the wait.

Fire Emblem (GBA, 2003)

Fire Emblem © Intelligent Systems / Nintendo

Like Advance Wars, Fire Emblem was already a long-running, much loved series in Japan long before it came to Europe and North America (since way back in 1990, in fact). When the series became global in 2003 it quickly gained a worldwide following for its fantastic storylines, superb music and its notoriously heartbreaking ‘permadeath’ feature, in which characters killed in battle stay dead throughout the rest of the game.

Rome: Total War (PC, 2004)

Rome: Total War © The Creative Assembly / Sega

Sussex-based studio The Creative Assembly has released nine games in its fantastic Total War series to date, but the most memorable was the third entry: Rome: Total War. This let you choose from three different Roman families – Julii, Brutii or Scipii – and tasked you with becoming Emperor by capturing 50 different provinces, and eventually conquering Rome itself. What makes the Total War games so compelling is the way they’re essentially two games in one, combining city-building and empire-growing with brilliant tactical battles. All the Total War games are great, but if you want to start somewhere give this one a go.

StarCraft II (PC, 2010)

Starcraft II © Blizzard

Starcraft II is more than a game in South Korea. So popular, it was considered to be the country's national pastime and had two 24/7 television channels dedicated to showing pro Starcraft II matches.

Blizzard’s space-based real-time strategy game may have to share the eSports spotlight with the likes of League Of Legends and Dota 2 these days, but there’s still no denying the draw of its epic, deep gameplay.

XCOM: Enemy Unknown (PC, Xbox 360 and PS3, 2012)

XCOM: Enemy Unknown © Firaxis Games / 2K Games

This brilliant 2012 remake of 1994 strategy game UFO: Enemy Unknown puts you in charge of paramilitary group XCOM as they fight to prevent aliens from taking over the Earth. Although at first glance it’s a turn-based strategy affair, that only makes up half the game: the other half is a management sim in which you work in XCOM’s underground headquarters, making it larger and setting up research projects to help you with your fight. Its sequel, XCOM 2, was recently released but this one’s still an absolute treat to play.